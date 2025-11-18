30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

by

Most avid thrifters would tell you that not every trip to the second-hand store results in amazing finds, like designer clothes or vintage items that could be a perfect addition to your home or closet. But that’s the art of thrifting—you have to be patient and persistent to be blessed by the thrift gods after rummaging through racks and shelves of hidden treasures. 

People from the Facebook group Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared probably know this all too well. With some savvy and luck, their long treasure hunts in thrift stores have majorly paid off in the most peculiar and incredible finds. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you feel white envy for!

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Liv Pearson, the founder of The2ndlook, a second-hand clothing store, and Sarah Smith, founder of Thrifthood, a second-hand adopt-a-bear experience and kids’ clothing store, who kindly agreed to tell us how they got into the second-hand business and agreed to share a few thrifting tips with us.

#1

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#2 Found For Nearly $10k Elsewhere

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#3 Only $4.00! Hit The Jackpot

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#4 A 24 Hr Analog Clock Found At A Yardsale, Didn’t Know It Existed

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#5 I Now Know What A House Hippo Is And Love Them Even More

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#6 Omgoodness.,. Who Knew Being A Crazy Cat Lady Would Score Me This

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#7 Thrilled With My Double Tower Bird House Find

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#8 Purchased This Lovely Thrifted Bathroom Decor Today

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#9 My Find At A Market

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#10 I Wish I Had That Cup

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#11 My Absolute Favourite Thrift Score Of All Time

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#12 It’s Soooo Stinking Cute, I Couldn’t Leave It

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#13 One Of My Favorite Mugs! Because Nobody’s Perfect! LOL

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#14 I Got Him!

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#15 Got This Today At My Local Thrift For $6.00

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#16 Almost Full Set Of Duck Cups, Duck Measuring Cups

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#17 This Maybe The Best $1.50 I’ve Ever Spent

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#18 Frida Catlo Came Home With Me Today

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#19 T-Shirt From 2nd Hand Store That Came Home With Me

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#20

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#21 I Am Thinking About Planting Succulents In It

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#22 I Found These Coupons In The Back Of A Recipe Book From 1994. They Say No Expiration Date So I’m Going To Try To Use Them

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#23 I Bought This Beautiful Old Metal Original Ford Gum Machine At The Local Car Boot In Tenerife For Only 5 Euros

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#24 That Would Be A Hard Pass For Me

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#25 Octopus Are My Favourite Animals So I Couldn’t Say No

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#26 One Of My Best ❤ Hand Crafts

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#27 Found, And Purchased, At A Local Church Rummage. Yes, You Read That Right… A Church

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#28 Who Wouldn’t Want A Slush Puppy Lamp

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#29 All The Foot Pain Can Be Yours If You Head To Upscale Thrift In Folsom, Ca

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

#30 None Made The Cut To Come Home With Me, But I Was Entertained

30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Who is Caroline Stanbury of the Real Housewives of Dubai?
3 min read
Aug, 25, 2022
45 Times People Found Such Great Things In Thrift Stores, Flea Markets, And Garage Sales, They Just Had To Share
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
37 Funny And Relatable Comics That Show Situations Almost Anyone Can Relate to
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Best Dog Food Containers In 2024
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Idris Elba to Star 1980s Comedy Series “In the Long Run”
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.