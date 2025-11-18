30 Times People Struck Gold When Shopping Secondhand

Most avid thrifters would tell you that not every trip to the second-hand store results in amazing finds, like designer clothes or vintage items that could be a perfect addition to your home or closet. But that’s the art of thrifting—you have to be patient and persistent to be blessed by the thrift gods after rummaging through racks and shelves of hidden treasures.
People from the Facebook group Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared probably know this all too well. With some savvy and luck, their long treasure hunts in thrift stores have majorly paid off in the most peculiar and incredible finds. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you feel white envy for!
While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Liv Pearson, the founder of The2ndlook, a second-hand clothing store, and Sarah Smith, founder of Thrifthood, a second-hand adopt-a-bear experience and kids’ clothing store, who kindly agreed to tell us how they got into the second-hand business and agreed to share a few thrifting tips with us.
#1
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#2 Found For Nearly $10k Elsewhere
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#3 Only $4.00! Hit The Jackpot
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#4 A 24 Hr Analog Clock Found At A Yardsale, Didn’t Know It Existed
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#5 I Now Know What A House Hippo Is And Love Them Even More
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#6 Omgoodness.,. Who Knew Being A Crazy Cat Lady Would Score Me This
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#7 Thrilled With My Double Tower Bird House Find
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#8 Purchased This Lovely Thrifted Bathroom Decor Today
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#9 My Find At A Market
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#10 I Wish I Had That Cup
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#11 My Absolute Favourite Thrift Score Of All Time
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#12 It’s Soooo Stinking Cute, I Couldn’t Leave It
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#13 One Of My Favorite Mugs! Because Nobody’s Perfect! LOL
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#14 I Got Him!
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#15 Got This Today At My Local Thrift For $6.00
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#16 Almost Full Set Of Duck Cups, Duck Measuring Cups
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#17 This Maybe The Best $1.50 I’ve Ever Spent
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#18 Frida Catlo Came Home With Me Today
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#19 T-Shirt From 2nd Hand Store That Came Home With Me
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#20
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#21 I Am Thinking About Planting Succulents In It
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#22 I Found These Coupons In The Back Of A Recipe Book From 1994. They Say No Expiration Date So I’m Going To Try To Use Them
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#23 I Bought This Beautiful Old Metal Original Ford Gum Machine At The Local Car Boot In Tenerife For Only 5 Euros
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#24 That Would Be A Hard Pass For Me
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#25 Octopus Are My Favourite Animals So I Couldn’t Say No
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#26 One Of My Best ❤ Hand Crafts
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#27 Found, And Purchased, At A Local Church Rummage. Yes, You Read That Right… A Church
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#28 Who Wouldn’t Want A Slush Puppy Lamp
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#29 All The Foot Pain Can Be Yours If You Head To Upscale Thrift In Folsom, Ca
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
#30 None Made The Cut To Come Home With Me, But I Was Entertained
Image source: Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds
