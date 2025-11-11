I Visited Greenland Off-Season And Had The Chance To Hike Everywhere All Alone

I’ve been on a trip last summer to the east side of Greenland and the area of Tasiilaq & Kulusuk where authenticity and simplicity prime. This year, we had the chance to visit Greenland once more and we went to the west side where everything is bigger: the majestic Disko bay, the beautiful calving glacier Eqip Sermia and the huge Ilulissat Icefjord…
What a week! We came at the end of the touristic season and had the chance to hike everywhere all alone, board a sightseeing flight over the Icefjord and went on boat trip amongst the icebergs.
Through my photographs, I’d like you to join me in the incredible journey on this fantastic arctic land.
More info: cargocollective.com
Follow Us