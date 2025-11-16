I Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Go Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (27 Pics)

Four years ago, my husband and I got married the way most people do. We had a big wedding, our guest list was way longer than we wanted it to be (why did I have to hug so many strangers?), and the experience was stressful. The entire day was a blur, and honestly, there was little time to actually connect with each other. As outdoorsy introverts, we found the traditional wedding experience draining.
My wedding made me realize there had to be a better way to get married. With that in mind, I began to incorporate my love of hiking, the mountains, and photography into the wedding space. Now, I help couples ditch the big wedding and go elope in the places that make them feel alive.
Here’s some inspiration that may make you think about ditching the big wedding for something adventurous.
#1 Swiss Alps
#2 German Alps
#3 German Alps
#4 German Alps
#5 German Alps
#6 Austrian Alps
#7 Italian Dolomites
#8 Utah, USA
#9 German Alps
#10 Italian Dolomites
#11 German Alps
#12 German Alps
#13 German Alps
#14 Bavarian Alps
#15 Austrian Alps
#16 Swiss Alps
#17 German Alps
#18 Austrian Alps
#19 Tetons, Wyoming, USA
#20 Italian Dolomites
#21 Italian Dolomites
#22 Wyoming, USA
#23 Swiss Alps
#24 Wyoming, USA
#25 Swiss Alps
#26 Wyoming, USA
#27 Italian Dolomites
