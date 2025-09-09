28 Toys That Seemed Ordinary Back In The Day, But Are Now Worth A Fortune

When we’re kids, we like to play with our toys without worrying too much about their price or anything similar – as long as the toy does its job, it’s good for us. Then, when we grow out of them, their worth becomes a topic that’s a little more interesting.
Especially in cases when we realize that something we used to play with back in the day is now a rarity; a collectible. So, today, let’s take a quick ride through the toys that were once a common day item in children’s lives and are now sought-after collectibles worth hundreds or even thousands.
#1 Polly Pocket Lucy Locket Carry ‘N Play Dream Home: $275
Image source: IndianaAntiquePicker
#2 Kenner Ghostbusters Ecto-1a Vehicle: $590
Image source: JamesVinopal
#3 Original 1959 Barbie: Up To $27,450
Image source: BastetsBard
#4 Vintage Dam Originals 1964 Purple Hair Troll Doll: $250
Image source: kblp
#5 Polaroid Sx-70 Land Camera: $315
Image source: Maui_Camera_Japan
#6 G.i. Joe Gung Ho 1983 Action Figure: More Than $550
Image source: Uncle Nicks Toy Venture
#7 Tamagotchi Ocean: Up To $300
Image source: sanagi-japan
#8 Star Wars Empire Strikes Back 1980 Yoda Action Figure: $2,000
Image source: Morells House of Cards
#9 LEGO Ultimate Collector Millennium Falcon: More Than $2,000
Image source: bculyxx
#10 Masters Of The Universe Laser Light Skeletor: $2,570
Image source: sean700
#11 First Edition Of Where The Wild Things Are: $25,000
Image source: Sutter's Landing
#12 Kenner Easy-Bake Oven: $400
Image source: js70mopar
#13 Vintage Furby: Up To $1,000
Image source: D&D Bargain Outlet
#14 Little People Cabbage Patch Kid: $1,600
Image source: BestSellersCollectibles
#15 Deluxe Talkboy: Around $380
Image source: Home Alone 2
#16 First Edition Of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone By Jk Rowling: Up To $158,315
Image source: scarecr0w1886
#17 Pleasant Company American Girl 1987 Kirsten Doll: Up To $2,500
Image source: Long Island dolls
#18 Raleigh Chopper: Up To $5,000
Image source: OtherwiseTackle5219
#19 First-Edition Pokémon Card: Up To $195,000
Image source: leroiyalty
#20 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Slam Dunkin’ Don: $100
Image source: chattanoogatoybuyer
#21 Commodore 64: $1,000
Image source: William Warby
#22 Sega Genesis 1: $940
Image source: Anthony
#23 Sinclair Zx Spectrum: Up To $1,495
Image source: William Warby
#24 Peanut Royal Blue Elephant Beanie Baby: $5,000
Image source: Crackersnacker1988
#25 Mega Man X2 Super Nes Game: Up To $5,100
Image source: EricSwitch
#26 Original Nintendo Game Boy: Up To $5,400
Image source: Lander Denys
#27 Pez Dispenser: Up To $7,000
Image source: Weekly_Pumpkin525
#28 Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus Card: Up To $26,500
Image source: inkerbell83
