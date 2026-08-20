Fans Turn On Viral “Red Bikini Girl” Over New Videos: “Juice Out Of A Cherry Pit”

Online popularity fades almost as quickly as it arrives, as the viral “Red Bikini Girl” recently found out.
Océane, a 20-year-old French DJ, became one of the most talked-about individuals on social media in July 2026 after a candid video of hers dancing in a red bikini at a foam party in Lloret de Mar, Spain, drew millions of views.
Her free-spirited demeanor in the video as she made a playful face at a friend for splashing her won over the internet, with some quickly labeling her “Planet Earth’s new crush.”
Wishing to extend her newfound fame, Océane recently posted a couple of new videos in similar outfits and settings, but the comment section looked starkly different than before.
“It’s like trying to squeeze juice out of a cherry pit. Might be cyanide at that point,” one person said.
The internet has turned on Océane for “trying too hard”
On August 18, Océane shared a video of herself dancing next to a DJ at a party. Four days later, another video showed her off at a pool.
In both clips, she is wearing the red bikini that made her an internet sensation overnight.
Once praised and adored for the look, this time she got trolled for allegedly “milking” her newfound fame.
“Loved for natural reaction. Hated for pushing it,” one person said. Another wrote, “It was cute the 1st time. But it looks like she’s trying so hard.”
“I feel like you’re trying to make that first video buzz last, but sometimes wanting to constantly replicate what worked ends up losing all authenticity,” opined a third.
“Never seen someone handle their buzz this bad,” said a fourth. A fifth said, “Your five minutes are over. This is just desperate now.”
She also got called out for a set of beach photos posted two days earlier, which had the “AI Content” label on Instagram.
However, not all comments were from detractors.
“You are the dream woman for James Bond,” one person said. Another called out the critics, saying, “She’s just showing off what she’s got, and everybody seems to be pi**ed off at her for it.”
Many compared Océane’s rise to social media stardom with that of the “Hawk Tuah” girl
Many netizens also compared Océane with the “Hawk Tuah” girl Haliey Welch, whose online fame saw a similar trajectory three years ago.
“Meet European Hawk Tuah,” one comment read.
Welch’s popularity skyrocketed after a street interview by Tim & Dee TV, where she was asked what intimate move a man most prefers and gave her now-famous “hawk tuah” answer.
Within days, she quit her regular job and bagged business deals for collaboration and merchandise sales.
She made numerous appearances on podcasts and major events, including throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a New York Mets game.
By the end of 2024, she had millions of social media followers and a successful podcast, Talk Tuah.
However, things took a sharp southward turn after she launched the $HAWK cryptocurrency meme coin, which had a market capitalization of roughly $490 million and then readily collapsed by more than 90%, leaving investors furious and in financial trouble.
Legal scrutiny followed, and although she was not found guilty of fraud, Welch never quite recovered her widespread fame despite multiple attempts.
While Océane’s popularity hasn’t followed the same arc, companies have already sought her out, pushing her to hire a management team.
Océane could potentially make over $300,000 from her newfound fame
After becoming famous, Océane told LADbible that she received some offers from fashion and swimwear brands, and admitted she was open to collaborating with one if “the right opportunity comes along.
“I’ve received a lot of offers in a very short period of time,” she said.
“But I’m trying to stay grounded. I know how quickly things can change on social media, so I’m taking my time. I trust the team around me to help choose the right projects that make sense for the long term.”
Many have wondered whether she would start creating adult content for subscription-based platforms, but Océane has made it clear that it is not her goal.
“I completely respect the women who choose that path, but it’s not the direction I want to take. I believe I have other things to offer,” she said.
“My biggest dream is to become a DJ and perform all over the world. I also know I need to work hard because I want to earn my place. A viral video can open doors, but hard work is what builds a real career.”
According to celebrity PR expert Lauren Beeching, fame like hers could easily rake in six-figure earnings if she plays her cards right.
“If she’s well managed and moves while the attention is hot, my guess would be somewhere between £150,000 (202,527) and £250,000 (337,545) over the next twelve months,” Beeching told LADbible.
“A viral name can command £10,000 (13,640)to£20,000(27,280) a set at the peak of the hype,” she added, referring to Océane’s deejaying career.
“You are trying too hard now.” The internet turned on “Red Bikini Girl” Océane weeks after making her famous
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