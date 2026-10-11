46 People Share Stories And Rants About Wild And Infuriating Things

For the most part, life is fairly predictable. You can go about your daily routine with almost no hiccups, which is why we’re caught off guard when something wildly unhinged happens.
They can be a chain of events so ridiculous they sound like fiction. It may urge you to vent about them to make sense of what happened, or simply confirm you’re not the only person baffled by the absurdity.
That’s what the Rant subreddit is for, and the name alone says it all. But here are some posts from the page to give you a clearer idea.
#1 I’m Really Starting To Believe It’s A Manipulation Thing From Older Men
So if you’re not familiar with hinge it’s a dating site, I’m 21F I get likes from older men all the time and recently I’ve come to catch that a lot of them would lie about their age and remove 10-15 years and I snoop and later find out. so today I got a like from an older guy age was displayed 43 and he looks wayyy older so I just accepted him, I was bored and I messaged “who do you expect to believe you’re 43” then he goes on to say he is actually 43 and turns 44 in October. I just can’t believe it so I search him up and truth is HE’S not 43 like initially figured. So then Instead of calling him out I just messaged him and said “haha that’s so funny because I’m 41” after he read my message he asked “but you’re profile says 21” I didn’t respond but 5 minutes later he unmatched😭😭
To me this just affirms the manipulation narrative that these men really are looking for young girls because it’s easier to manipulate then older women because let’s say I was 41 I still looked the same on my profile so it’s not the “young women look better” narrative. Also it’s not about fertility because on his profile it says “has kids” and “want no more kids”. He already started off his message trying to manipulate me into thinking he was 43 and he’s not the only older man on these apps doing this. What is wrong with these older men.
Image source: Substantial-Basket48, Rendy Novantino / Unsplash
#2 Stop Bringing Your Dog Everywhere
I work in a hospital as security. Today one of the other guards came across a lady scolding her chihuahua for s****ing on the floor. She cleaned it up and we contacted housekeeping to sanitizer that section of carpet.
Before anyone leaps in with ‘Service Animals’ and invisible disabilities, no, the rodent sized creature wearing a Bejeweled collar while shaking and s***ting on the floor was not a service animal. It was a purse accessory.
I don’t care if it’s your ‘precious baby’s stop bringing your dogs into restaurants, grocery stores, and for absolute f***s sake don’t bring them into a hospital.
Image source: Anon, Giulia Squillace / Unsplash
#3 I’m So Tired Of My Soon To Be Former Friend’s Predatory Behaviour Towards Young Women
It’s always the same about how they have no clue what they want, and have no life experiences.
No s**t. You’re a 25 year old man spawn camping 18 year olds on their first week out of high school.
When I tell him to just date a woman our age, he tells me the vast majority of us are too cynical, hypergamous and “used”.
He was an upstanding guy until his ex broke up with him a month ago, then he suddenly decided he’ll have nothing to do with any woman who has been on this earth before 2006.
I’m so tired and grossed out hearing him talk about how 18 year old’s willing to cut off their friends to prove their loyalty to him. How quick they are to want to marry or get in a committed relationship with him just because he buys them a small trinket.
I’ve tried to tell him he’s taking advantage of their naivety and that deep down, he knows that what he’s doing is wrong. But I’m starting to think I’m wrong about him, and I just want to walk away from it all.
He really was a cool dude, and so kind.
Edit: everyone here defending his behavior or saying my issues are about the age gap are missing the point.
If I love-bombed a bunch of lonely men at the same time, promising to be their wife to use them for free meals with no intention of committing, you guys would 100% accuse me of being a manipulative gold-digger.
Keep the same energy.
Image source: Anon, artawkrn / Unsplash
#4 My Mom Is Losing Her Mind Because She’s Convinced My Husband And I Broke The Law… We Didn’t
My mom is in her 70s and was literally born before schools were desegregated in the U.S. to give you an idea of how much has changed throughout her life. She now lives in a different part of the U.S. in the same city as my husband and toddler. Not only have laws in the U.S. obviously changed in the past 70+ years, the part of the country she now lives in is very different culturally than where she grew up.
So, my husband and I had two large broken recliner type chairs that have been gathering dust in the corner of our living room for the past year. We finally got off our lazy a***s and got rid of them this past week. Now, where/when my mom grew up, illegal dumping of large objects was a BIG deal for some weird reason. I’m talking fines that, with today’s inflation, would amount to thousands of dollars. Multiple offenses could land you in jail. For some reason her town HATED illegal dumping. So she grew up thinking it was somehow one step below m**der criminally and possibly mortally, too.
Where we live now, illegal dumping will get you a small fine and a finger wagging/lecture from your local police precinct. Therefore, my husband and I hired a licensed junk/large goods removal company to come pick our broken chairs up. It was easy, relatively cheap, and above all… legal.
Despite showing my mom legal statutes proving to her that we did everything above book, she remains convinced that we broke the law and will probably go to jail. She’s gone so far as to consult a custody lawyer about how to get custody of our toddler not if but when we go to jail for “illegal dumping” and was pretty much laughed out of the office.
I know we’ve done nothing wrong and aren’t at risk of being fined, arrested, or having our child taken away; I’m just exhausted and annoyed as all f**k 🙃
Image source: Pink_and_Neon_Green, Brett Jordan / Unsplash
#5 My Co Worker Quite Literally Smells Like D***h And I Can’t Stand It. It Makes Me Sick
I (25F) gave a co worker who is 60+ Male. He does not believe in modern medicine.
I’m not quite sure the details but last year he got extremely sick and was basically going septic.
Now he has Lymes disease and is diabetic but is seeking no treatment at all. He looks scary and quite literally looks like a d**d man walking.
A few years ago I experienced someone passing away in my home, and I will never forget the smell of “d***h” and my best friend who is a nurse also confirms that d***h had a smell. It may be different for everyone but d***h definitely has a smell.
My coworker smells like what I smelt when that person passed away. And just knowing what the smell is makes me SICK. I literally cannot stand it. I have been trying to avoid him and I hold my breath whenever I do have to interact with him. My whole office is worried about him but also worried that we’re all gonna come in one day and he’s gonna be d**d in his office.
I feel bad but I am so disgusted by the smell.
Image source: Positive-Course-4005, Josue Michel / Unsplash
#6 Let Me Cancel My Gym Membership
In 2019 I signed up for a membership at Planet Fitness.
In 2020, I moved into an apartment that had a free gym in the building so I tried to cancel the membership. They told me I had to come in person, at the location I signed up at in order to cancel or to send a hand written letter with my signature. I sent it. They said it was never received. I tried again. They said it was not correctly formatted. I tried again. And again. There was something wrong each time.
Eventually I called them furiously and demanded my membership be cancelled. They finally agreed to cancel it and to send me verification email of doing so. The email was never received and they continued to charge me. I called back and asked why I was being charged. They said the reason was because I was a member.
I called my bank and told them to block planet fitness from ever charging me again. They told me that in order to do so, I must show proof of a cancelled membership.
