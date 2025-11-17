My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

by

In this photographic journey of the “Roma Coast to Coast” series, I walked along the city walls (both the visible and no longer existing ones). I touched the 18 gates that made up the original Walls. A circular journey started at Porta San Paolo, alongside the Pyramid of Cestius, crossing Testaccio and Trastevere, skirting the Tiber up to Piazza del Popolo, then Piazza Fiume, San Lorenzo, San Giovanni and many other historical glimpses of the capital.

In my “Roma Coast to Coast” series, which I took after three years of not participating in reportage walking, I walked for 20km along the ancient Aurelian Walls. These old city walls surround the historical centre of Rome. The Aurelian Walls, today, are an integral part of the daily life of those who live in Rome and are witnesses of the changes that the city has gone through in almost 2000 years.

If you’d like to see more of my work, check out my profile, where I share many photography-related posts!

More info: alessiotrerotoli.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#2

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#3

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#4

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#5

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#6

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#7

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#8

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#9

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#10

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#11

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#12

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#13

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#14

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#15

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#16

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#17

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#18

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#19

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#20

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#21

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#22

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#23

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#24

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#25

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#26

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#27

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#28

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#29

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#30

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#31

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#32

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#33

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#34

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#35

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#36

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

#37

My 37 Photographs Portraying Historical Rome In Modern Life

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Americans
The Americans Review: Martha, Gad, and Tasty Snacks
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2016
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Strange Talents? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Rian Johnson Doesn’t Want to Cater to Fans?
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2019
Artist Imagines 14 Cartoon Characters With Real Human Body Proportions
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Heartwarming Exchange Between Brendan Fraser And His Fan Goes Viral On TikTok, Making The Actor Realize How Many People Support Him
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Movie Released In 2022 So Far?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.