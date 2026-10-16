70 People Share The Most Hurtful Weight-Related Comments They’ve Heard About Themselves

People come in all shapes and sizes, but unfortunately, that doesn’t stop others from judging them based on their appearance. In fact, one study found that 57% of adults had experienced some form of weight-related stigma, including discrimination or teasing.
One Threads user asked fat people to share the worst microaggressions they’ve faced, and they had plenty of stories to tell. From uncomfortable encounters at work to rude remarks at the grocery store or doctor’s office, their responses show just how insensitive others can be. Find them below.
#1
I saw a doctor about a minor back injury that required a couple weeks of PT. At my PT assessment, the therapist spotted my insulin pump.
Him: Is that an insulin pump?
Me: Yes.
Him: You’re pretty young to have developed type 2 diabetes.
Me: Really?
Him: Yeah, you should-
Me: I’m gonna stop you because you’ve showed me you don’t know enough to talk to me about this.
Him: …
Me: I’m a type 1. Did you assume I was type 2 because of my weight?
Him: …
Me: Do you have a manager?
Image source: molchase, Felipe Queiroz / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
Every time my mom wanted to say “You look nice” what she said instead was “Oh, it looks like you’ve lost weight!”
Image source: e.k.bridges, Zulfugar Karimov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
As a professional baker people love to say, “I can see you enjoy your job.” I don’t eat cake for lunch, Karen.
Image source: mother.of.cats719, Yasin Onuş / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
I was at the office and had the gall to say “I’m starving” and a grouchy male co-worker said “you don’t look like it”. If you’re overweight, you’re not allowed to say “I’m hungry”.
Image source: linflinn, Andres Ayrton / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
I had cancer and quickly lost over 100 pounds. Got told that I looked fantastic and to make sure I kept it off. I was literally sick, but ok.
Image source: emlichtenwalter, Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
Not so micro. Was still with my ex-h at the time, went to a walk-in to refill my long time meds. The doctor on duty insisted on taking my BP & weighing me for a routine refill, then asked me who I brought with me, I said “my husband”… he said, fully shocked, “Wow you’re married? Good for you. He must really love you.”
I didn’t even have words.
Image source: apsj.wb, John Diez / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
Any place that only has those industrial-style steel chairs with arms. They are hideously uncomfortable for anyone with even a slightly wider backside.
Image source: cattywumpus_, Sóc Năng Động / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
Being told that I should go to the gym to get fit and healthy, but seeing posts of all the fit, healthy people making fun of big people at the gym. It’s given me some serious gym anxiety. I don’t wanna be in anyone’s reels.
Image source: binks218, Sabina Kallari / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
This was just full on aggression but I worked in the bakery at a grocery store and some old lady asked me where the pumpkin pies were so I took her and she TOUCHED ME and said “don’t worry one day you’ll be able to lose the weight”.
Image source: alittlepieceofsullivan, Ani Hadushaj / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
In a pilates class where the instructor started off the terrible experience by asking if I was pregnant – “wow! You’re actually really strong and have great spinal mobility” yes Lexie I do pilates 5x a week and am literally a yoga teacher.
Image source: heatherakb_, Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
Walking Taco day at my job. I came back for sour cream because I forgot it. Boss puts in Teams to “Make sure everyone gets a serving before getting second.” I was coming to eat my actual lunch and my boss was like “Let everybody eat, please” the moment I came in when I was nowhere near the food.
Image source: duttyglogyal, DΛVΞ GΛRCIΛ / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
Worked with a girl with the same name as me. She was much thinner. Found out everyone called her the “pretty” Rebecca while I was just Rebecca.
Image source: origami.llama, Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
Most annoying: When seeing a doc for something unrelated, he told me to “eat less fast food.” He did not ask about my diet and at the time I hadn’t eaten any fast food in months.
Most common: When I use “fat” as an objective descriptor, most recently during a blood draw when I said maybe the reason I’m a hard stick is because of the fat on my arm, the person replies “No! You’re beautiful!” Like, I did not say those were mutually exclusive! But you clearly think they are!
Image source: stefanielaine, ready made / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
That time a flight attendant very sweetly and cutely offered to move my (fit and handsome) husband to a “more comfortable” seat because I guess she thought our cuddling was just me being too fat for one seat? He was so confused and was like “I’d like to stay with my wife” and she was *flummoxed.*.
Image source: jess_salm, Vinh Lâm / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
People for some reason get upset when I look nice without reason…?They always ask me what I’m “all dressed up for”
I left my house Barbara. Just because you have to try to look nice doesn’t mean I put that much effort in.
Image source: unbreachable_, Felipe Zanchetta / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
Never finding a comfortable bra because if you’re fat you must have big cups.
