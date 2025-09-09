28 Toys That Seemed Ordinary Back In The Day, But Are Now Worth A Fortune

When we’re kids, we like to play with our toys without worrying too much about their price or anything similar as long as the toy does its job, it’s good for us. Then, when we grow out of them, their worth becomes a topic that’s a little more interesting.

Especially in cases when we realize that something we used to play with back in the day is now a rarity; a collectible. So, today, let’s take a quick ride through the toys that were once a common day item in children’s lives and are now sought-after collectibles worth hundreds or even thousands.

#1 Polly Pocket Lucy Locket Carry ‘N Play Dream Home: $275

Image source: IndianaAntiquePicker

#2 Kenner Ghostbusters Ecto-1a Vehicle: $590

Image source: JamesVinopal

#3 Original 1959 Barbie: Up To $27,450

Image source: BastetsBard

#4 Vintage Dam Originals 1964 Purple Hair Troll Doll: $250

Image source: kblp

#5 Polaroid Sx-70 Land Camera: $315

Image source: Maui_Camera_Japan

#6 G.i. Joe Gung Ho 1983 Action Figure: More Than $550

Image source: Uncle Nicks Toy Venture

#7 Tamagotchi Ocean: Up To $300

Image source: sanagi-japan

#8 Star Wars Empire Strikes Back 1980 Yoda Action Figure: $2,000

Image source: Morells House of Cards

#9 LEGO Ultimate Collector Millennium Falcon: More Than $2,000

Image source: bculyxx

#10 Masters Of The Universe Laser Light Skeletor: $2,570

Image source: sean700

#11 First Edition Of Where The Wild Things Are: $25,000

Image source: Sutter's Landing

#12 Kenner Easy-Bake Oven: $400

Image source: js70mopar

#13 Vintage Furby: Up To $1,000

Image source: D&D Bargain Outlet

#14 Little People Cabbage Patch Kid: $1,600

Image source: BestSellersCollectibles

#15 Deluxe Talkboy: Around $380

Image source: Home Alone 2

#16 First Edition Of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone By Jk Rowling: Up To $158,315

Image source: scarecr0w1886

#17 Pleasant Company American Girl 1987 Kirsten Doll: Up To $2,500

Image source: Long Island dolls

#18 Raleigh Chopper: Up To $5,000

Image source: OtherwiseTackle5219

#19 First-Edition Pokémon Card: Up To $195,000

Image source: leroiyalty

#20 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Slam Dunkin’ Don: $100

Image source: chattanoogatoybuyer

#21 Commodore 64: $1,000

Image source: William Warby

#22 Sega Genesis 1: $940

Image source: Anthony

#23 Sinclair Zx Spectrum: Up To $1,495

Image source: William Warby

#24 Peanut Royal Blue Elephant Beanie Baby: $5,000

Image source: Crackersnacker1988

#25 Mega Man X2 Super Nes Game: Up To $5,100

Image source: EricSwitch

#26 Original Nintendo Game Boy: Up To $5,400

Image source: Lander Denys

#27 Pez Dispenser: Up To $7,000

Image source: Weekly_Pumpkin525

#28 Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus Card: Up To $26,500

Image source: inkerbell83

