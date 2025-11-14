Test Your IQ Against The Average U.S. Student – 27 Questions To Prove Yourself

by

Are you smarter than the average U.S. student?

Welcome to the ultimate Academic IQ Challenge, inspired by the Nation’s Report Card. Every year, this assessment shines a spotlight on what U.S. students really know across key subjects: Art, Civics, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Reading, Science, Technology & Engineering, and U.S. History.

And now, we’re turning that spotlight onto you. Think you’ve got what it takes to ace the same questions students face nationwide? From creative masterpieces to scientific facts, it’s your turn to put your smarts to the test.

Ready to prove you’re sharper than the average U.S. student? Let’s find out…

Image credits: RDNE Stock project

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
