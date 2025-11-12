The Way This Girl Treated The Waitress Got Her Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Valentine’s Day

by

As anybody who has ever worked in the service industry knows, it can be a love/hate way to make a living. Dealing personally with strangers on a regular basis is sure to introduce you to a broad spectrum of human interactions, from polite, kind and sweet customers, to those you never, ever want to see again.

The subreddit Tales From Your Server is a place where service industry workers come together to share their stories. One user, lustfulspiritanimal, decided to tell her story of an eventful Valentine’s Day while working as a waitress in a restaurant. There were, as you can imagine, a lot of couples dining together that evening, but one couple in particular became the center of attention.

This is definitely a customer from hell story. However there is more to it than that, as this customer was duly served her just desserts. They say you can call a lot about a person by how they treat someone there to serve them, and I think it’s fair to say that this boyfriend found out a lot more than he bargained for.

Scroll down below to check out the story for yourself, and share your own experiences in the service industry in the comments!

The Way This Girl Treated The Waitress Got Her Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Valentine&#8217;s Day

(Image credits: Daveblog | Not the author’s photo)

The Way This Girl Treated The Waitress Got Her Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Valentine&#8217;s Day
The Way This Girl Treated The Waitress Got Her Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Valentine&#8217;s Day
The Way This Girl Treated The Waitress Got Her Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Valentine&#8217;s Day
The Way This Girl Treated The Waitress Got Her Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Valentine&#8217;s Day
The Way This Girl Treated The Waitress Got Her Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Valentine&#8217;s Day
The Way This Girl Treated The Waitress Got Her Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Valentine&#8217;s Day
The Way This Girl Treated The Waitress Got Her Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Valentine&#8217;s Day
The Way This Girl Treated The Waitress Got Her Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Valentine&#8217;s Day
The Way This Girl Treated The Waitress Got Her Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Valentine&#8217;s Day
The Way This Girl Treated The Waitress Got Her Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Valentine&#8217;s Day
The Way This Girl Treated The Waitress Got Her Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Valentine&#8217;s Day
The Way This Girl Treated The Waitress Got Her Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Valentine&#8217;s Day
The Way This Girl Treated The Waitress Got Her Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Valentine&#8217;s Day
The Way This Girl Treated The Waitress Got Her Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Valentine&#8217;s Day
The Way This Girl Treated The Waitress Got Her Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Valentine&#8217;s Day

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
$5 Bicycle Cell Phone Charger By 16-Year-Old Romanian Inventor
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Absolutely Not”: 31 Times Tattoo Artists Drew The Line With Certain Requests
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2025
malachi barton image smiling in dark clothing
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Disney’s Malachi Barton Beyond ‘Stuck in the Middle’
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025
‘The Sopranos’ 25 Years Later: Does the Crime Genre Still Hold Up Today?
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2024
My Cat Sits Like A Human And Always Sticks His Tongue Out
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Instagram Will Make You Rethink Your Life Goals
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.