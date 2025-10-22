“AITA For Extending My Vacation With My Family And Missing My GF’s Surgery?”

It’s a given that when you are in a serious relationship, your partner is supposed to have your back, no matter what. However, imagine they simply bail on you, even after knowing that you need them by your side. Sounds pretty hurtful, doesn’t it?
Even this guy planned to surprise his family at the same time when his girlfriend had a “minor” surgery scheduled, and even extended the trip. Of course, she got angry as the doctor had cautioned that someone needed to look after her for at least 3 days, but then, he accused her of being dramatic!
In serious relationships, it’s obvious to expect your partner to have your back, but some just don’t care
The poster’s girlfriend had a tonsillectomy and turbinate reduction surgery scheduled at the same time, and he promised to look after her
However, he suddenly planned a surprise visit to his family, and even extended his trip, so she was angry that he missed her surgery
Even the doctor had specifically told her that she needed someone to look after her for 3 days, and she couldn’t believe her boyfriend bailed
He called her “dramatic” for getting angry, and his family also accused her of coming between them and him
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) was deemed a massive red flag by netizens because of what he did to his girlfriend of 8 years. The thing is, she gets tonsillitis quite frequently and also has swollen turbinates, which cause her a lot of pain. That’s why she had a tonsillectomy and turbinate reduction surgery scheduled at the same time.
The doctors had cautioned that someone needed to take care of her afterwards for 3 days, so OP promised that he would be there for her, and even took leave from work. However, since his project got canceled, he suddenly decided to surprise his family, since they had moved. Now, the fellow went on a 4.5-week-long trip, and he was supposed to come back home on the day after her surgery.
His brother couldn’t get a leave out of the blue, so he asked the poster to extend the trip for 5 weeks, and the man willingly agreed. He claimed that he had his tonsils removed when he was 8, so she could easily manage it as well. The poor woman must have felt so bad that he was breaking the promise, and simply lost it as he thoughtlessly extended his trip.
Instead of looking at things from her perspective, the poster accused her of being “dramatic,” and his brother also called her “selfish for coming between him and his family”. Ugh, they sound outrageous, don’t they? In fact, the poor woman’s mom had to call the poster and ask him to go and take care of her, and even netizens gave him a harsh reality check after he vented online.
What he did is a clear violation of her trust, as he just broke the promise he made without even thinking about how it might impact her. Research says that once a serious promise is broken, the partner can feel so betrayed that they might develop trust issues in the future. Of course, the woman will think twice before trusting him with something so important ever again.
Besides, the way he just dismissed her anger as being “dramatic” also seems pretty problematic. Even experts stress that such emotional invalidation can cause deep emotional pain to the victim. They further elaborate that the person may feel lonely, worthless, underconfident, and helpless, and they might develop mental health problems.
Moreover, he also dismissed her physical pain by claiming that he had his tonsils removed when he was 8, and it wouldn’t hurt so much. Studies clearly indicate that recovery is more difficult for adults than children, so it was pretty heartless of him to say so. Also, when his brother called her “selfish” for coming between the family, he just blindly sided with them without a thought.
People were flabbergasted that her mom had to call him and tell him to look after his own girlfriend, when he should have just done it naturally. Many labeled him as an awful boyfriend, and I must say, I agree with them. What about you? What would you do if you were in his girlfriend’s shoes? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments below!
Netizens had no sympathy for him and even called him a red flag for breaking the promise that he made to his girlfriend