Today I’m still a member of planet fitness. I’ve spent $25/month without stepping into a planet fitness for 6 years. That is almost $2000.
Image source: Anon, aiden patrissi
#7 My Mom Thinks She So Cool And I Finally Snapped
My mom makes it really hard to love her. She put me and my siblings through so much a***e and neglect as children. Some of the situations we were in would be a news headline today.
Well she was talking about how she has 4 kids and didn’t have to potty train a single one of us. She has talked about this so much. I finally snapped on her and told her having 4 kids and not raising a single one is not something to be proud of. Nobody cares that she let me and my sister sit in diapers until kindergarten where the teachers potty trained us. Nobody thinks it’s cool that she let my little brother wear diapers till he was 5 because she had a “personal diaper changer” (me and my sister). Until my grandma finally potty trained him. And lastly nobody thinks it’s cool she lost all of us to foster care before my youngest brother could be potty trained.
Nobody cares and I don’t know a single person who would actually think it’s cool except for her. She’s now a victim and says we all turned out OK so she must of did something right.
Image source: Desperate-Hyena1934, Getty Images
#8 Directtv Needs To Be Charged With Elderly A**se
My wife recently started a job at a call center for DIRECTTV. (Well the 3rd party that directtv pays as their customer service)
We both thought that it would be hard because she was going to be screamed at all day. Instead, it’s gut wrenching to hear that 99.99% of calls are someone over 60 and asking why their bill is a little higher than “NORMAL”. Normal I come to find out is like 250$/mo for most tv packages.
All of the calls are because they have ANOTHER 3rd party company that sells them promotions (free channels for X time) and promise no strings. Well the string is the channels are like 100$ a channel and automatically start charging u when the trials ends with no warning unless u check your paper bill (because they’re elderly)
Most of the calls are old people literally crying asking why they their bill is 800$ and how they’re on social security and can’t afford that and cancel with like 1k+ debt.
Please please please inform your elderly that commercial-free tv is like 15$/app and you can watch what you want whenever!! It’s every single call!!
Their entire business model is to exploit old people they even say in their training that this is how most of their calls go.
Image source: DigBickThe1Trick, Glenn Carstens-Peters
#9 Youtube Chefs Who Act Like They’re Using Things Everybody Has
“Today we’ll be making this cheap version of a dish using random ingredients we have laying around the house, even the average joe can make this.”
They proceed to grab some filet mignon they had just laying around the house, seasoned with Himalayan truffle butter and Taiwanese golden once in a century pepper flakes that they just happened to find in the back of their cabinet. “Ok, now season with cheese! This cheese only comes out to 57¢ a serving.” they say as they use a cheese that can only be ordered by the half wheel from a farm in Vermont for $859. Oh, can’t forget the pasta! It’s super easy to make. Let me just pull out that old $800 pasta machine I had floating around the kitchen cabinets.
F**k y*u, food YouTubers, did you forget what it’s like to be a normal person with a normal kitchen?
Image source: Anon, Getty Images
#10 People Coming On My Land And Telling Me What To Do
My family owns a large estate near a major city. It was used for farming and hunting many years ago, but now it is mostly wooded land with a beautiful lake. The house sits deep within the property, and it takes a bit of a drive to reach it. At the moment, it is just my partner, our dog, and me living here.
Although there are signs that mark the land as private property, we have always been happy to see people from the city come to enjoy it. Many use the space for walking, hiking, fishing, or letting their dogs run. It is only about fifteen or twenty minutes from downtown, and we have never had an issue as long as people keep their distance from the house and do not cross the gate into the backyard.
Lately, however, a particular group has started visiting with their dogs. They have been arguing with other visitors, insisting that dogs should always be on a leash. They even told me to leash my own dog, despite me explaining several times that this is private property and I live here. Most recently, they began putting up signs that say dogs must be leashed. I took the signs down.
The situation is becoming increasingly frustrating. I am beginning to feel that I may need to fence off the entire property and restrict access altogether. That thought saddens me. I have always enjoyed watching people explore and appreciate the land where I grew up. It was a place of freedom and joy for me as a child, and I wanted others to share in that experience. But I am no longer sure that is possible
Update: Thank you all for the thoughtful comments and unexpected show of support. A few have raised legal concerns. While appreciated, the laws here in the UK differ from those in the US. We do carry liability insurance, though the duty of care is less stringent. We have added signs noting this is private land and that some byelaws are not applicable. These woods have been enjoyed for generations, and we have no plans to restrict access. We just want our dog to enjoy herself in our land the same way that others let their dog enjoy their backyard.
Image source: UnderstandingSmall66, Daniel Barnes
#11 I Absolutely Loathe The Fact That They’re Remaking Harry Potter And Its A Sign Of A Grander Societal Problem
Not just Harry Potter, but all the meaningless remakes of films we already have, like all the live-action remakes. They make no sense to me. It’s a sign that we have stalled as a society. Rather than take risks and make and adapt new things, we stick to what worked in the past and tarnish our memory of it.
Taking risks and sticking through with something is somehow frowned upon or avoided. Look at Amazon and the Wheel of Time series. They decided to cancel it just after it was starting to pick up. Why? Because they weren’t generating enough profit. As if Amazon as a company wasn’t worth Billions and taking risks that could pay off was complete insanity to them.
There are so many series that could be adapted other than Harry Potter. I’ve had enough Harry Potter to last me a lifetime. Why can’t we have an EarthSea cycle adaptation instead? A similar students of magic concept done wonderfully. There are so many other things we could be doing, but we keep using the same old franchises until they’re nothing but meaningless hollow husks, a mere shadow of what they once were.
Image source: the_runemaker
#12 Ceos Need To Keep Their Mouths Shut On Work Life Balance
I know I cant be the only one that gets irritated when either big tech or major retail CEOs complain of employees looking for work life balance. People like Elon Musk and recently the CEO of Skims have vocalized their frustration with work life balance often implying that people dont want to be leaders or are being lazy by requesting for more accomodating work environments. As if these arent the same companies that laid off thousands of works at the drop of the hat over the past 2 years. I highly doubt that these ceos would deny that even though many employees went over and beyond expectations they were still laid off during the 2008 recession and even recently.
Image source: betrue2u, Mushaboom Studio
#13 No, Your Dogs Cannot “Sense That Someone Is A Bad Person”
Saw the stupidest AITA post just now and I’m getting sick of you superstitious misanthropes. Plenty of horrible people have pets who love them. If pets could sense evil, then mean/evil owners would not be able to keep their pets for long due to constantly getting attacked/growled at. And don’t give me your stupid anecdotes about how your sweet dog didn’t like one person for seemingly no reason one time, only for it to turn out that person was awful later.
Anything could have triggered that reaction, and your dog isn’t psychic. It could’ve been a smell, the height, voice, anything unrelated to their poor character. Sometimes what they’re sensing could be rigid body language that was ultimately a tell for bad intent but it’s nothing supernatural and if it’s that obvious, it’s something you could notice too. Your dog cannot sense energy or intent better than you. It reacts to different stimuli, which may occasionally coincidentally align with someone’s bad character but random stuff sets them off to hate good or neutral people just as often.
