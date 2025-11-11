Stunning Vertical Garden Decorates Building In Paris (7 pics)

What was once a dull and grey wall on the streets of Paris has now become a lush and flourishing vertical garden thanks to Patrick Blanc. This particular installation, titled Oasis of Aboukir, will be part of the Paris Design Week, which will run from September 9th to 15th. The official inauguration of the vertical garden will be held on Tuesday, September 10th. Even though this creation on the corner of Aboukir Street and Petits Carreaux Street looks like a well-rooted forest , it took only seven weeks to grow!
This vertical garden is not the only one Patrick has created – in fact, this green-haired man (yes, literally) is called the founding father of such construction. This Paris-based artist works for the French National Centre for Scientific Research and specializes in plants from tropical forests. He has already created numerous green tapestries around the world, including such spaces as the Jean Nouvel-designed Quai Branly Museum in Paris; the Marithé & François Girbaud boutique in Manhattan; the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok; the aquarium in Genoa; and the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art in Kanazawa, Japan. Have you ever seen any of these yourself? If not, Paris looks like a good place to catch a glimpse!
Source: murvegetalpatrickblanc.com
