“Tried To Pray My ADHD Away”: 78 People Who Escaped Cults Share The Most Disturbing Things No One Questions

Cults are terrifyingly good at getting people to accept things that would horrify most outsiders. Through constant reinforcement and pressure from the group, members can end up doing and believing stuff they’d have never signed up for on day one. Looking back after leaving, a lot of ex-followers are stunned by how much they went along with without ever questioning it.
In a recent post, one Threads user asked former cult members to share the weirdest things they experienced that everyone pretended was normal. They replied with lots of eyebrow-raising stories. Find them below and upvote the ones that shocked you the most.
#1
Men constantly praying for hymens to get restored.
Image source: rooey.wav, Levi Meir Clancy (not the actual photo)
#2
We weren’t allowed to eat celery because the leader said it was ‘a smug and ambitious vegetable.’
Image source: lakejampack, Monika Borys (not the actual photo)
#3
They had the head of the cult come in and bless the house while all the members tried to pray my ADHD away.
Image source: brookelanelle, Ojas Raj (not the actual photo)
#4
Watched my mom try to pray a demon out of our garbage disposal.
Image source: thattomputnam, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#5
Having it drilled into my brain that menstrual cramps were meant to remind women that we were responsible for The Fall (Adam and Eve getting kicked out of the Garden of Eden).
Image source: didigayle, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#6
Was told I had scoliosis because of a demon in my spine when I was 14. I don’t even have scoliosis.
Image source: harpbykaty, sareh Askarzadeh (not the actual photo)
#7
Allowing your child to perish rather than have a blood transfusion.
Image source: schickshappen, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#8
Oh I knew my time to shine would come. Where do I start? We had to pray over toilets to fix them instead of calling a plumber.
Image source: kathrinetitus8, Markus Spiske (not the actual photo)
#9
Going through a ritual in which I was given a “new name” and had to wear this. And then I had to also wear this for my wedding. Supposed to be symbolic of Adam and Eve.
Image source: hai.llls
#10
Men praying out loud in front of everyone to stop being tempted by preteen girls.
Image source: kateshines1, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#11
14, 15 and 16 year old children married and pregnant right after. I was 15.
Image source: days.cooke, Christian Agbede (not the actual photo)
#12
Millionaires passing around plates asking poor people for money so they can go to heaven.
Image source: legiterallylayla, Oladimeji Odunsi (not the actual photo)
#13
Being told that women could hold no positions of power because God made man the leaders and then telling us to cover up because men had no control over what they do when tempted.
Image source: mureezuh, Valeriia Miller (not the actual photo)
#14
The pastor went on $12000 trips to Africa to hunt big game while the vast majority of the congregation struggled to pay bills.
Image source: hgart.tx, Amanda Swanepoel (not the actual photo)
#15
I know tank tops are like ~normal~ and ~cool~ for Mormons now but I grew up being told I should “save my shoulders for my husband” and that if I wore anything sleeveless or shorter than knee-length I would be causing boys to “stumble”.
Image source: whitneyjustesen, Josue Michel (not the actual photo)
#16
Men were not allowed in rooms alone with women, especially without their wives. It was equally “too tempting” for men and “they didn’t want any allegations” from women. Itown church, Indianapolis. Very true story.
Image source: beestingbea, Pablo Merchán Montes (not the actual photo)
#17
Swapping children into different families that are “better fits”. And these are common in cults but are still so weird: arranging future marriages between children, and no socializing with anyone outside of the church even relatives.
Image source: casuallyeuphoric, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#18
I was grounded for reading Harry Potter for “bringing evil spirits into the house”.
Also, I wasn’t allowed to watch Scooby Doo because it gave me a “spirit of fear“.
Image source: micake89, RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
#19
Calling ‘dibs’ on peoples’ houses/cars/other things we wanted for ourselves after Armageddon was over.