Image source: secret_servant_agent, RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
LOTS of MACRO aggressions… micro.. maybe the Dr. who I went to for over 20 years NOT putting the bigger gown and the bigger BP cuff in the room before I got there.. but instead making me say “I think you need the bigger one” EVERY TIME (even after I said, this is humliating, maybe a note in the chart?) still did it.
Image source: andreasangria50, Thirdman / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
Airplanes. Those seats are tiny af and those seat belts are short. While I’m grateful for the extenders, I hate the idea of anyone, no matter their size, being stuffed into a tiny seat. Who wouldn’t want a roomier seat?
Image source: hall0wqueen1031, K / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
My OB paperwork said I had pregnancy complications due to obesity and when I asked what the complications were they said they didn’t know???
Image source: moon_mother_mary, Amina Filkins / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
The day my stepfather passed, his neighbor came up to me and told me I needed to take this tea she had and use it to lose weight because I didn’t want to be a burden on my loved ones. Like THE DAY. I had never spoken to this person in my life. Maybe that’s not so micro after all.
Image source: churellies, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
When I was pregnant and people said “wow you aren’t even showing!” Like I’m 7 months pregnant, I actually AM showing you’re just assuming it’s all fat.
Image source: aeroplaneblues_, Amina Filkins / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
When someone sees you eating fruit or a vegetable, “Ooh are you being good?”
Image source: lynseyisthiccandtired, https://kaboompics.com/ / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
On Thanksgiving: “Are you sure you need seconds?” When they’re on their third plate, but it’s okay, because they’re thin.
Image source: dmcarter83, Craig Adderley / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
Feeling the need to tell me how little they eat or how not hungry they are. Especially while we’re eating together.
Image source: happyfatness, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
I had a manager say I’d be skinny if I didn’t eat so much at work. At the time, I was powerlifting, and I was eating because I was hungry from all the workouts I was doing.
Image source: delarosamonika, Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
I went to get my belly button pierced in highschool and the girl told me she wouldn’t do it because I has a stomach roll and it would get infected. Her boss heard her, laughed told her to pack her booth and leave, took me over and pierced it for me. Never had an issue. I was also a size 8.
Image source: witchymomma420, Agustin Fernandez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#27
I’ve been thin as an adult.
I’m now fat.
I’ve been prominently online that whole time.
NOBODY wants to take pictures with me anymore.
Image source: ginad129, fauxels / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
I was sick with a severe infection, it caused me to lose ten pounds in a week, instead of being incredibly concerned my doctor congratulated me on my weight loss.
Image source: chickenjokesarefowl, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
I lost 160 pounds. You don’t realize how different people treat you.
People would avoid eye contact. But I lost a bunch of weight (I’m still considerably plus size) and suddenly they nod and say good morning, they smile in passing, and they open doors.
Image source: sleepyunicornstudio, Zen Chung / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
Someone who lost weight giving you the clothes they can no longer fit and then asking “are you sure that’s your size?” Well first of all I don’t want nor did I ask for your clothes!
Image source: aihsat_mone, Julia M Cameron / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#31
The nurse (male), taking my weight, said “looks like somebody ate a little too much pizza this weekend.”
Image source: _la_nicoletta_
#32
Asthma nurse, looked at me sternly and said “do you do ANY exercises ” in exactly the tone you can imagine.
Image source: trigger_and_his_brush
#33
“How’s that diet going?” said smugly by an old lady at church as I enjoyed a single brownie at the church bake sale.
Image source: mohrbooksplease
#34
Back in pre covid days, having people watch how much you put on your plate at a buffet or watching if you went back for seconds. And by watching I mean staring and smirking.
Image source: boogiedownvtg
#35
I lost 115 pounds (note: still fat after that) and a skin condition I have that can be aggravated by being heavy has not improved. When I went to the dermatologist for some shots (the same one I had seen 115 pounds heavier), her first line about improving the situation was that weight loss is still the best option. Ma’am, read my chart…
Image source: candybeans
#36
The look of shock when they see I have a partner that loves me; and they automatically think he is a saint to love a poor unfortunate fat soul.
Image source: tricey_28
#37
being told my weight was “unprofessional” and we’ll lose clients if i don’t work on myself.
Image source: vic_carnevale
#38
My doc assumed I had no idea what calories were, tried explaining it like I was 5, and then told me 1000kcal/day was healthy.
Image source: ephemeralluna
#39
When my colleague always finds a way to refer to my weight. “Oh you remind me so much of my friend, she’s a big girl like you.” this has happened multiple times.
Image source: heytayler
#40
“you’re not fat, you’re pretty!”
Image source: cutiepie9ccr
#41
“Oh my gosh, you’re not fat, don’t say that about yourself!”
Lady, I am fat. You’re the one assigning ethical or social value to an objectively descriptive adjective.
