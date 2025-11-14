What Did You Do During Quarantine That You’re Proud Of? (Ended)

Many people have a lot of free time during quarantine. I am curious how are you using this time! What is the biggest, most impressive thing you have accomplished during quarantine? What makes you proud?
Share your stories and pictures below!
#1 I Got Out Of Bed This Morning
#2 Because I Couldn’t Go To Italy This Summer I Brought Italy To Me. Even Installed Electricity
#3 I Sewed 6 Dozen Masks For The ER Nurses At Our Local Hospital, Then More For Family & Friends
#4 I Decorated My Mom’s Garden Tiny House. She Loved It!
#5 I Did My Sons Birthday Cake. Because We Were In Isolation, It Had To Be A Small Cake, But He Still Absolutely Loved It
#6 Made This Car Track For My Son, Using Cardboard Box
#7 I Finally Had More Time To Work On My Jewelry Project. All Of These Were Made During Quarantine
#8 I Rescued A Stray Cat.
#9 13 Years Old And Started A business. All Profits Go To A BLM Charity
#10 I Donated My Photography Services To Seniors And Their Families In Need Of Graduation Photos (Free Of Charge Of Course)
#11 I Fixed Up My Little Balcony Haven
#12 I Was Able To Bake New Things/Work On Decorating
#13 Midline In Vilnius. Length 45meters. Height ~15meters
#14 I Painted Flower From Bambi On A Card!
#15 I Built These Reverse-Illuminated Pictures To Light Up My Dim Hallway
#16 I Started A Magazine For Me Chronic Illness And Disability Podcast Www.invisiblenotbroken.com
#17 Quit Smoking
#18 I Used Recycled Glass To Make A Mosaic Wall Memorial
Image source: boredpanda.com
#19 I Have Been ‘Flight Of The Bumblebee’ On My Flute, And Im Progressing Quite Well
#20 My Hubs And I Built New Desks Since We Couldn’t Find Any At The Right Height
#21 I’m An Animal Lover Ok??? This Is Lame Just Read It.
#22 Made A Quiet Spot In The Sun For My Dad
#23 I Learned How To Embroider
#24 I Made A House For A Tiny Witch Who Lives Deep In The Woods.
#25 I Hiked More, Probably Lost 10 Pounds, Found Beautiful Things To Take Pictures Of In My Woods, Talked With Old Friends, And Had A Heat Stroke Which I Don’t Know If That Belongs On This Thread But Oh Well.
#26 Created A Local Service Platform
#27 Made A List Of Things To Contemplate In Quarantine
#28 I Started Reading Again! This Book Has All Grimm’s Stories In It!
#29 Managed To Improve My Art. Could Be Much Better But This Is Better Than I Could Do Ages Ago
#30 I Drew, A Lot!
#31 I Drew A Lot!
#32 I Made Ads For Lee Poor’s Presidental Campaign In 2028!! This Is My Favorite (Out Of 36)!
#33 Act In A School Play!
#34 I Baked Gluten Free Cookies