Image source: dill.mickle, Thirdman (not the actual photo)
#20
Avoid taking ibuprofen/ pain relievers during your period because “ period pain is your punishment as a woman and suffering will make you reach sainthood “ ( Opus Dei ).
Image source: alinepasc, https://kaboompics.com/ (not the actual photo)
#21
The “Flagellation” which was just getting spanked by the pastor.
Image source: uteruswindchime, cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
#22
I got a disciplinary lecture from my pastor and his wife (who also happened to be my parents) when they figured out I was reading parenting books that advocated against spanking children. Then they demanded that I immediately begin spanking my son because I was arrogant and thought I knew better than God. I have since been no contact and happily out of church.
Image source: r.e.andy, Thirdman (not the actual photo)
#23
Giving 10% of everything you gain financially, even when I was getting just a little bit of money when I was 12.
Image source: neevsyl, https://kaboompics.com/ (not the actual photo)
#24
Being forced to drink colloidal silver because they believed it would cure anything. It ended up giving my cousin lifelong brain damage and seizures.
Image source: kyabeto, Arina Krasnikova (not the actual photo)
#25
Wearing socks right-side-out on a full moon was strictly forbidden because ‘that’s how the moon beams drain your memories.’
Image source: lakejampack, RAVI LAGES (not the actual photo)
#26
I didn’t speak in tongues so the leader of the church grabbed me by the throat and started blowing in my mouth to give me “fire in my mouth.”
I begged my parents to never go back.
Image source: janae_evangeline, cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
#27
Speaking in tongues. Telling children they were born sinful. Physical and emotional mistreatment.
Image source: helenkellersseeinstick, Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
#28
As a former Mormon, I was told that drinking coffee was a direct violation to my salvation and would prevent me from being a god in the next life and creating my own planet.
Image source: canceltrev, Candice Picard (not the actual photo)
#29
Dads and brothers weren’t allowed to see women —including family members— with wet hair because that would make them think of the woman in the shower and that would lead to lustful thoughts.
Image source: herowens, Kateryna Hliznitsova (not the actual photo)
#30
I grew up not allowed to cut my hair. I shaved my head in 2020 and it was so healing.
Image source: emilyclede
#31
The pastor slept with his babysitters including my friend. He also got her pregnant and paid for her abortion. But, she was kicked out of the church…stay tuned for the day when I release a memoir specifically about this insanity.
Image source: danielle_polgar
#32
Former members returning to church after spending time behind bars for CSA materials, and welcomed with open arms for repenting, despite being legally designated as offenders.
Image source: sparrowfeathercrafts
#33
Vilifying rock ‘n roll… I put my shoes in the dryer after a Summer rainstorm and one of the reception desk boys walked into the laundry room on my floor saying, “Oh, I thought I heard a bit of rock music playing.” He was totally gonna snitch if he caught me.
Image source: alpha.kilo.hotel
#34
Not saying “awesome” because it was a word that was hijacked by satan to make god seem less awesome.
Image source: x_mxth.gxd_x
#35
Laying hands on and praying for a car that was broken down.
Image source: ms_genxdeconstructs
#36
Bro I grew up in a cult. EVERYTHING was weird and I thought it was normal. There was no “weirdest.” It was ALL insane levels of “You mean everyone doesn’t like this/do this???”
But just to give you an idea, when Rugrats came out in 1991, we weren’t allowed to watch it because…of the name. The only reason we were allowed to watch The Waterboy was because of his mother’s faith.
Image source: problematic_antihero
#37
Public confessions. Having to write your sins down on paper so someone else could read them to the audience while you stood on stage like an auction.
Image source: shoulders_not_knees
#38
Constantly keeping vigilant of the news and world events, hoping that the world is about to end, waiting to hear that “peace and security” announcement that will never come.
Image source: schweeetie
#39
Needing a special secret name and knowing special secret handshakes to get into the highest level of heaven (because there’s more than 1 level, duh).
