After Target’s Apology Over A Racist Costume Sparked More Backlash, Viola Davis Drops A Scathing Response

Target’s apology over a controversial Halloween costume has failed to quell the backlash, with acclaimed actress and producer Viola Davis now adding her voice to the growing criticism.
The retailer pulled the children’s costume after critics said its black mask, exaggerated grin, and promotional imagery evoked racist Jim Crow-era caricatures.
“I agree with her. This was done on purpose. No company as big as Target should ever do something like this,” one commenter wrote in response to Davis’s statement.
Target pulled the costume after backlash over its striking resemblance to racist caricatures
Target’s controversy centered on its $25 “Kids’ Glows Under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume,” sold under its Hyde and EEK! Boutique brand.
While marketed as a circus clown costume, critics quickly pointed to several details that made the imagery impossible to separate from racist caricatures.
The costume featured black gloves, a hooded face covering and a small top hat, while the mask displayed an exaggerated, wide smile with bright teeth.
The promotional image also showed a young Black boy wearing the costume.
Critics argued that the combination of the black face covering, exaggerated grin, gloves, and styling echoed imagery associated with blackface and minstrel shows rather than an ordinary Halloween clown.
The promotional pose became another major point of criticism.
Commenters questioned why the child had been photographed with one arm and one leg raised, saying the pose intensified comparisons to historical caricatures of Black people.
“Crazy part is they had him doing the pose and everything. Why would he not just stand straight up????? Also why his parents let him do that???” one commenter wrote.
Viola Davis rejected Target’s apology with a blunt message about “pain” and “dehumanization”
Critics questioned how the product, its imagery, and its marketing could all make it through the company’s approval process without someone raising concerns.
Target ultimately removed the costume from sale and issued a public apology after the backlash intensified.
“As a company, we know we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry,” the retailer said, acknowledging that the costume was offensive and should never have been part of its assortment.
“We know this is especially hurtful for our black guests, team members, and partners. Removing the costume is an important first step, and the company is looking closely at how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won’t happen again.”
But the apology did little to end the controversy.
Viola Davis, one of the few entertainers in history to achieve EGOT status, meaning she has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award, firmly rejected the idea that the incident was simply a corporate mistake.
On Tuesday, August 25, she directly addressed the retailer on social media, rejecting its apology and questioning whether the company understood the historical significance of the imagery.
She wrote, “Target, I do not accept your apology, and I do not believe that you understand the impact… the pain… the dehumanization of the above. These images laid the foundation and the ideology for every atrocity that has been committed against my people.”
“We MATTER!! You have shown us that you are not on OUR side.”
Target apologized and promised to investigate how the controversial costume made it through its approval process
For Davis, the controversy appeared to go beyond whether the company had made an unfortunate design mistake.
Her words focused on the historical associations of the imagery and the lasting harm caused by representations that dehumanized Black people.
Many social media users echoed Davis’s concerns, criticizing Target for allowing the costume to reach consumers in the first place.
“This is why DEI existed because companies cannot be trusted to do the right thing unless they’re forced to,” one person wrote.
“This is why diversity in the workplace matters! You mean to tell me not one person on that team said ‘uh… this ain’t it,’” another commenter added.
A third user said, “I’ve been boycotting Target for years now, and this just affirms why.”
The controversy has sparked a wider debate over accountability, representation, and whether an apology is enough
Others expressed, “This is not a mistake or oversight. Not a single human can look at this and not understand what the hell this represents. I don’t care if it is the only store in the city, I am not setting foot inside a Target.”
Another comment read, “Targets been getting a lot of things wrong lately. These aren’t mistakes, once they are seen, you can’t take it back. Sorry Target, but not sorry.”
“Every year, Target tries their luck to normalize atrocious behavior and then apologize…”
Nadine Smith, president of Color of Change, similarly criticized the retailer, arguing that Target’s corporate decisions had made this kind of “corporate blindness” more likely.
Smith said Target had “made this kind of corporate blindness more likely” by cutting its DEI programs.
She also warned, “Target cannot treat Black voices as expendable in its decision-making and still expect Black dollars at the checkout.”
According to multiple reports, Target dismantled its internal diversity goals and scaled back its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in January 2025.
Business leaders and activists have argued that reducing these initiatives could mean fewer culturally informed perspectives are involved in reviewing products and marketing decisions.
“Who was the person in charge on this campaign? And thought this was okay? Let’s start to name names!!” one netizen fumed
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