My 30 Comics “Never Been Deader” Infused With Relatable Humorous Darkness

In addition to creating relatable skeleton artwork, I also run this daily comic which follows Lifeless Carl as he reluctantly navigates the afterlife. He deals with the typical struggles like work, mental health, and just trying to exist, or not.

I have always loved and wanted to create a comic, and this idea came from a first, single drawing of Carl. His personification of my funnier quirks made him the perfect relatable creation from which to launch a comic strip.

More info: neverdeadercomic.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

Patrick Penrose