Image source: jenlins5
#40
My sister had her very first seizure ever-she was 7. We were all sitting in our chairs playing our flutophones
Her hand stopped being able to hold on and shot up in the air, trembling,her face was blank, and our band teacher, an elder in the cult leaped over the rows of as we all stood up,concerned. And put his on her head and starting shouting about casting the demons from her. I watched in horror. And my mom stood there praying loudly instead of stopping him and taking her to the hospital.
Image source: lilms_whipstitch
#41
Being told the pastor’s wife’s fibromyalgia was a result of the congregation’s sin. Told as if it were a word of prophecy.
Image source: theheatacademy
#42
Fasting (no food or drink for 24 hours) at 7 years old.
Image source: professorgreen54
#43
In junior high, I found myself rolling around on the floor of a university racquetball court, pretending to speak in tongues.
I was at an Evangelical conference where our minister’s wife was convinced I “just needed to reach for the spirit.” I just wanted to leave & literally be anywhere else.
She kept going on about how we needed to walk on stilts for Jesus, so I finally gave in and made a bunch of random “shamala hamala” noises until she was satisfied.
This, followed by bowling.
Image source: farmerssonco
#44
When the “bishop” brought me into a room (alone) and asked me a bunch of questions, including asking about my intimate life.
I was TWELVE.
Image source: bi.cyclist_25
#45
In mine, women could hold power, but no authority over a man. If she needed to ‘establish order’ over a man, she had to find a man to tell him what to do. Men weren’t allowed to be alone with any number of women, so usually travelled in pairs (Jesus sent them out in pairs).
Image source: shoulders_not_knees
#46
Buying cooking wine for a recipe but pouring it out after using it once so you weren’t tempted to drink it.
Also “flirty fishing”.
Image source: vividpdx
#47
Being told I was “chewed gum” or a “used car” during summer camp and developing debilitating gastric problems for months after when I was 11. (I experienced CSA).
Image source: lgdadvocacy
#48
The Elders having unchaperoned “counselling” meetings with young girls to browbeat them over how they were a disappointment to God and needed to be more docile.
Image source: bedlam_doyle
#49
I don’t even know how to describe this but I’ll try: having an evening where the lights were turned off and everyone screamed and cried as loud as they could, punching pillows and screaming at their parents (the pillow represents the parent), while people are vomiting around them in the dark.
Image source: dralissaphd
#50
I was raised Jehovah’s Witness. When I was about 16, my dad and I started butting heads a bit. (Normal, right?) He used to buy and sell cars, and one day he waved a big stack of money in my face playfully after selling a car. Eager to be playful with him and have a break from all of our fighting, I said “thankyaverymuch!”, grabbed the stack of money and ran up to my room with it. A few minutes later I brought it back downstairs and gave it to him. I had never counted it.
A little while later, he came upstairs and knocked on my door. I opened it and he said, “Alright, where is it?” And I said, “Where is what?” He said, “The rest of the money.” I thought he was joking, trying to prank me. I laughed, but he said, “I’m serious. $300 is missing. Where is it?” I stared at him in shock, waiting for his expression to break into a smile, and a “I’m just messing with you!” It did not. I said, “Dad I didn’t take any, I just put it down and then brought it back to you.”
He flew into a rage, called me a liar and a thief and told me I better find the rest of the money. I knew I had not taken it. He kept telling me, “There’s only $2300 here, and there was $2600 when you grabbed it.” But I had never counted it. I absolutely had not taken it, would have NEVER stolen anything, especially my father. I was terrified of him, for reasons that would require many more stories to fully explain. He started tearing my room apart, ripping drawers out of my dresser, dumping.
Image source: aliciawilliams
#51
My mom thought whatever was wrong with me was just because I was a starseed. (We’re pretty sure it’s ADHD).
Image source: rosellacobiskey
#52
Tried to give me a home exorcism. (Turns out I’m actually just schizophrenic. Exorcism did not work).
