Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse

by

If there’s one wedding etiquette rule that everyone should know by now, it’s this: unless the dress code says otherwise, never show up in white. There are countless ways to make a fashion statement without looking like you might be the person about to walk down the aisle.

That’s why this bride was taken aback when a guest arrived in a dress that seemed to break that unspoken code. She decided to confront her friend about it, but the woman insisted it was cream and refused to see the problem. 

Still unconvinced, the newlywed shared a photo of the outfit online, where people had plenty to say about the questionable choice.

The bride was taken aback by the dress one of her guests had shown up in

Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse

Image credits: AgoraphobicDisaster

Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse

When she confronted her about it, however, the woman insisted it was cream, not white

Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / Envato (not the actual photo)

Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse

Image credits: AgoraphobicDisaster

Readers agreed that the dress the woman wore was completely inappropriate for a wedding

Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse
Wedding Guest Claims She Had “Nothing Else To Wear,” Bride Isn’t Buying Her Excuse

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 06-May-2026
3 min read
May, 13, 2026
Someone Asks Women Who Refused To Marry Or Have Kids How Life Has Been, And They Deliver 30 Honest Responses
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Woman Refuses To Be 3rd Wheel In Her Own Marriage, Demands Hubby Choose Between Her And Work-Wife
3 min read
Dec, 2, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Craziest Or Most Stupid Thing Someone Has Done Or Has Happend At Your School?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Am I A Jerk For Leaving A Wedding To Eat At McDonald’s?”: Bride Lied To Her Guest When She Told Her She Wouldn’t Have To Pay For Anything At The Wedding
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Everyone Started To Look At Me Like ‘???’”: 86 Habits Neurodivergent People Thought Were Normal
3 min read
Jan, 13, 2026