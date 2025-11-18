“Some Dirty Pig Is Cutting Their Toenails”: TikToker’s Viral Poolside Rant Sparks Debate

A TikTok user filmed her disgusted reaction as she came face-to-face with a man clipping his toenails by the pool.
The TikToker, Katy, was on holiday in Dubai and taking care of her kids when she heard a “clicking” sound nearby. In the viral video, she says, “I know what sound that is, please do not let it be true, right near where I’m sitting.”
After a pause, she states, “Some dirty pig is cutting their toenails — about 15 feet away from me.”
Katy was suntanning by the pool when a grown man started clipping his toenails right by the water
The mom-of-three was reading her book and watching her kids “live their best life” when she was interrupted by the sound.
“How am I so shocked by the nature of some people?” she asks in the video that has amassed more than 100k views and almost 2k likes.
Katy explained that the worst part of it all was watching the man shake out his nails onto the public floor surrounding the pool as a solution.
The woman couldn’t believe what she was seeing, saying that clipping one’s toenails should be done in private. She later asked her followers if she was the only one who found the act “gross and strange.”
“Please tell me I’m not the only one totally disgusted by this,” she said in the video.
A similar video had gone viral a year ago, showing a restaurant worker clipping her toenails next to the store’s food
In June 2023, a man captured a clip of an employee sitting comfortably with her feet on a kitchen countertop. As she realized she was being filmed, a look of shock swept across her face.
Located in Prague, Czech Republic, the restaurant served only vegan food, which made the case all the more “horrifying,” according to the social media user.
Viewers were equally shocked and horrified, mentioning that having human toenails in vegetables disqualified it for being “true vegan.”
In just a week, the video had been viewed over 1 million times.
Comments under Katy’s video reached the same consensus as the vacation goer
Many users mentioned that they would be “mortified” if they saw anyone clipping their nails in public, not just by a vacation pool.
Someone said, “Why would you choose to do it round the pool and NOT in your room?! I’d be raging!!”
“Nope, that is absolutely disgusting. It’s gross enough seeing a band-aid floating in the water, but seeing someone’s rogue toenail would make me never want to step foot in a pool again,” another added.
Other mothers suggested escalating the matter by alerting the hotel staff as it is a major hygiene issue.
Facebook comments mentioned their own experiences with similar situations
