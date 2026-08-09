Vivek Ramaswamy: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Vivek Ramaswamy
August 9, 1985
Cincinnati, Ohio, US
41 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy?
Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy is an American entrepreneur and politician known for his outspoken commentary on cultural and corporate issues. He has carved a distinct path blending biopharmaceutical innovation with conservative thought.
Ramaswamy first entered the national spotlight during his 2024 Republican presidential campaign, engaging in lively debates that brought his anti-woke ideology to a wide audience. His energetic campaign garnered significant media attention across the country.
Early Life and Education
His early life in Cincinnati, Ohio, was shaped by the influence of his Indian immigrant parents, Vadakanchery Ganapathy Ramaswamy and Geetha Ramaswamy, who instilled a strong emphasis on education and a blend of Eastern and Western cultural values.
Ramaswamy excelled academically, graduating summa cum laude from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in Biology in 2007, and later earning his Juris Doctor from Yale University in 2013, all while building a career in investment.
Notable Relationships
Vivek Ramaswamy is married to Apoorva Tewari, a Yale-educated throat surgeon whom he met while they were both students at Yale University. They were married in 2015.
The couple shares three children: two sons, Karthik and Arjun, and a daughter, Savithri, born in February 2026.
Career Highlights
Vivek Ramaswamy launched Roivant Sciences in 2014, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs that had been overlooked, leading to significant biotech IPOs in 2015 and 2016. This venture culminated in successful clinical trials and FDA-approved products, establishing his reputation in the biotech industry.
Beyond his work at Roivant, he co-founded Strive Asset Management in 2022, an investment firm promoting a focus on excellence over political agendas in corporate America.
Ramaswamy also authored the New York Times bestselling book, Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam, which further cemented his role as a prominent political commentator.
Signature Quote
“If speech is abhorrent, a democracy like ours is supposed to answer it with more speech, not censorship.”
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