This is not up for debate and if you’ve ever trusted your dog over your own intuition about someone you should self reflect for 2 seconds about all the bad people you know who haven’t been chased down by your pet, or who have pets themselves. I know yall love dogs and hate people but there’s no need to be so confidently delusional about their supernatural abilities to sense people’s moral codes. There is none, and your anecdotes are just that, and often triggered by something unrelated.
Image source: yumelina, Getty Images
#14 Woman With Severe Allergies Cries Over Her Food And My Coworkers Have Zero Empathy For Her
Not like super p****d off over this, just a teeny 🤏🏾 bit irked and had to get this off my chest.
So I work at my Uni’s buffet style dining hall thing. Recently, and the start of the semester, we started these things called allergy meals. They’re meals without the 9 major allergens, plus no gluten, plus whatever else the people who signed up for it are allergic to. So basically anyone who is getting these meals has a f**k ton of allergies and can’t really eat anywhere or anything else.
Now, there’s this girl that comes nearly every day to get her allergy meal, no complaints. Well recently she complained. Said the chicken was undercooked (turns out she lied and just thought it was “yucky” cause of a minor defect in one of the nuggets) and had us remake the meal. My coworkers and even the boss lady were b******g about the whole ordeal and the girl was sitting there crying at one of the tables over the whole thing. And I’m just sitting here like… am I the only one who feels kinda bad for her????
Like I get it. Remaking a perfectly good meal s***s. But I also get where the girl’s coming from. Everyone else gets to go out to chick fil a and starbucks with their friends. Everyone else get to pick from all the fixings at the buffet. This girl gets ONE predetermined meal per day, and if it’s gross she literally gets told “that s***s” by the boss lady (and I’ve seen the meals, sometimes they are gross. Roasted zuccini and celery? C’mon now). S**t I’d probably cry too if I had to live like that with so few options to eat in life. It just really pissed me off that they didn’t feel the slightest bit bad for the girl. Just complaining because boohoo we have to remake the chicken nuggets 🙄
Image source: EllorenMellowren
#15 “We Don’t Do That Here”
This happened 2 days ago and I’m still so confused.
I went to this taco place in my city and my order rang up to $12.78 so I gave the cashier $13. He hands me my receipt then walks off and I’m like umm you forgot my change…? He then proceeded to tell me “oh we don’t do that here.”
DO YOU MEAN YOU DON’T DO THAT HERE?!?!?! I know it’s only 22 cents but your girl needs every penny she can get! This same guy also didn’t give me my change last time I was there which I noticed but I was just like “oh he must’ve forgot, I can live without the $0.15”. Not giving back change at all though? What kind of money laundering scheme is this?!?!?.
Upon further reflection, I think this guy just can’t count. He’s one of those college hunks, beauty with a little daftness but like…my money (sheds tear)
They’re lucky I have social anxiety lol
Image source: ZZtheMagnificent, Ramsés Cervantes
#16 Why Do People Behave So Poorly?
I’m a 54 year old man. My daughter had my first grandchild 6 months ago. While she was pregnant, my younger daughter (16), my pregnant older daughter and I went out to dinner. My youngest gets at a nearby table with friends for a bit, and while my oldest and I sat there, we noticed a table with older people staring at us. It happened to be at the table next to where my youngest was temporarily sitting. I knew what the stares were about, but didn’t want to tell my very pregnant daughter that these people thought her and I were a couple. A couple of minutes later my daughter comes and blurts out to my pregnant daughter that the people sitting next to her were so grossed out that an old guy got a young woman pregnant. I got up and walked over and told them I was her father, and their assumption was gross. The rant comes from the fact my daughter won’t go out to eat or anywhere with me unless my youngest is there, or my ex-wife (her mother). All because a couple of Karens went with the worst option rather than the simplest…that a man was out to eat with his two daughters.
Image source: TheFugitive70, Devon Divine
#17 I Caught An Incurable Parasitic Fungal Infection From Simply Breathing At The Wrong Time/Place And I’m Angry About It
(Title edit: Currently no cure. Hopefully it’ll be fully curable someday.)
Valley Fever / Coccidioidomycosis can go f*** itself. 30 years in Arizona and it finally got me for the first time. My immune system’s bat [nonsense] crazy response to it put me in the ER twice and had me needing a walker to even get out of bed.
I’m mad that I have to worry about this fungus in my lungs for the rest of my life. Seriously? I have a kid to raise and more life to live. I just have to hope my immune system can keep it trapped and that it never reactivates and spreads to other parts of my body? Every headache I have makes me paranoid it’s meningitis. My back and neck are so sore – has it spread to my spine? How stupid.
I’m mad that finding a cure isn’t “lucrative enough.” Research is still pretty limited. Most Arizonans don’t even know what valley fever really is or what it entails. Most doctors still misdiagnose and mistreat it. The anti-fungals some of us have to take wreak havoc on our body. (All this could be said for most illnesses, sadly.) Now I have to worry about my liver function and get it checked every 3 months? Cool. I guess going bald from the meds is the better alternative to hepatotoxicity.
I’m mad that my insurance provider denied my chest CT, which was ordered by my doctor, because they determined it was “not medically necessary.” The double pneumonia the ER diagnosed determined that was a lie. Who are they to decide what’s medically necessary over my doctor?!
I’m mad that I used to go hiking, gardening in my backyard, enjoyed breezy days, driving with my windows rolled down – all without a second thought. Now, I drive by construction sites and mutter expletives under my breath like a nut job as I watch them kick up dirt that I now assume has these evil spores in it. Somehow I feel betrayed by the place I’ve always called home, which feels stupid in itself.
I’m mad that I’m so worried that my child and husband will get it, too. Do we move to another state? Am I overreacting? I avoided it for 30 years, surely it’s not that big of a deal? Everyone else makes it seem like it’s not that big of a deal. “I thought only dogs get valley fever.” “I know a guy who had it and was fine.”
I’m mad that I feel guilty that so many people have it way worse than me while I’m over here just… mad. And scared. And anxious, paranoid, exhausted, sick. Granted, I’m grateful to be alive and am more considerate of those living with chronic and/or “invisible” illness. Couldn’t I have learned these lessons without the incurable fungus, though?!
Sigh… Thanks for coming to my fungus talk.
Image source: Infinite-Squirrel-16, César Badilla Miranda
#18 Generative AI Is Immoral And I Hate It. Stop Using It
This f*****g s**t INFURIATES me, and ONLY OTHER ARTISTS seem to give a s**t. I am an artist of 30 years and my art was used to train this ai image s**t. I did not consent to that. I did not receive compensation for that. Neither did any of the other MILLIONS of artists who have been f****d over by this. And we sure AS F**K are not getting any new jobs because of this either. The industry has been F*****G DESTROYED.
People like to defend Generative ai by saying s**t like “i only use it for memes!” Or “i cant draaaww dont gatekeep art!” Or “some people are too disabled to draw!!” Or whatever but it is all b******t.
