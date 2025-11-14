35 People Who Got Some Of The Most Ridiculous Food Servings In The Restaurant Business (New Pics)

The competition in the restaurant industry is brutal. So, it’s only natural that establishments want to offer people something the joint down the street still doesn’t have on its menu. But if the sole purpose of standing out is simply to stand, it can quickly lead to something hilarious. Or ridiculous. Or even worse, both.
Bored Panda already wrote about restaurants trying to impress their customers too hard here, here, and here but people continue posting pictures of absurd food servings, so we continue covering them. From eating spaghetti off the fricking table to receiving your starter in a sink, continue scrolling to check out the newest batch of Gordon Ramsay’s nightmares.
#1 Here’s My Cocktail. With Ducks. In A Bath
Image source: littleshan
#2 This Whole Thing Is Just Wrong!
“So I went on a date today and we went to a nice restaurant before going to the movies and I ordered the “iced grape popsicles” for dessert because I love grape Popsicles so why not right?…..so the waiter brings out the “iced grape popsicles” aND THEY WERE LITERALLY 3 FROZEN GRAPES ON STICKS…..I HAVE NEVER BEEN MORE OFFENDED IN MY LIFE…SINCE WHEN ARE 3 [FRIGGIN] FROZEN GRAPES IN A [FRIGGIN] VASE AN ACCEPTABLE SINGLE DESSERT ORDER..ITS NOT EVEN FROZEN GRAPE JUICE OR SOMETHING ITS LITERALLY JUST A 0.02$ GRAPE THAT WAS PUT ON A STICK THEN FROZEN…LIKE SOMEONE ACTUALLY WROTE THIS DOWN ON THE MENU THINKING “OH YEAH PEOPLE [FRIGGIN] LOVE COLD GRAPES” AND SOME OTHER ASSHAT SAID “BRAH. HEAR ME OUT, HOW ABOUT WE PUT THEM ON STICKS AND SERVE THEM IN A VASE WITH NOTHING ELSE” LIKE YOU COULDNT EVEN SERVE IT WITH A [FRIGGIN] SECOND FRUIT OR EVEN [FRIGGIN] LEAVES OR WHATEVER… IM SO MAD. [FRIGGIN] FROZEN GRAPES ON A STICK.
AND THEY WERENT EVEN SEEDLESS GRAPES…”
Image source: Garden_Faery
#3 Though This Really Is The Stairway To Heaven
Image source: yespineapplebacon
#4 Most Expensive Restaurant I’ve Ever Been. Chef Literally Made The Starter In Our Hand
Image source: Zero_Boss
#5 My Friend Was Served A Single Potato On A Tiny Chair
Image source: lu-ne
#6 The One Vegetarian Entrée At This Restaurant Is Served Inside The Shell Of A Dead Sea Creature
Image source: Nephelus
#7 Carrot Served On A Telephone
Image source: MrSusan_
#8 Saw This On A Friend’s Instagram. The Horror
Image source: SwaggerWaggon123
#9 Saw A Bird Nest Post Here And Thought This Was Comparable
Image source: konigswagger
#10 Spaghetti Bolognese In A Bread Cone
Image source: Cyclonekmb
#11 Our Sharing Starter Came In A Sink
Image source: cwsphotographer
#12 It’s Getting Out Of Hand
Image source: psburton
#13 “Don’t Eat The Rocks” – Waiter Upon Serving
Image source: swflmeli
#14 The Jello Tasted Alright, Nothing Special
Image source: CTU-24
#15 Not Shown: The Sauce Proceeding To Spill Onto My Lap
Image source: ecapstone
#16 Just Why??
Image source: toremick
#17 Not A Plate, But An Actual Glass Would Be Nice
Image source: soseidel79
#18 Cheese Served On A Mouse Trap
Image source: the_avo_89
#19 We Demand Plates
Image source: Top_pilots
#20 I’m Gonna Swing From The Chandelier, From The Chandelier
Image source: coup_detat_21
#21 Steak And Mashed Taters In A Sombrero
Image source: issyababymamma
#22 This Broccoli On Barbed Wire
Image source: oldfashioned24
#23 Sorbetto With Foam Served In A Lightbulb On A Bed Of Dried Grass
Image source: mightgooutside
#24 Dinner At A Corporate Christmas Party. Mashed Potatoes, Roast Beef, And Peas In A Martini Glass
Image source: nolawsdrinkclaws
#25 Didn’t Expect My Appetizer To Be Served Inside A Dresser But Ok
Image source: kiwimeli
#26 The Syrup Is Already Going Down His Arm
Image source: ZebraBoat
#27 My Friend’s Ramen Was Served In A Beer Mug
Image source: Mo1s7
#28 Gordon Got Served A Steak On A Roof Tile
Image source: bigppman2
#29 Burgers As Garnish In A Bloody Mary
Image source: jkwalsh17
#30 Lol Excuse Me?
Image source: alizaman1995
#31 $500 Tasting Menu, And This Is How Dessert Was Served…
Image source: krazy4001
#32 At A Conference In Houston
Image source: bwelnicki
#33 Not In Need Of A Plate, But A Bowl Would Have Been Nice As Opposed To This Wine Glass For My Soup, Which Was Poured At The Table Out Of A Wine Bottle
Image source: frysause-
#34 This Is Not Acceptable.
Image source: horfor
#35 Scrolling Through Instagram This Morning And Found This
Image source: lavrenmc
