Vikkstar123: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Vikkstar123
August 2, 1995
Guildford, Surrey, England
31 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Vikkstar123?
Vikram Singh Barn is an English YouTuber and DJ, widely recognized for his engaging gaming content and influential presence within the online community. He has consistently captivated audiences with diverse videos ranging from Call of Duty to Minecraft.
He first gained significant public attention as a prominent member of the popular YouTube group, the Sidemen, where his unique personality quickly resonated with a vast global audience. His integral role helped propel the collective to widespread internet fame.
Early Life and Education
Born in Guildford, Surrey, England, Vikram Singh Barn later moved with his family to Sheffield at eight years old, nurturing an early interest in video games. He grew up as the youngest of three children.
He attended Silverdale School, excelling academically while simultaneously cultivating his nascent YouTube career. Barn ultimately declined a University College London offer to pursue online content creation full-time, a decision that marked a pivotal moment.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to Ellie Harlow, Vikram Singh Barn’s relationship became public after a private period, with the couple announcing their engagement in late 2021. They had dated privately since 2019 before their public engagement.
The pair exchanged vows in September 2023, celebrating their union with two distinct ceremonies honoring their respective heritages. Barn was previously in a relationship with Kayleigh Wordley from 2015 to 2017.
Career Highlights
As a co-founder of the influential YouTube collective the Sidemen, Vikram Singh Barn has anchored numerous viral videos and expanded his reach to millions of global subscribers. His early content primarily focused on Call of Duty and Minecraft gameplay.
Beyond his prolific gaming content, he launched a music career as a DJ and producer in 2023. Barn released his debut single, “Better Off (Alone, Pt. III),” with Alan Walker and Dash Berlin, which charted at number 1 on the Association of Hungarian Record Companies.
He also co-owns the London Royal Ravens esports team and joined British eyewear brand Circulr as a co-founder in 2023.
Signature Quote
“I always chose to follow my passion for creating content, even when it meant taking a less conventional path.”
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