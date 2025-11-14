35 People Who Got Some Of The Most Ridiculous Food Servings In The Restaurant Business (New Pics)

by

The competition in the restaurant industry is brutal. So, it’s only natural that establishments want to offer people something the joint down the street still doesn’t have on its menu. But if the sole purpose of standing out is simply to stand, it can quickly lead to something hilarious. Or ridiculous. Or even worse, both.

Bored Panda already wrote about restaurants trying to impress their customers too hard here, here, and here but people continue posting pictures of absurd food servings, so we continue covering them. From eating spaghetti off the fricking table to receiving your starter in a sink, continue scrolling to check out the newest batch of Gordon Ramsay’s nightmares.

#1 Here’s My Cocktail. With Ducks. In A Bath

Image source: littleshan

#2 This Whole Thing Is Just Wrong!

“So I went on a date today and we went to a nice restaurant before going to the movies and I ordered the “iced grape popsicles” for dessert because I love grape Popsicles so why not right?…..so the waiter brings out the “iced grape popsicles” aND THEY WERE LITERALLY 3 FROZEN GRAPES ON STICKS…..I HAVE NEVER BEEN MORE OFFENDED IN MY LIFE…SINCE WHEN ARE 3 [FRIGGIN] FROZEN GRAPES IN A [FRIGGIN] VASE AN ACCEPTABLE SINGLE DESSERT ORDER..ITS NOT EVEN FROZEN GRAPE JUICE OR SOMETHING ITS LITERALLY JUST A 0.02$ GRAPE THAT WAS PUT ON A STICK THEN FROZEN…LIKE SOMEONE ACTUALLY WROTE THIS DOWN ON THE MENU THINKING “OH YEAH PEOPLE [FRIGGIN] LOVE COLD GRAPES” AND SOME OTHER ASSHAT SAID “BRAH. HEAR ME OUT, HOW ABOUT WE PUT THEM ON STICKS AND SERVE THEM IN A VASE WITH NOTHING ELSE” LIKE YOU COULDNT EVEN SERVE IT WITH A [FRIGGIN] SECOND FRUIT OR EVEN [FRIGGIN] LEAVES OR WHATEVER… IM SO MAD. [FRIGGIN] FROZEN GRAPES ON A STICK.

AND THEY WERENT EVEN SEEDLESS GRAPES…”

Image source: Garden_Faery

#3 Though This Really Is The Stairway To Heaven

Image source: yespineapplebacon

#4 Most Expensive Restaurant I’ve Ever Been. Chef Literally Made The Starter In Our Hand

Image source: Zero_Boss

#5 My Friend Was Served A Single Potato On A Tiny Chair

Image source: lu-ne

#6 The One Vegetarian Entrée At This Restaurant Is Served Inside The Shell Of A Dead Sea Creature

Image source: Nephelus

#7 Carrot Served On A Telephone

Image source: MrSusan_

#8 Saw This On A Friend’s Instagram. The Horror

Image source: SwaggerWaggon123

#9 Saw A Bird Nest Post Here And Thought This Was Comparable

Image source: konigswagger

#10 Spaghetti Bolognese In A Bread Cone

Image source: Cyclonekmb

#11 Our Sharing Starter Came In A Sink

Image source: cwsphotographer

#12 It’s Getting Out Of Hand

Image source: psburton

#13 “Don’t Eat The Rocks” – Waiter Upon Serving

Image source: swflmeli

#14 The Jello Tasted Alright, Nothing Special

Image source: CTU-24

#15 Not Shown: The Sauce Proceeding To Spill Onto My Lap

Image source: ecapstone

#16 Just Why??

Image source: toremick

#17 Not A Plate, But An Actual Glass Would Be Nice

Image source: soseidel79

#18 Cheese Served On A Mouse Trap

Image source: the_avo_89

#19 We Demand Plates

Image source: Top_pilots

#20 I’m Gonna Swing From The Chandelier, From The Chandelier

Image source: coup_detat_21

#21 Steak And Mashed Taters In A Sombrero

Image source: issyababymamma

#22 This Broccoli On Barbed Wire

Image source: oldfashioned24

#23 Sorbetto With Foam Served In A Lightbulb On A Bed Of Dried Grass

Image source: mightgooutside

#24 Dinner At A Corporate Christmas Party. Mashed Potatoes, Roast Beef, And Peas In A Martini Glass

Image source: nolawsdrinkclaws

#25 Didn’t Expect My Appetizer To Be Served Inside A Dresser But Ok

Image source: kiwimeli

#26 The Syrup Is Already Going Down His Arm

Image source: ZebraBoat

#27 My Friend’s Ramen Was Served In A Beer Mug

Image source: Mo1s7

#28 Gordon Got Served A Steak On A Roof Tile

Image source: bigppman2

#29 Burgers As Garnish In A Bloody Mary

Image source: jkwalsh17

#30 Lol Excuse Me?

Image source: alizaman1995

#31 $500 Tasting Menu, And This Is How Dessert Was Served…

Image source: krazy4001

#32 At A Conference In Houston

Image source: bwelnicki

#33 Not In Need Of A Plate, But A Bowl Would Have Been Nice As Opposed To This Wine Glass For My Soup, Which Was Poured At The Table Out Of A Wine Bottle

Image source: frysause-

#34 This Is Not Acceptable.

Image source: horfor

#35 Scrolling Through Instagram This Morning And Found This

Image source: lavrenmc

