35 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread

It’s always fun to know some random fact that may not really be necessary in your everyday life, but it just feels fun, you know? For example, that Australia is wider than the moon, the actors who voiced Mickey and Minnie Mouse got married in real life, or that ketchup used to be sold as medicine. Knowing these facts will help you only to get more points in a trivia quiz, start discussions with friends or make you feel a bit smarter; however, they’re still interesting to know.
Recently, somebody asked people in one Reddit community to share the weirdest facts that they know. Here you can find 35 of them! Upvote your favorite ones and share some random weird facts that you know!
#1
Bees like to play. Scientists put bees in a box thing under stress free conditions with a few wooden round balls scattered about to see what would happen There are videos of this experiment, and the bees just climb all over these wooden spheres, rolling them around happily. It’s the cutest thing.
Edit: the videos are very easy to find but for everyone asking for the link, https://youtube.com/shorts/nOeHTM6o3P4?feature=share
One bee in particular from this very experiment came back and played with a ball FORTY times in one day. It had the best time of its life
Image source: WideFox116, Skyler Ewing
#2
If you shave a tiger, it will still be stripey. And angry – Very, very angry.
Image source: -Some__Random-, Endless_Vanity
#3
If you place hamster wheels in the forest mice will run on them for fun
Image source: Eniptsu, Marco Verch Professional Photographer
#4
your dog looks into your eyes and soul when taking a s**t because it’s looking up to you for protection in it’s most vulnerable moment
Image source: Druocity, Ryan Mandelbaum
#5
When you get a kidney transplant they leave the old ones in unless there’s a reason to remove them (cancer etc)
I currently have five. Two original, two failed transplants, one functioning transplant.
Image source: toomuchisjustenough, Robina Weermeijer
#6
People can smell rain 4x stronger than sharks can smell blood
Image source: ImmortalCrab44, Osman Rana
#7
The national animal of Scotland is a unicorn
Image source: DarthStormborn, Paul Bill
#8
Elephants can’t jump. they’re the only mammal that can’t.
they’re also the only one with 4 knees.
Image source: TrailerParkPrepper, Harvey Sapir
#9
KFC follows 11 people on Twitter: the 4 former Spice Girls and 7 guys named Herb
Image source: jliol, Jason Yuen
#10
Manatees aren’t fat. They’re round.
Many mammals develop a layer of fat or blubber to preserve body heat. Manatees are tropical mammals and do not need a lot of body fat.
Image source: MrHyde_Is_Awake, Robbie King
#11
Broccoli, cauliflower, kale, cabbage and Brussel Sprouts are all the same plant cultivated for different characteristics
Image source: thewilyone, Magda Ehlers
#12
Switzerland does not have a single official head of state. It is a council of 7 people.
Image source: eurobro17, allPhoto Bangkok
#13
Roald Dahl’s last words were “Ow F**k”
Image source: tursaansydaan, Carl Van Vechten
#14
In the animal kingdom, there is a type of jellyfish called the immortal jellyfish (scientifically known as Turritopsis dohrnii). What makes it fascinating is its ability to revert back to its earliest form after reaching adulthood. When facing environmental stress or old age, it can transform its cells, essentially returning to a polyp stage and then growing into a new adult jellyfish. This process can theoretically repeat indefinitely, hence the name “immortal jellyfish.” While it’s not truly immortal in the sense of living forever, it has an exceptional regenerative capability that allows it to bypass the typical life cycle limitations of other organisms.
Image source: side-hustler, besea.cz
#15
Pandas poop, on average, 40 times a day… and about 62 lbs in weight (due to bamboo diet)
Image source: DrakeMallard73, Suki Lee
#16
If you looked at one star per second, it would take you over 3,000 years to look at all the stars in the Milky Way galaxy.
Image source: meresymptom, Neale LaSalle
#17
Human skin can’t actually feel wetness, we just make assumptions on pressure and temperature.
Image source: that_weird_k1d, Sharefaith
#18
Platypus glow when you hit them with UV light
Image source: bregorthebard, Steven Penton
#19
Bees can experience time like we do
tldr scientists discovered this through witnessing them having jetlag
Image source: rronkong, Ion Ceban @ionelceban
#20
During the American civil war, it was an unspoken rule to never shoot a man while he was taking a s**t cause of how severe stomach viruses and diseases were during the time. Idk about you guys but if it were me, I’d be s******g at every battlefield in whatever theater I was in LOL
Image source: Tenaciousidiot, Jas Min
#21
Karl XII almost caused a political crisis with Russia when he, in the middle of an important diplomatic talk, suddenly disappeared one night without a trace. After several hours of frantic searching, raised voices and accusations a stable boy revealed what had happened:
The king had simply decided that he didn’t want to waste anymore time with “pointless discussions” and gone back to Sweden without informing anyone. Do note that the main topic of discussion was the potential marriage between Karl XII and the Russian princess so, you know, ouch…
Image source: VillainousVillain88, Hyacinthe Rigaud – NM 883
#22
boobytrap backwards is partyboob
Image source: Dragbax_, cottonbro studio
#23
The largest man made pyramid in the world is in Mexico!
Image source: BeerisAwesome01, Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC-BY-SA
#24
During mating a male anglerfish will fuse with a larger female, allowing them to share not only sperm but also blood and skin. They become one amalgamated abomination that haunts the deep for the period of mating.
Edit: it’s a deep-sea anglerfish, not a hagfish. Different nightmare.
Image source: throwaway4senpai, NOAA Photo Library
#25
Gary Numan is two weeks older than Gary Oldman
Image source: YouKilledMyTeardrop, Ed Fielding
#26
Frogs swallow using their eyes.
Image source: LtColShinySides, Johan Romero Garcia
#27
In many European languages all nouns are gendered, which makes saying „non-binary” a conundrum. Can’t gender it feminine, can’t gender it masculine, and using neutral form often seems pejorative(kinda like equivocating the person with an object).
Image source: meeDamian, Alexander Grey
#28
The flower Yarrow has the Latin name Achillea. It’s called that because it’s supposed to be the herb that soldiers used to try and stop Achilles heel from bleeding at the Battle of Troy in The Iliad.
Spoiler:
He died.
Image source: jesseberdinka, Yuri Antonenko
#29
Sharks are older than trees
Image source: strawberry_space_jam, Mile Ribeiro
#30
In germany you can get sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for causing a nuclear explosion
Image source: National-Bison-3236, Burnt Pineapple Production
#31
Flamingos can drink boiling water.
Image source: mutatedbox, Edgar
#32
Rosa Parks could have seen Shrek in theaters.
Image source: narwhalsonacid, Schlesinger Library, RIAS, Harvard University
#33
Opel hides small sharks in the interior design of some of their cars
Image source: Oddone22, FBS1889
#34
Millions of horses died in WWI, this was due to the fact that automotive transportation wasn’t all there yet despite biplanes being used for bombing/dart dropping for the first time. Pair this with the fact it was the first war with center fire rifle cartridges and it spelled devastation. Many Calvary units who were once the elites and best of the best in war were like “f**k it we are the best these center fire rifles won’t affect us.” Boy were they wrong.
Image source: GVFQT
#35
Glossy magazine paper has a higher B-vitamin content than newsprint
Image source: MostlySpiders