Using it for something small like memes is not a F*****G excuse. It is THE SAME EXACT THING and effects artists in the SAME EXACT WAY. Our art is STILL BEING STOLEN YOU F*****G MORON. HOW MUCH EFFORT WOULD IT TAKE FOR YOU TO CREATE A /F*****G MEME???/
The disability / lack of talent argument is so f*****g infuriating too. Like… Christy Browns body was almost entirely paralyzed so he learned to draw with his /f*****g toes/. Beethoveen was F*****G DEAF.
If you think you are not skilled enough or talented enough or good enough or “too disabled” to draw, if you think this is being “gatekept” then maybe you just need to admit that you don’t give enough of a s**t to put any effort into learning a skill and would rathe screw over working artists than take a single second to think or attempt to better yourself. Learn to draw you f*****g whiny babies. Stop defending a technology that literally steals from millions of artists. Stop f*****g using it.
Image source: oopadoopaaa, Brett Wharton
#19 Nobody Cares If You Think Abortion Is Horribly Wrong
Abortion is the most HUMANE way for a woman to get rid of a future child she genuinely does NOT want. It’s as simple as that. You cannot change my opinion on this. It is the most humane option.
Nothing—and I mean nothing—will ever convince me that:
Placing a baby into the foster care system, is more humane than abortion.
Struggling to raise a child while being financially, emotionally, or mentally unstable, is more humane than abortion.
Having a child realize they weren’t wanted by their mother, is more humane than abortion.
Forcing a woman to raise a child she does not want, is more humane than abortion.
Giving full custody to the father or another family member, is more humane than abortion. (And do not try to make me seem horrible for this one. I mean in cases where the woman really doesn’t want to have the baby, period. If she’s fine with having it, she just doesn’t want it, then this is a wonderful idea. My point is also that it still comes with the risk of the child being affected knowing that the mother didn’t want it.)
Do you understand how dangerous it is to force a baby into the care of a woman whose mental health may be deteriorating quickly? She could suffer from postpartum depression, worsening her mental state.
Not every woman will make the rational choice to give the baby up for adoption or to transfer custody. Some will lose themselves completely and might go as far as to harm the child. The risk of these outcomes only increases with abortion bans.
You can argue all you want that women should “be more careful” or “just keep their legs closed.” But you’d have to be f**king stupid to believe that millions of women who have s*x for pleasure, without wanting to get pregnant, will simply stop.
Women who are a***cted to d**gs or likely to a**se a child aren’t going to stop having s*x either. Those who don’t want children won’t stop having s*x, so we need solutions for when pregnancy does happen. There are going to be many women who get pregnant when they didn’t want to, and there’s absolutely no stopping that.
If you believe abortion should only be available in cases of r**e or a***ult, then you don’t actually care about these “children” as much as you claim. If you did care, you’d know taking away abortion only harms them in the long run.
Image source: Advanced-Apartment25, Getty Images
#20 The Beach Is The Biggest Gaslight Of The Millennium
Im convinced no one on earth actually enjoys going to the beach, aside from maybe water-sport and boat people. The average beach visit is so horribly f**king annoying I can’t in my right mind see any reason to go.
I’ve always thought this: I enjoy being AROUND the beach, I despise actually being AT the beach. A restaurant or bar with a view to a beach is pleasant, but the stereotypical beach visit is genuine torture.
I live in an area with a very ‘loud’ beach culture. People here look at you weird if you don’t like the beach. I truly do not believe people genuinely enjoy it. Could they be pretending to like it in order to keep up appearances? That is infinitely more plausible to me than the alternative.
This is my average beach experience:
Pack everything. Towels, maybe beach chairs, a cooler if you’re drinking.
Drive over to the beach
Walk across scorching hot sand which you can barely walk on because its so loose until you find the vague “good spot” to set up in
Throw your towel on the ground because ___? If it’s to keep a sandless area then tough luck because in about a minute of generally walking around it, it’ll already be completely covered.
You decide to go dip in the water. After once again trekking through the scorching sand, you reach the water. Moments after getting in, you feel the most disgustingly slimy seaweed brush up against your leg and feet.
Walk a little further in. Rocks, shards, and other miscellaneous objects are now stabbing into your feet. It’s possible some random fish or animal has brushed up against you by now.
7.1. You finally get deep enough to bend down and be covered in water up to your neck. A larger than expected wave comes by and now there’s salt water in your eyes. Sharp stinging sensation ensues. Call me a coward, but I generally do not enjoy sharp stinging sensations.
7.2. (I don’t know if this experience is universal or just mine, nor if it’s just a male issue) Randomly, there is now a deep burning pain. No idea why. Could be cuz of the half-pound of sand that’s now currently in your swim trunks rubbing up against you.
8. You get out of the water. Sand now sticks to you like glue. You’ll feel sticky up until you get home and shower.
9. Repeat steps 4-8 for about three hours. If you’re lucky, there’ll be some alcohol available.
10. You finally decide to leave. You realize the towel on the ground will forever be sandy and there’s nothing you can do about it.
11. Go to the on-site showers to rinse off any sand and salt water left on you (it doesn’t work). Guess what, showers are located in the middle of a sand pile so even if you wash yourself you still have to cover yourself in more sand to get out. And that’s after you wait the massive line of sweaty salty sandy people.
12. You get back to your car. No matter what you do, that sandy towel from earlier is gonna fill wherever you put it with sand. You try to put your own wet, sandy, used towels on the car seats to prevent them from getting wet and sandy (of course it doesn’t work. In fact it only makes it worse.) If you decide to put your shoes back on, they’ll then be sandy. Shirt? Sandy. Pants? Sandy. Everything is f**king sandy. Your whole car is sandy. Everything will be sandy for weeks and no matter how hard you try to clean, it’ll all continue to be sandy.
13. Car ride is now too hot or too cold. No in between.
14. Finally get home. As you walk in, you realize you’re not fully dry and left a trail of salt water and sand all throughout the house.
And you went through all this because… the beach looks pretty I guess?
The only saving grace about the beach is that’s it’s an excuse to drink alcohol, but I’d rather drink alone in my room like a college freshman than have to do this.
Call me soft, a snowflake, whatever. I’ll never understand how people can be so obsessed with this horrible excuse of a pastime. I now see beach invites as insults to my person.
Image source: Trust676, Jason Hawke 🇨🇦
#21 Oh My God, You Don’t Need Your Boat Of An Suv Or A Massive Truck, Just Buy A Car!
I’m so frustrated with the overwhelming dominance of SUVs on the road (and the rise of stupidly oversized trucks which seem to be more and more common). They’re oversized, inefficient, and often unnecessary for the average driver. Despite marketing claims, most SUVs consume significantly more fuel than modern sedans or hybrids. According to the IEA, the global surge in SUV ownership was the second-largest contributor to the increase in CO2 emissions from 2010 to 2022 second only to the power sector. But hey, you love your big rolling aerodynamic stylized rectangle, don’t you.
Seems like everyone I know who has one of these big clumsy vehicles believe that driving a large SUV or a fat lifted truck makes them safer or more intimidating on the road. But the reality is more complicated. Studies from the IIHS show that SUVs, especially those with high front ends, are more likely to cause fatal injuries to pedestrians and cyclists. Their size and elevated hoods reduce visibility, increasing the risk of accidents, particularly involving children. They’re basically also messing things up with crumple zones for people who make the decision to buy a more moderately sized vehicle because the crumple zones of big vehicles and small vehicles aren’t really compatible. You’re just more likely to accidentally fatal maim someone in your grocery hauler – isn’t that nice? Also, just as a bonus, even with properly aimed headlights you shoot what looks like lasers straight into my corneas at night because of how high your vehicle is.
Most SUV owners aren’t towing trailers, hauling lumber, or heading off-road every weekend. They’re commuting to work, picking up groceries, and doing school runs but they’ve been sold the idea that they need roof racks, third-row seating, and off-road capabilities. It’s marketing fluff and everyone just falls for it hook line and sinker.
Historically, families managed just fine for the most part with station wagons and sedans and SOMETIMES vans. Those vehicles (the wagons and sedans) offered plenty of space without the bulk, fuel consumption, or environmental impact of today’s SUVs (relative to their larger counterparts at the time of course, technology continues advancing for all vehicles). So why the shift? It’s largely due to aggressive advertising and a regulatory loophole in the US that classifies SUVs as “light trucks,” allowing them to bypass stricter fuel economy standards. This big vehicle culture extends into neighboring countries like Canada as well.
This trend isn’t just a matter of personal preference; it has real consequences. More SUVs mean more emissions, more road hazards, and more urban congestion. People are already generally overconfident, distracted and mediocre drivers when you put them into a Ford Focus, let alone when you stick one into a Dodge RAM HEMI lifted about 10 feet off the ground with double-wheels on rear that gets used to go grab some Dairy Queen and head to the office.
Image source: Anon
#22 We Don’t Agree
WE DON’T AGREE ON YOUR RACIST F**KIN OPINIONS AND STOP. ASSUMING. THAT. I DO. BECAUSE. I LOOK. LIKE YOU!!!! I am so. F**king. SICK of people assuming that I hold the same discriminatory opinions that they do based on the way that I look. Deep South healthcare worker here, and problematic patients as well as overworked (or lazy, checked out) coworkers are rampant. Which I can deal with, it’s the normal since Covid. What I (white blonde female late 20s) can’t deal with are primarily fellow white females, of all ages, behind closed doors assuming that because I look like them that they can let all the fucking disgusting words roll out of their mouth, thinking that I will listen to it, or worse, agree with them.
They don’t even lead with “I don’t mean to be racist, but” they just say this ugly s**t to me assuming that it is a safe space because we look similarly. No, I don’t wanna hear your f**king opinion about “The Blacks” or “The Mexicans” THEY ARE HISPANICS NOT MEXICANS UNTIL OTHERWISE CLARIFIED. People of ALL COLORS deserve the SAME quality of treatment! It doesn’t matter their level of education, their insurance status, or personal bias. It doesn’t even matter if they are rude.
This word vomit s**t has happened too many times. Someone I thought was a good person, a good HCW, then the door shuts and I hear a comment like “If they don’t like it, they should just go back to Africa! You know what I mean?” Are you kidding me? You stupid racist F**K. Someone ACTUALLY SAID THIS TO ME. On top of their vile discriminatory comments, it is also low key racist to assume that Becky will agree with you because she looks like you. Get the f**k out of here, you make my race a f**king embarrassment.
I am so glad that my parents put me in immersion school so that I grew up being usually the only white girl in the class until mid-high school. So glad they taught me right.
Racist f**ks: keep your mouths shut around me. I don’t want to hear it and WE DO NOT AGREE.
Image source: moaning_lisa420
#23 What The Hell Happened To Empathy???
Genuinely, what the hell is this mentality that “you don’t own anyone anything” yeah you do? basic human kindness?? i just saw people on tiktok discussing whether watching g*re is okay or not. This shouldn’t even be a question??? It’s. a. crime. Do these people even acknowledge the fact that those are real crimes??? real people????? “It’s not that deep🥀🥀” but it literally is? Thats a person being cut open? What happened to us?? Why the hell are we going backwards?? Why is racism, homophobia, sexism so normalized again?? Why is everyone so insensitive now, saying whatever comes to mind? Why are people so comfortable sharing every single aspect of their lives, including things they should be ashamed about?? Its NOT NORMAL to watch g*re, c****balism, z***hilia, r**e tapes. I don’t care if you struggle, if its an a****tion, if that’s your way to cope. Find other ways and literally seek help.
Image source: piatektrzynastego
#24 Actually, 100 Tampons Is The Perfect Amount To Take To Space For 6 Days
So there’s this story of Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, that goes viral like twice a year: during the preparations, the engineers asked her how many tampons they should send with her, and if 100 was the right number?
And it’s always such a big funny ha ha like “wow nasa knows nothing about women! How stupid can you get!”
My argument is ACTUALLY 100 tampons is a great amount to take to space. Why?
Shall we just look today at Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, the astronauts who went up for 8 days and ended up stuck there for 9 months?
I could probably end the whole argument there. But I’ll add a few more points.
THERE ARE NO F**KING SHOPS IN SPACE! Whatever you take up there is what you have! There’s no popping out to grab more if you run out. In general, NASA plans absolutely everything to have an almost absurd level of redundancy, because what the hell do you do if you need something and don’t have it… And you’re in space? There is no resupply drop on a 6 day space flight!
The tampons they sent apparently came in boxes of 50. Tampons are pretty small and light. So you’re sending one box, but you want to plan for redundancy… Well then send two boxes. It’s like an extra 100g.
She was the first American woman in space. NASA had no data on what impact going to space was going to have on the menstrual cycle. (Russian women had been to space, but Russia and Nasa were very much not communicating at that time.) So you might want to say I’m a huge sexist idiot for asking it, but WHAT IF prolonged zero gravity for some reason had an impact on her menstrual cycle? Who’s to say that it absolutely, definitively won’t? With no prior data on it?
WHAT IF something about prolonged zero gravity or the launch or the changing circadian rhythms or literally just stress in general prompted her to start to have the heaviest period possible, and you sent her up there with 24 tampons, and she ran out on day 4?
Even if we don’t think that will happen – can you agree that it’s a POSSIBILITY in the realms of reality that someone can suddenly just have an extremely heavy period, for no reason? I know my periods are not always like clockwork predictable. They have sometimes in my life come early or late. They have sometimes been heavier. At least once in my life my period lasted double the usual number of days. And specifically travel, stress and circadian rhythm changes affect my cycle!!
I truly don’t think it’s ridiculous to think: “we can not be 100% sure what’s going to happen once she gets up there, so let’s just send enough tampons that she could have the heaviest period she’s ever had for 6 days straight and not run out, because they weigh almost nothing and it would be extremely inconvenient and unpleasant if she ran out up there with no way to get more.”
It’s true that many industries are woefully lacking in data and understanding of women and women’s bodies. But this isn’t that. We should be talking about the 50 years where car manufacturers only tested with male crash test dummies and all the pharmaceutical companies that only test on men because women’s hormonal cycle ‘confuses the data’ and all those such instances instead of beating this dead horse every six months.
Image source: No-vem-ber
#25 I Hate That Others Don’t Understand The Impact Rape Has On Women
I can’t speak on behalf of all victims but I can on my own. It SUCKED for years and still does. It RUINS you. Imagine being called a s**t because YOU were r**ed.
Imagine being told YOU ruined the family because you told authorities. Imagine not knowing HOW to manage your PTSD while in high school. Imagine family asking YOU to tell the judge to give leniency to your own r**ists.
Imagine being asked to VISIT your r**ists in jail and prison. If your r**ists k***led themselves in prison, you are told it would be YOUR fault.
Imagine not getting FAFSA or financial help throughout college and you had to stay with random families on holidays because yours didn’t want you.
Imagine trying to k**l yourself but you end up hospitalized and ruining your body. Imagine being scared of the dark and having reoccurring dreams of being r**ed.
Imagine your r**ists, after serving their time in prison, telling you that YOU should get over it because you said you don’t trust them. No! I’m never forgetting what you did nor will I ever trust you. (The fact you even have a daughter is frightening enough. But you’re back in prison for domestic t***orism so at least she’s safe for now.)
I am lucky that I have a husband who doesn’t push s*x on me and lets me initiate it. Even if we go a month without s*x, he doesn’t hold it against me and I am SO DAMN LUCKY he is patient and realizes my experience with s*x has been traumatizing.
Reading a lot of content on Reddit just infuriates me. A bunch of insufferable people.
I’m damn lucky in a lot of things and proud of myself too. I only wish the best for other victims (men and women) and hope all have a good support group.
Edit: title should say “people”, not “women”. Men get r**ed too. I was just frustrated over a men’s subreddit and their lack of empathy over this topic.
Image source: Thats1FingNiceKitty
#26 Refusing To Be Unkind To People Because They’re Fat Is Not The Same Thing As “Glorifying Obesity.”
it’s ok to compliment their outfits, if you like them. It’s ok if you find one attractive. It’s ok to have sex with them if you want to.
It’s ok to tell people to stfu and mind their business when they give unnecessary and unsolicited criticism about your or anyone else’s body size.
it’s okay to tell those people that their opinions about others’ bodies don’t matter. No matter how much they gaslight and concern-troll you and tell you you’re heartless or dishonest or unhelpful.
Shaming rarely results in lasting behavior changes.
Being kind, outwardly nonjudgmental, and letting adults deal with their own bodies between themselves and their doctors is not “coddling” or “enabling.”
It’s simply not being a jerk.
Image source: Anon
#27 Please Stop Giving Me My Money Back!
I like using cash. It’s easier for me to budget when I can physically see bills. I know it’s my fault I’m still using coins and bills in 2025. I’m at least trying to make it easier for both of us though.
I go to get a meal. Cashier tells me it’s $19.15 I hand them 20.15
They smile at me, and tell me I gave them too much, and ring in a 20. I end up with a fist full of coins.
I go to the grocery store. They tell me it’s $91.25 I hand over a C-note, a dollar, and a quarter. They hand me back the dollar and quarter, a pitying look on their face at me: the one who doesn’t know a hundred dollar bill would have covered the tab. I beg them. Please. You don’t have to trust me. Just punch in the amount I gave you. I promise, it will make sense.
But no. My coin jar grows ever heavier.
Image source: Repulsive-Dentist661
#28 Northeast Italian-American Culture Is So Cringe Oh My Godddd Bro
I live on staten island in NYC, which has one of the highest italian-american populations in the USA. I’m half italian….
But thats my ethnicity. Not my identity. Im an american dude, living in america, surrounded by american culture. These tiktokers and these insta pages “growing up italian” , “only italians would get this” ….. SHUT. UP. Real italians laugh at us when we claim we’re italian. Yes you have italian roots; yes. But unless you are first generation directly from Italy, you are American. Stop talking about how italian you are. You’re a mcdonalds-eating American. Everyone in the USA comes from elsewhere. But here we are now– in America. You are American, get over it.
I swear they’re like paulie in that Sopranos episode when they go italy and he thinks he’s part of the culture while the legit italian natives think he’s cringe / a total joke.
Image source: ordrius098
#29 Can Everyone Just Pay Attention?
I’m sick of how many air-headed people, and people who are just out in the world not paying any attention to their surroundings
In the last 24 hours, I’ve had:
• My coworker walk right up to me, at my desk, and just start a conversation with me, fully seeing that I was on the phone with someone (a daily occurrence, and it’s not just my one coworker)
• I almost mowed down a random kid at the grocery store, with my shopping cart, because he ran out in front of me, from the aisle I was walking by. When I went by the aisle and looked to see where the kid’s guardian was, they were just chilling on their phone not even looking in the same direction as where their kid was running
• A car almost completely backed out from a parking spot into me as I was driving by. They didn’t do a slow careful creep out of their stop, they just floored it.
• Someone just stopped walking, with their shopping cart, right in front of the entrance to an aisle, to check on their phone, as I was turning into the aisle
• I saw someone walking their dog, but they were just standing in the middle of the sidewalk, talking to another neighbor, their dog just runs out into the middle of the street in front of a car. The dog was okay
• Walking into the gas station, I held the door open for someone and instead of walking through and thanking me, they stopped right in the doorway and just started looking around, holding up the entry way for me and the two people behind me
What is everyone’s deal? Why can’t anyone pay attention?
Image source: Shades_of_red_
#30 I Did The Math To Find Out Why I’m Always Broke And I Found Out I’m Stupid
Im always broke, I get clothes second hand for free from people for instance. So I sat down and broke down ALL my bills and expenditures (I manage the bills for the household but I’ve never written out how much cigarettes and w**d were costing me).
I screamed when the math was done. I spend almost 500 dollars a month on w**d and cigarettes. (I only get 960 something a month) I’m not broke to the point i can’t afford a pair of underwear, I’m a idiot smoking away their money to treat mental health.
I’m a level of mad at myself I can’t comprehend if I had done the math ages ago as to what my a****tions were costing me I’d have seen right away why I was out of cash every month.
I’m f**king done done done. I have 6 packs of cigs left from my last carton and a TON of patches from my last attempt to quit, I plan to taper down over a couple weeks. As for the w**d f**k that, it’s not good for me anyways, I always feel better on the days I don’t smoke the c**p I don’t know why I even keep smoking it habit I guess.
I’m just so mad at myself for being so stupid. I’m literally the one who keeps track of the household finances. All three of us. (Me, my wife and her mom’s) I make sure bills get paid, I make sure we have groceries and medicine. But I NEVER wrote down how much I spent on useless stuff I literally smoke because I’d buy it over the month and not at once so I never added it up. All of the bills are always paid and we have food and even order out sometimes it’s not like I’m not paying bills and keeps track of those, those get paid first always. I’m just bad at keeping track of small transactions over time.(Our finances are split equally bill wise we live like roommates in that regard.)
I want to bash my head against the wall.
Image source: SingleBodyRiot
#31 Apple Store
The goddamn Apple Store is so trendy these motherf**kers don’t even use cash registers anymore. Like holy hell why would I ever want to wait in line to pay for my immensely overpriced lightning bolt-to-usb cable, when I can wander around aimlessly looking for the one bearded top knot in the grey shirt who happens to have a card reader attached to his free iPhone 6?
Literally f**king walked up a dude and was like ‘Yo where’s the till?’ And guy looks at me straight in the f**king face and says, ‘Oh well, there should be one or two people walking around on either side of the store who can process your payment.’ ALL OF YOU DRESS EXACTLY THE SAME!
Am I supposed to accost every single goddamn one of you until I finally find the one goddamn anthropomorphisized Mac Computer who is willing to let me pay for this? And when I finally find the dude and let him tap his thing against the box that I’m trying to purchase, of course he gives me the smuggest smile I’ve ever seen on a human face and asks, ‘Would you like to use Apple Pay?’
Like GOOD LORD can we please just take a step outside of your möbius circle and let me hand you fifteen pounds in cash? Cash money? Real physical tender? No it’s okay, I don’t need a receipt. What, you mean you’re going to print me a real receipt? A physical receipt that I can carry in my pocket? You’re not gonna beam it to my wrist? You’re not going to send it via dropbox to an undisclosed IP Address where I have to complete a CAPTCHA and accept your terms and conditions for the one millionth time in order to check that, yes, I did just spend £20 pounds and 45 minutes on a thin wire made of plastic and metal that’s gonna break in a month anyway? I JUST DONT UNDERSTAND THIS PLANET ANYMORE
Image source: HenryJai
#32 Dear Youtube. Tone The Hell Down On The Ads
Like seriously. I can NOT take a shower, work, or do anything that revolves around using YouTube as a music player, without EVERY SINGLE TIME I switch to a 2-3 minute song, an advert pops up. And not even a 5 second one, one of those god awful 1 minute or 30 second (Or even an HOUR LONG) long ads where you’re FORCED to press Skip AD, or suffer through listening to a whole ad. And in SOME CASES, that isn’t possible (Showering, Too Busy, etc). And with the #/2 ads showing up 99% of the time, it becomes EXTREMELY unbearable to use YT as a music player.
“Oh well just use an ad blocker. That way you don’t have to deal with the ads.” Yeah maybe before YouTube became a bunch of money-hungry thieves who decided to make an ad blocker repellent. Yes I AM aware there exists some ad blockers that bypass the YouTube Ad Blocker Repellent, but even then, phone users are essentially tied down to having to watch EVERY advert that shows up, due to Mobile YT’s only choice on no ads being to purchase YT premium
“Then use the web browser version of YT on phone” Problem, they’ll still detect your adblocker and forbid use of watching videos/listening to music. Unless there are SOME web blockers for phone, yeah no.
TL;DR, FFS YouTube, tone down on the adverts. And stop locking adblockers behind a paywall, like some greedy bastard.
Image source: Charming-Love-4874
#33 I Don’t Understand How To Explain That You Should Care About Other People
You just should. It should be an intrinsic part of your humanity. You shouldn’t need a reason to care about other people. You shouldn’t need an incentive. You should just care about the wellbeing of other people.
Image source: penguin62
#34 I Am So Sick Of Ring Cameras
Edit to address some responses: 1: i don’t care about people having security cameras, i have security cameras, i know everyone has security cameras. My point is that i feel there is no justification for a security camera to announce its presence to you as a threat to 99.9999% of people innocently and legally being around your property.
2: yes they are ring cameras, yes they announce the exact same message, yes they are everywhere and not just inexplicably in my neighborhood exclusively. Ring makes hundreds of models of devices, not just the doorbells. These are normal, outdoor mounted security cameras.
3: wearing headphones does not fix the problem. I can’t wear headphones while walking my dog for his safety, and even when i do wear them on a normal walk or commute i can hear the stupid cameras clean through my AirPod pros. I hate these cameras on principal
I ve been going on daily walks around my neighborhood for like a year and even just for exercise walking is so criminalized in the tiniest ways. everyone and their mother has those stupid ring cameras that screech “hi, you are currently being recorded” at anyone and anything that moves in front of someones house, and some houses even have Two that parrot off each other in a cacophony of antisocial over-surveillance. i am just walking on the sidewalk. im allowed to be here. its just too much. i understand having security cameras, i have one myself, but why does yours need to yell at me? We live in a good neighborhood. whats so precious in your house that warrants bothering people on the sidewalk just getting some fresh air and steps in? “my family” oh look at this guy hes the only person in the world with a family in his house. lets accost the joggers and dog walkers about it. dont even get me started on the motion activated strobe lights. Stop pointing these awful burdensome cameras at places where people are allowed to be…point them at your door or sideyard or something. Get one that doesn’t scream. Im so sick of that robot ladys voice
Image source: Corn_bean
#35 Does Anyone Else Suspect That McDonald’s Is Dying?
I mean, it won’t happen tomorrow, but if it happened eventually, they wouldn’t be the first huge company to disappear.
Update: I now know that if you call out McDonald’s in a social media post that gets three quarters of a million views in 12 hours, and if your post has details they can match up to an online complaint form, you will get a personal phone call. 🤣 I’m not gonna turn down a free meal, but it’s unlikely to affect my overall assessment, nor to increase the chances of me going there in the future. 🤷♂️
Now back to my original rant…..
It’s like they’re trying to drive away their customers. You pay a premium to order from a real person. To get a decent price you have to order through an app that is tedious to use. They actively discourage anyone from using their dining room. And don’t even get me started on what has happened to their food.
But back to the customer experience, the last time I went to McDonald’s I ordered through the app as was my usual routine. I went inside to pick up my food, because I’ve found that this is usually much faster. They gave me my food. No drink, and no cup to get it myself. I asked for a cup, and they said they couldn’t give me one. Why not? The soda fountain in the dining room “doesn’t work anymore” (their exact words).
What does “anymore” mean? Has McDonald’s stopped letting customers get their own drinks? I never did find out what that meant [Edit: I have since learned that they are indeed phasing out self-serve refills in the US], but I explained that I’d ordered a meal and it was supposed to come with a drink. They said they were “working on it.” Three employees were just standing around doing nothing. I begged for my drink. They just shrugged. Eventually, I decided that if this was the way it was going to be, I would leave without it and never set foot in a McDonald’s again. And so that’s what I did.
To me, things like this are signs of a deeply troubled company. I don’t know how they can continue to stay in business long-term if this is the treatment their customers get.
Image source: kaleb2959
#36 Today I Cancelled All My Movie Streaming Subscriptions And Left A Note For My Favourite One…
You and all the other streamers up. I’m not gonna pay 50+ dollars for several streaming services, just to be switching between them and looking for the movie I wanted to watch.
I’m going back to pirating movies, because you forgot the most important thing: People are paying you because you’re slightly more convenient than downloading the movie upfront.
But due to the fact I actually have to check a website first, to see where can I find the movie on one of my five streaming services… Yeah, some of you need to go bankrupt.
In the meantime, I’ll connect my NAS storage to my TV.
BTW don’t be bummed, I did not cancel only you, I cancelled ALL subscriptions.
Byeeeeee
Image source: Anon
#37 There’s No Whimsy Left In The World And It Makes Me Mad
There’s a line between professionalism and tight jerks and everything seems to be run by tight jerks.
It used to be fun to go places. Everything was pleasantly colored and everything had a fun mascot. McDonald’s used to have cheeseburger chairs for god’s sake.
We used to be real people that made mundane life enjoyable to experience. Now everything is just corporate beige and you’re an jerk for expecting a little fun while you grocery shop.
Nothing in this world will ever be as disappointing as watching that side of life die out slowly before you got a chance to experience it.
Image source: Rhettledge
#38 I Hate The American Healthcare System
My mother died when I was 10. She started having heart pain but couldn’t afford an ambulance. She died of that heart attack.
When I was in 6th grade I started having serious health pain. I almost had a heart attack.
On Christmas day, last month I started having serious heart pain. So fearful of dying on Christmas of all f**king days I went to the er.
$4959.49
That’s what I owe.
That’s half of what I make in a year practically. I don’t even have half of that in my savings.
I have doctor’s visits to pay for, medications, rent, bills.
And now I’m going to have to go heavily into to debt all because I was afraid to die.
You know a system is F**KED when I’m wishing that I had either ACTUALLY DIED. Or that I should’ve stayed home and just rode it out.
F**k the system. I’m going to go cry into my pillow.
Image source: Herr-Hunter1122
#39 People Who Depend On AI Are Pathetic
All I see are ads ans videos of people being like. “Using ai to write me a grocery list” “using ai to help me start a conversation with someone at a party” “using ai to tell me what to say to my gfs dad” “using ai to function as a normal human being” it’s pathetic, it’s embarrassing! I don’t care if they have social anxiety, learn how to function without a machine telling you what to do. And those ads promoting it are even worse! I don’t expect us to immediately fall into some dystopia or anything, but this is just disrespectful to yourself at this point. There is nothing anyone can say to me to make me sympathize with ai users, let alone the people who promote ai like it’s a must have.
Image source: Anon
#40 Why Are Men Using Handshakes As An Opportunity To Injure Other Men? Stop It
I’m over 60 years old. I’ve worked with my hands all my life, farming, production, car hobby, home maintenance. I have a garage stuffed with tools. I’m building a house currently. My grip is fine, thank you.
More and more men recently think a handshake is some sort of competition, and they intend to win. I can feel my knuckle bones colliding. I might actually take an injury soon.
Why?
Image source: Dude_Dillligence
#41 Why Do People Act Like No Soliciting Signs Are Just Decoration?
Today, some guy rings my doorbell trying to sell me something. Before he can even get into his pitch, I say, “I’m not interested.” He hits me with the smug, “Not interested in what?”. Bro. Whatever you’re selling. I point at the sign on my door that clearly says No Soliciting and go, “It says right here. No soliciting.”
He starts mumbling something about whatever and I just shut the door. Like seriously, can you read? If you’re ignoring the sign and still pushing your trash on people, you’re either illiterate or just plain rude.
Image source: Anon
#42 If The Economy Is So Bad, Why Is Everyone Getting Door Dash?!
I find door dash to be the most frivolous waste of money. Yet every restaurant I go to has a parade of door dash going in and out!
If you can afford to pay $25 for your cold Taco Bell to be dropped at your door you should complain about egg prices .
Image source: u/SamMeowAdams
#43 My Partner Isn’t “Trans Enough”
So first, if anyone is transphobic, move on. You don’t have to start, just get on with your life. So my partner is a trans woman. She isn’t super girly, she has quite long hair but dresses quite neutrally, she’ll wear a dress on occasion but she likes dungarees and stuff. I think it’s cute, but so many people act like if she’s not a girly girl in a very binary sense she’s not really trans and shouldn’t get to identify as a woman. It’s always cis people who say this, my parents for example, they’re accepting of her but seem to think she’s not “putting much effort in”. It’s as if not dressing like a drag queen makes you less valid somehow, and it’s infuriating! How other people identify is none of your business! And what’s scary is that in order to get gender affirming care, you have to live within very binary gender norms to prove to doctors that you’re really trans, so her not wanting to look like Barbie might affect her chances at getting the treatment she needs. It’s hard enough to be trans in this world without constantly having to prove it to cis people.
Image source: u/WeirdLight9452
#44 If You Leave Your Partner Because They Got Fat Then Yes You Are The Jerk
I am tired of people asking this stupid ass question. You know the answer!! Yes of course you have the free will to do whatever you want and ultimately it’s probably better that you leave your fat partner because they deserve a shot at finding REAL love, but you are actually a huge jerk.
My Rationale: people don’t gain a bunch of weight for no reason. There’s always either something mental or physical happening that causes weight gain. Leaving someone because a symptom of their struggles is that they’re not hot enough for you is gross behavior.
Image source: u/OxC001FACE
#45 Can We Stop Glorifying Drinking? Its Trashy As Hell
I work in a field where alcoholism is the norm. So I get it, we like to drink. I like to drink. It can be a fun time.
My dad used to be a raging alcoholic. It was bad. He’d wake up at 10 AM and drink right away. One time my mom forced him to call out of work as a bus driver because he had drank so much the morning before.
I hate seeing posts like “if you drink rum at 10 AM, youre not an alcoholic, youre a pirate” on Facebook. Listen, if youre on vacation that’s one thing. If youre normalizing self destructive behavior and even glorifying it, youre doing no one any good. Its a problem that can ruin lives.
Image source: u/DJfetusface
#46 Get Ready America. Screwworms Are Coming Your Way
Let me explain –
Screwworms, to the uninformed, are flies that burrow into animal flesh via wound or orifice (that means your eyes, or a tiny bug bite) and lay eggs, which then… eat you alive (myiasis). You can d*e within 6-8 days from an infection, and it has major consequences on livestock industries.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has worked collaboratively with US states and central and south american countries (meaning, funding them) to eradicate screwworms using sterile male flies to create a “barrier”. This has been an ongoing project since the 50s. The fly was pushed as far south as Panama.
However, the “president” has been making all these decisions about “funding other countries” like it doesn’t impact the USA. What if he cuts these programs? Screwworms have already been detected since 2023 in Costa Rica.
And guess what, it was detected in Mexico as of November 2024.
For example, the recent South Africa cut – What about how that funding helped study and control HIV, Malaria, Yellow Fever, Dengue, West Nile Virus? What about using other preventive vaccines, like polio, to reduce its spread?
The US is not a closed system. What happens in other parts of the world will affect it.
Image source: beesgals
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