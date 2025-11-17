30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

A wonderful part of modern life is the ability to often find a restaurant for every whim and budget if you look hard enough. But sometimes, when on the hunt for a place to stop and eat, you come across a location that appears to be moonlighting as a haunted house. 

The “Restaurants With Threatening Auras” Facebook group gathers eateries that definitely look like you will end up with a cursed dining experience. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to add your thoughts, experiences, and observations to the comments section below. 

#1

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#2

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#3

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#4

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#5 Yum

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#6

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#7

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#8 Truck Yard Dallas

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#9

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#10

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#11 Bobs Burgers But IRL

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020, wlesshfc

#12

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#13

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#14

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#15

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#16

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#17

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#18

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#19

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#20

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#21

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#22

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#23

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#24

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#25 Oof Owch My Basicness

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#26

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#27

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#28 I Know A Great Chinese Food Place, The Owners From Bangkok

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#29

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

#30

30 Bizarre And Shady Places Shared On “Restaurants With Threatening Auras”

Image source: RWTA2020