Image source: nibblekins
#42
A doctor told me I couldn’t have a surgery until I lost 75lbs.
So I lost the weight.
That same doctor was flabbergasted. He refused the surgery because he never wanted to actually do it, no one had “managed to lose the weight befote” and he thought it would deter me.
Image source: rosellacobiskey
#43
Expensive spa and the only robes they have are maybe a size Large at most.
Image source: insta.pam.mn
#44
The looks from everyone on the plane silently praying that I didn’t sit next to them.
Image source: c.m.chunk
#45
People greeting the smaller/skinnier person in front of me but no greeting for me.
Image source: aihsat_mone
#46
Skinny people calling themselves fat in front of me. Be for real.
Image source: kittykat_2393
#47
One time my boss emailed our office manager asking her to get my tshirt size from me bc I “may be uncomfortable putting it on the shared spreadsheet.” Plot twist: he sent ME the email on accident instead of her.
Image source: hineselise
#48
People talking badly about a fat person and being like “she was bigger than you” or “no offense to you”.
Image source: fr33kiebug
#49
Coming back from maternity leave to have someone say, “when are you ever going to have that kid?”
Image source: thisislisamadsen
#50
I went to urgent care because I was having really bad asthma and the SECOND the doctor walked in, he said “do you have diabetes?” LMFAOOO.
Image source: caitlynsiehl
#51
The entire wedding dress shopping process.
Image source: artonhersleeve
#52
Being in a group of alt people for a fashion show and everyone taken photos of but me.
Image source: parsifon
#53
Someone was describing something and used the word fat, then rolled her eyes over to me and said, “Oh, I forgot you were here. Sorry I said fat.”. Zero expression on her face. Like, I know I’m fat. I’m not going to cry because you used the word. But that side comment had my hackles up.
Image source: devonchaos
#54
My grandmother talking up how great my sisters looked and then turning to me and saying “and you have such a pretty face”. She wasn’t a mean person and probably meant it, but whoa, knife to the heart.
Image source: a_romyn
#55
Being told to fast for 48 hours
I never mentioned wanting to lose weight. I was there to have my thyroid checked out.
Image source: just.another.feral.woman
#56
My wife went to the doctors one time (her usual GP was out of town so she saw someone else) and this new doctor started talking about my wife having high blood pressure. My wife stopped her and said “wait a minute, I have high blood pressure??” and the doctor just stopped talking and looked at her chart since the nurse had just taken it. Her BP was normal. It’s never been high.
Image source: nikkreadsbooks
#57
Lost a teeny bit of weight, “you look so HEALTHY!”
Image source: wilder_ness
#58
When my friends hand-me-down their clothes that are “way way too big” for them
Is that considered a hand me up?
Image source: ashdawnfritz
#59
1) My mom watching my food before my wedding “we can’t take the dress out any more”
2) doctor walked in while I was in labor “I’ll be back in an hour. The big ones always take longer”
3) told my best friend my goal weight and she said “I’d be gone if I ever weighted that much and that’s your goal???”
Image source: art_and_steam
#60
Whenever I take my shirt off in front of my 4.5 year old, he’ll run over to grab my gut with two hands and start shaking it yelling, “I’M THE JIGGLER!!!”
Image source: puptrait
#61
I consider it a micro-aggression that airlines make you ask for a seatbelt extender.
Image source: carocrow
#62
People at the grocery store commenting on how “healthy” my shopping cart looks, and then looking at me like it doesn’t make sense ￼.
Image source: heaswe89
#63
Told a family member I lost 30lbs and they said “Good job. Keep going!”
Image source: what__tell_me
#64
when i worked in an office people incessantly commented on my lunch. i’d be eating a plate of salad ffs and it’s “that’s a big plate of salad!”
Image source: hooiwanv
#65
Being called “big dog” or some variation by complete strangers.
Image source: stellysavalas
#66
If you lose 10-20 pounds it should fix (insert issue here)
I did I ended up in the hospital for a week with a worse issue yay.
Image source: itseeveesworld
#67
Not the worst, but someone’s mom served me double cut/kid cut pizza slices and everyone else received regular sized. Not even trying to be subtle, just trying to single me out.
Image source: zo.asis
#68
my mom is always telling me how good her glp-1 has been “for inflammation” and asking if I’d try it. meanwhile any doctor that prescribed me a glp-1 would be guilty of malpractice due to existing conditions.
Image source: dont_tell_mom_im_an_atheist
#69
probably when i went to urgent care and the doctor would not believe i have type 1 diabetes because of my BMI and insisted it had to be type 2.
Image source: maddieemoiselle
#70
Every “you’d be so much prettier if you lost weight” that I’ve heard since I was 5 years old?
Image source: autumnjlake
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