Image source: _super_cali_fragilistic_
#53
God physically living on a planet next to a star called Kolob. He’s just over there chillin’ with a physical human body & everything.
Image source: literallyneil
#54
Having 12 y/o girls dress up in their mothers’ wedding dresses to take pictures as a youth activity. The boys got to play laser tag.
Image source: wynnefwinters
#55
My turn; that a little Filipino dude is the Messiah & Christmas was evil, Halloween is evil, Easter is evil, having questions during bible study is evil, stating that their message is a contradiction & blasphemous is evil. Therefore, I ofc was evil. I was 12.
Image source: xotericempress
#56
Standing in a room all together as a huge group & chanting words that we didn’t even know the meaning of like we were doing the most important work in the world.
And being given top secret personal chants by our guru that no one else could know.
And everyone had to wear a sword necklace. I still don’t know to this day what the heck was going on there. Just glad I left.
Image source: pania.joy
#57
My grandparents had huge jars of grapes soaked in wine because that was the only food they would be able to eat when the world ended.
Image source: arreolasant
#58
Guys telling girls god told them to talk to them.
Image source: benhuh
#59
People being overly concerned about my underwear and checking and asking to make sure I’m wearing the right ones for my salvation.
Image source: shammybug
#60
The shame. Grown adults who couldn’t make an autonomous decision lest the leader disagree or call it sinful. I’m gonna add to this by saying it’s WILD how people felt so much shame for existing, and children became hyper self critical adults who burnt out faster than a candle made of kindling.
Image source: randomlady19
#61
Wasn’t allowed to wear pants unless it was below 38 degrees. Had to wear makeup. Played the drums but they didn’t want me to cover my legs.. that were open. They loved to do the silly little miracles. One time they brought this guy from a different country bc he said he made diamonds fall from the sky. I was excommunicated for wearing Sperrys bc they were a male shoe. They actually tried to make me turn a bottle of water into a bottle of wine.
Image source: karissa_angelique
#62
Parenting books that taught “blanket training”, where you put your infant on a blanket and then smack them with a switch if they try to crawl off.
Image source: zanahoriasrn
#63
The leader getting angry that someone else used his massage technique and claimed he invented it, while simultaneously claiming to be VERY humble, then other members standing to say how “Leader is the MOST humble man I’ve ever met!”.
Image source: deliciousalex
#64
church wanted to buy this 2 billion dollar (2011) new building to expand so they asked the congregation to agree to tithe above their usual tithes and made everyone commit publicly by signing an agreement with the amount they would be contributing then the people placed the agreement in a gold treasure box on stage in front of the pastor. I turned and looked at my ex. We just watched this whole weird money ritual happen. Sandals Church in So Cal.
Image source: pearmama
#65
I was once locked in a room with other preteen girls while a middle aged angry man “taught” us about virginity. The lesson was him crumbling up a dollar, stepping on it, then compared us to that dollar. The aunties that should’ve been protecting us cheered him on.
Image source: fennyworld_tv
#66
Paid only in cash, but not a single penny was allowed to cross into the threshold – it had to be buried outside in specific places “so they couldn’t observe us through it”.
Image source: jaycorkhill
#67
Wearing all white clothes in an all white tub surrounded by ox, that is also full of water being dunked repeatedly, while two older men stand there and “bear witness” as you do baptisms for those that have passed on.
Image source: downtoearthannalise
#68
Being taught that paying tithing was “fire insurance”- if I paid my full and honest tithe to the church, I would not burn on the great and dreadful day when the lord returns with fire and vengeance.
Image source: dksmallz75
#69
My Grandad telling me I made the angels cry when I listened to rock music.
Image source: ukmouse100
#70
Being shamed for not harassing enough strangers is tied with having to confess whenever you cranked one out
I also donated plasma for a “special missions contribution” only to find out it went to pay off our lead ministers credit card debt, and everyone was like “well, how can he fully give himself to the mission with all that credit card debt??”
