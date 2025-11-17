35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

by

It’s always fun to know some random fact that may not really be necessary in your everyday life, but it just feels fun, you know? For example, that Australia is wider than the moon, the actors who voiced Mickey and Minnie Mouse got married in real life, or that ketchup used to be sold as medicine. Knowing these facts will help you only to get more points in a trivia quiz, start discussions with friends or make you feel a bit smarter; however, they’re still interesting to know.

Recently, somebody asked people in one Reddit community to share the weirdest facts that they know. Here you can find 35 of them! Upvote your favorite ones and share some random weird facts that you know!

More info: Reddit

#1

Bees like to play. Scientists put bees in a box thing under stress free conditions with a few wooden round balls scattered about to see what would happen There are videos of this experiment, and the bees just climb all over these wooden spheres, rolling them around happily. It’s the cutest thing.

Edit: the videos are very easy to find but for everyone asking for the link, https://youtube.com/shorts/nOeHTM6o3P4?feature=share

One bee in particular from this very experiment came back and played with a ball FORTY times in one day. It had the best time of its life

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: WideFox116, Skyler Ewing

#2

If you shave a tiger, it will still be stripey. And angry – Very, very angry.

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: -Some__Random-, Endless_Vanity

#3

If you place hamster wheels in the forest mice will run on them for fun

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: Eniptsu, Marco Verch Professional Photographer

#4

your dog looks into your eyes and soul when taking a s**t because it’s looking up to you for protection in it’s most vulnerable moment

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: Druocity, Ryan Mandelbaum

#5

When you get a kidney transplant they leave the old ones in unless there’s a reason to remove them (cancer etc)

I currently have five. Two original, two failed transplants, one functioning transplant.

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: toomuchisjustenough, Robina Weermeijer

#6

People can smell rain 4x stronger than sharks can smell blood

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: ImmortalCrab44, Osman Rana

#7

The national animal of Scotland is a unicorn

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: DarthStormborn, Paul Bill

#8

Elephants can’t jump. they’re the only mammal that can’t.

they’re also the only one with 4 knees.

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: TrailerParkPrepper, Harvey Sapir

#9

KFC follows 11 people on Twitter: the 4 former Spice Girls and 7 guys named Herb

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: jliol, Jason Yuen

#10

Manatees aren’t fat. They’re round.

Many mammals develop a layer of fat or blubber to preserve body heat. Manatees are tropical mammals and do not need a lot of body fat.

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: MrHyde_Is_Awake, Robbie King

#11

Broccoli, cauliflower, kale, cabbage and Brussel Sprouts are all the same plant cultivated for different characteristics

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: thewilyone, Magda Ehlers

#12

Switzerland does not have a single official head of state. It is a council of 7 people.

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: eurobro17, allPhoto Bangkok

#13

Roald Dahl’s last words were “Ow F**k”

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: tursaansydaan, Carl Van Vechten

#14

In the animal kingdom, there is a type of jellyfish called the immortal jellyfish (scientifically known as Turritopsis dohrnii). What makes it fascinating is its ability to revert back to its earliest form after reaching adulthood. When facing environmental stress or old age, it can transform its cells, essentially returning to a polyp stage and then growing into a new adult jellyfish. This process can theoretically repeat indefinitely, hence the name “immortal jellyfish.” While it’s not truly immortal in the sense of living forever, it has an exceptional regenerative capability that allows it to bypass the typical life cycle limitations of other organisms.

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: side-hustler, besea.cz

#15

Pandas poop, on average, 40 times a day… and about 62 lbs in weight (due to bamboo diet)

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: DrakeMallard73, Suki Lee

#16

If you looked at one star per second, it would take you over 3,000 years to look at all the stars in the Milky Way galaxy.

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: meresymptom, Neale LaSalle

#17

Human skin can’t actually feel wetness, we just make assumptions on pressure and temperature.

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: that_weird_k1d, Sharefaith

#18

Platypus glow when you hit them with UV light

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: bregorthebard, Steven Penton

#19

Bees can experience time like we do

tldr scientists discovered this through witnessing them having jetlag

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: rronkong, Ion Ceban @ionelceban

#20

During the American civil war, it was an unspoken rule to never shoot a man while he was taking a s**t cause of how severe stomach viruses and diseases were during the time. Idk about you guys but if it were me, I’d be s******g at every battlefield in whatever theater I was in LOL

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: Tenaciousidiot, Jas Min

#21

Karl XII almost caused a political crisis with Russia when he, in the middle of an important diplomatic talk, suddenly disappeared one night without a trace. After several hours of frantic searching, raised voices and accusations a stable boy revealed what had happened:

The king had simply decided that he didn’t want to waste anymore time with “pointless discussions” and gone back to Sweden without informing anyone. Do note that the main topic of discussion was the potential marriage between Karl XII and the Russian princess so, you know, ouch…

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: VillainousVillain88, Hyacinthe Rigaud – NM 883

#22

boobytrap backwards is partyboob

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: Dragbax_, cottonbro studio

#23

The largest man made pyramid in the world is in Mexico!

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: BeerisAwesome01, Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC-BY-SA

#24

During mating a male anglerfish will fuse with a larger female, allowing them to share not only sperm but also blood and skin. They become one amalgamated abomination that haunts the deep for the period of mating.

Edit: it’s a deep-sea anglerfish, not a hagfish. Different nightmare.

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: throwaway4senpai, NOAA Photo Library

#25

Gary Numan is two weeks older than Gary Oldman

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: YouKilledMyTeardrop, Ed Fielding

#26

Frogs swallow using their eyes.

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: LtColShinySides, Johan Romero Garcia

#27

In many European languages all nouns are gendered, which makes saying „non-binary” a conundrum. Can’t gender it feminine, can’t gender it masculine, and using neutral form often seems pejorative(kinda like equivocating the person with an object).

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: meeDamian, Alexander Grey

#28

The flower Yarrow has the Latin name Achillea. It’s called that because it’s supposed to be the herb that soldiers used to try and stop Achilles heel from bleeding at the Battle of Troy in The Iliad.

Spoiler:

He died.

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: jesseberdinka, Yuri Antonenko

#29

Sharks are older than trees

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: strawberry_space_jam, Mile Ribeiro

#30

In germany you can get sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for causing a nuclear explosion

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: National-Bison-3236, Burnt Pineapple Production

#31

Flamingos can drink boiling water.

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: mutatedbox, Edgar

#32

Rosa Parks could have seen Shrek in theaters.

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: narwhalsonacid, Schlesinger Library, RIAS, Harvard University

#33

Opel hides small sharks in the interior design of some of their cars

35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

Image source: Oddone22, FBS1889

#34

Millions of horses died in WWI, this was due to the fact that automotive transportation wasn’t all there yet despite biplanes being used for bombing/dart dropping for the first time. Pair this with the fact it was the first war with center fire rifle cartridges and it spelled devastation. Many Calvary units who were once the elites and best of the best in war were like “f**k it we are the best these center fire rifles won’t affect us.” Boy were they wrong.

Image source: GVFQT

#35

Glossy magazine paper has a higher B-vitamin content than newsprint

Image source: MostlySpiders

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Make Portraits From Magazine Strips
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Call CPS”: Mom Insults Stranger After She Refuses To Watch Her Kid While She Shops
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Dreamy Los Angeles: 28 Pictures Of Streets And Art Deco Buildings That I Took
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Incredibly Lucky People Who Are Probably Having A Better Day Than You
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are The Weirdest Things Your Pets Do? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People Are Sharing “Modern-Day Poisons” That Are Normalized Now But Will Probably Be Seen As Dangerous In The Future (30 Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.