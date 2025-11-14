What Did You Do During Quarantine That You’re Proud Of? (Ended)

by

Many people have a lot of free time during quarantine. I am curious how are you using this time! What is the biggest, most impressive thing you have accomplished during quarantine? What makes you proud?

Share your stories and pictures below!

#1 I Got Out Of Bed This Morning

#2 Because I Couldn’t Go To Italy This Summer I Brought Italy To Me. Even Installed Electricity

#3 I Sewed 6 Dozen Masks For The ER Nurses At Our Local Hospital, Then More For Family & Friends

#4 I Decorated My Mom’s Garden Tiny House. She Loved It!

#5 I Did My Sons Birthday Cake. Because We Were In Isolation, It Had To Be A Small Cake, But He Still Absolutely Loved It

#6 Made This Car Track For My Son, Using Cardboard Box

#7 I Finally Had More Time To Work On My Jewelry Project. All Of These Were Made During Quarantine

#8 I Rescued A Stray Cat.

#9 13 Years Old And Started A business. All Profits Go To A BLM Charity

#10 I Donated My Photography Services To Seniors And Their Families In Need Of Graduation Photos (Free Of Charge Of Course)

#11 I Fixed Up My Little Balcony Haven

#12 I Was Able To Bake New Things/Work On Decorating

#13 Midline In Vilnius. Length 45meters. Height ~15meters

#14 I Painted Flower From Bambi On A Card!

#15 I Built These Reverse-Illuminated Pictures To Light Up My Dim Hallway

#16 I Started A Magazine For Me Chronic Illness And Disability Podcast Www.invisiblenotbroken.com

#17 Quit Smoking

#18 I Used Recycled Glass To Make A Mosaic Wall Memorial

Image source: boredpanda.com

#19 I Have Been ‘Flight Of The Bumblebee’ On My Flute, And Im Progressing Quite Well

#20 My Hubs And I Built New Desks Since We Couldn’t Find Any At The Right Height

#21 I’m An Animal Lover Ok??? This Is Lame Just Read It.

#22 Made A Quiet Spot In The Sun For My Dad

#23 I Learned How To Embroider

#24 I Made A House For A Tiny Witch Who Lives Deep In The Woods.

#25 I Hiked More, Probably Lost 10 Pounds, Found Beautiful Things To Take Pictures Of In My Woods, Talked With Old Friends, And Had A Heat Stroke Which I Don’t Know If That Belongs On This Thread But Oh Well.

#26 Created A Local Service Platform

#27 Made A List Of Things To Contemplate In Quarantine

#28 I Started Reading Again! This Book Has All Grimm’s Stories In It!

#29 Managed To Improve My Art. Could Be Much Better But This Is Better Than I Could Do Ages Ago

#30 I Drew, A Lot!

#31 I Drew A Lot!

#32 I Made Ads For Lee Poor’s Presidental Campaign In 2028!! This Is My Favorite (Out Of 36)!

#33 Act In A School Play!

#34 I Baked Gluten Free Cookies

Patrick Penrose