I didn’t leave until I had kids and realized I would have to raise them to be ok with all that too…
Image source: mcnathan80
#71
The prospective groom was required to sort out 5,000 grains of rice (The more, the better). Selecting only the most intact ones (neither short nor broken) and placing them into a special cloth bag. By that time, I had already left the cult, but I didn’t say anything out of fear. I performed the task for my wife’s sake, not for “God.”
Image source: rousseaualuca
#72
If you were in “ministry”, you were not allowed to have a beard, go to the movies, have a tv, or listen to secular music. They also heavily judged people wanting to do things like get a degree or by a house. The weddings weren’t allowed to have more than three attendants for the bride and the groom and they had to be on Sundays and function like a regular church service, complete with an altar call so your sinner guests could come to the lord.
Image source: lavitaloca34
#73
The wealthy pastor of our church asking members to donate their entire paycheck on “Paycheck Sunday” to “keep the church out of the red” for the fiscal year. We were food and housing insecure and she gave him the money. Spoiler: we didn’t receive any extra blessings for our sacrifice. Unless you count powdered milk and government cheese as a blessing.
Image source: madeyemommah
#74
My dad being disfellowshipped for repeated infidelity but our entire family being considered bad-association.
Image source: synisterchyck55
#75
Hi, (ex)Mormon here. One that comes to mind, aside from the endowment ceremony in the temple, would be something we call “the Hosanna shout”. We do it only during special occasions (or any time the prophet instructed us). You take a white handkerchief and wave it from side to side above your head chanting “hosanna, hosanna, hosanna, hosanna to God and the Lamb.” Repeat three times.
Image source: thatmoonman666
#76
Having to have sit down conversations to confess in front of your parents and multiple adult men that you (a 15yo girl) sinned (by kissing a boy, and being a bit of an emo girl) which led to conversations on whether or not I was allowed to stay in the cult WOMP WOMP I GOT KICKED OUT.
Image source: livin_la_vida_lisi
#77
The funniest one to me is at one of the locations, we’d all clap in unison to the location’s theme song anytime the founder’s picture was the main focus and yelled “hip hip hooray” at the end of every event.
Image source: yourdadsfavgamergirl
#78
3x per year we had a ritual dinner that consisted of mystery beef paste on a dinner role with two slices of pickles on the side (always bread & butter, never dill).
I grew up thinking it was just a cost effective way to feed a large group of people, but no—that exact menu had been passed down by cult elders for decades and was considered a tenant of the religion.
Image source: velvetvesselpottery
#79
Acting like men were/are better than women in literally any way, forgiving grown men who groom/a*****t children while telling said children they now need to earn forgiveness for tempting the a****r, basically everything to do with Christian nationalism.
Image source: bthompsonyyc
#80
Being happy that you aren’t going to heaven but 144,000 weirdos get that choice. You get to stay in paradise for 1000 years but after that you have to prove yourself again!!
Image source: the_occasional_cyclist
#81
Girls camp songs, going on the trek in 2009 was brutal also, men being able to be sealed in the temple to multiple women for time and all eternity but never the reverse for women… the normalization of getting married at 18 … I could go on and on.
Image source: nattie_mcdaddy
#82
I felt so inadequate in my pentecostal Holy Roller church that I never spoke in tongues or went slain in the spirit. I attended so many “revivials” where folks were jumping/dancing/running while singing/praying/crying with joy of the lord. I never felt that, and thought I was defective.
Image source: katie_q4prn
#83
Baptizing d**d people by proxy.
Secret handshakes and secret new names that only the top members can receive to get into a special level of heaven.
Image source: swanphotovideo
#84
Can’t drink coffee because it goes against the word of God. I wonder if Jesus ever drank coffee.
Image source: thenuclearpope
#85
400 people moved from Southern California to Nashville in the mid-90’s.
And honestly, that might not be the strangest.
Image source: dtbryant_stm
#86
Not me but happened to my fd: they don’t force but strongly advice all member to live in a same rent apartment. Also encouraged to monitor each other from watching/reading/ listening to things that have s*x in it.
My fd was devoted at first and agreed to a lot of stuff like less contact with non-member fds but drew the line when they told her Y**i is sinful and she will be in hell for reading them.
Image source: pumkin_heart_bae
#87
School clubs and extra curricular stuff was a govt initiative to teach kids how to *procreate* so they become child parents and have to get welfare and food stamps so they can put the mark of the beast into you. Also she told me I was demon possessed and called her dad for an over the phone excersism on me because I was doing a school project and when she suggested formatting it one way, I told her the teacher said it had to be another way. Because “the only reason anyone would disagree with thier mother was because they had been fully taken over by Satan.”
Image source: cheenus.chroist
#88
Hard to explain succinctly, but, how every bad thing was somehow the same. They would give lip service to the idea of say, m****r being worse than stealing a chapstick, but then, even as children, we were told that even if someone lived a perfect life with ONE single wrongdoing like telling a white lie, or swearing once, or stealing something small, they were doomed to the same hell as m*******s. It was all somehow the same. And it REALLY messes with your sense of right and wrong.
Image source: barkshire_farms
#89
Having to confess my sins to the priest who was h*******g me.
Image source: anasayeliv
#90
My parent/grandparents giving priests money to say prayers so they can go to heaven.
Image source: hippielissa
#91
Listened to my grandmother tell tale of throwing up black – obviously it was a demon. I remember it like yesterday. I’m 4-7 (this happened on more than one occasion), sitting there in my pjs on a Saturday night. Wet hair up in sponge curlers for church in the morning. Eating apple slices and cheese like “and then what happened?” Why she felt led to tell such a young child these stories, no idea. Traumatic.
Image source: sarahelisee
#92
1. We made a whole trip to see a healing evangelist to try and heal my brother’s autism.
2. Hell Houses lol
3. Praying over DVDs of Harry Potter at Family Video so they wouldn’t open portals for demons
4. Praying in tongues and falling out in the spirit
5. That time we had a fly infestation and we had a house exorcism bc…again…demons and portals and stuff.
Image source: thepsychwiitch
#93
Singing the Song of Solomon to Jesus iykyk.
Image source: micahmeisburg
#94
Wanting to be “slain in the spirit” by the traveling revival preacher pointing at you, meaning you would fall on the floor, possibly speaking in tongues, and if you had on a skirt someone would sidle up next to you and throw on a modesty towel. This is just what springs to mind, not necessarily the weirdest.
Image source: lbrygk
#95
Its hard to choose just a few: the encouragement of children speaking in tongues was g***y. Regular White Dudes in the church were given special authority & mantles to end up as confidants & mentors to teen girls, & especially loved conversations on purity & the joys of marital s*x.
Image source: graveyard_gathering
#96
That we call women leading a household “invisible labor” because the cult of masculinity insists that men lead households.
Image source: ayyaaaaahhh
#97
Having conflicting accounts of reality.
Image source: hollertothevoid
#98
Constantly staying hyper-vigilant for demons in our home.
Image source: vallieannie
#99
There was this brief thing where you would visit the graves of d**d church “fathers” and lay on them to “absorb the annointing”.
Image source: nilce.music
#100
Speaking in tongues and making prophecies while people fell out on the floor. Kind of disturbing tbh
That was just surface level non-denominational Christianity, though. There’s probably plenty weirder stuff I wasn’t there for.
Image source: thoraspins
#101
Asking for permission to do things such as cut YOUR own hair…. Or attend a non church member’s graduation party…. Let me stop before my algorithm starts adding church hurt to my interests.
Image source: belladaveen__19
#102
Blaming illness or disorders on “not being faithful enough to god”.
Image source: idiosynkrasy1110
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