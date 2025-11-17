50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Taking pictures is the only way to freeze a brief moment that will never repeat itself ever again. Even if it’s something as mundane as a person walking on the sidewalk or a bird flying over the city square. When it comes to immortalizing the beauty of people’s everyday life, street photographers do it perfectly one candid shot at a time.
An abundance of such captivating shots can be found on the “Urban Street Photography” Facebook group. It has already garnered over 440,000 members, who are welcome to share their best work there. Today we want to share some of their most fascinating pictures, depicting everything from romance to traffic, from birds to people. Browse the list and view the streets through the eyes of the photographer.
#1 Hi All! Happy New Year!
Image source: Сергей Санжаров
#2 A Flying Pigeon | Gateway Of India
Image source: Massab Mna
#3 Goallllll!
Image source: Gabriel Wu
#4 Essaouira, Morocco 2022
Image source: Tavepong Pratoomwong
#5 The Fishermen Know That The Sea Is Dangerous And The Storm Is Terrible, But They Have Never Found These Dangers Sufficient Reason For Remaining Ashore. — Vincent Van Gogh
Category: Fine Art
Artist: Jawad Shahid
Image source: Jawad Shahid
#6 Two Stories
Image source: Міхась Аракчэеў
#7 Self Portrait By Mobile
Image source: عبدالله شيبوب
#8 Cat And A Mouse
Image source: Yaşar Koç
#9 Sunlight
Image source: Александр Шаварев
#10 Budapest, Liberty Brigde
Image source: Marc In
#11 Promenade Riverside Park, NYC
Image source: Jim Jimmy Jam Cappelletti
#12 Every Time I Have Been In The City Centre For The Last Year, I Looked For Someone To Walk Past These Boards Who Matches Them
Image source: Mike Bland
#13 Naples, Italy
Image source: Michal Biadun
#14 Paris – Behind Notre Dame
Image source: Don Kedgley
#15 Barcelone
Image source: Carole Hamelin
#16 Newcastle
Image source: Adam Lang
#17 This Is How Angels Are Born
Image source: Sorin Dobrescu
#18 El Triciclo
Image source: Irmalu Trejo
#19 Lovers (Mantua, Italy)
Image source: Tim Askerov
#20 Hoi An, Vietnam
Image source: Deryle Perryman
#21 Aligned
Image source: Luca Gennatiempo
#22 Snowy Night Walk
Image source: Jimmy Hada
#23 Night Frames
Image source: George Natsioulis
#24 Saman Mamexelani
Image source: Jumping a puddle, London March 2023
#25 Pretzels
Image source: Yaşar Koç
#26 Opposites
Image source: Mónica José
#27 Loneliness
Image source: আসিফ আহমেদ
#28 Saint Catherine / Egypt
Image source: Mosbah Hammad
#29 Leake Street Tunnel London And The Constantly Evolving Graffiti Art
Image source: Tünde Valiszka
#30 Take It Easy
Bari, Italy
Fujifilm xt30
Image source: Livia Favia
#31 U Bein Bridge, Mandalay, Myanmar
Fuji Velvia 50
Image source: Darrin James
#32 Brussels, Belgium
Image source: Maxime Ka
#33 Ricoh Gr3x
Image source: Dustin Michael Edwards
#34 Light
Image source: Rajesh MuthuswamyT
#35 A Moment Of Solitude. Location: Bhaktapur, Nepal
Image source: Ashraful Arefin
#36 En Sevilla
Image source: Cecilio Ortega
#37 Ghent, Belgium, 2023 The Flower
Image source: Nadia Eeckhout
#38 Kids On The Rooftop
Image source: George Natsioulis
#39 The Smell By John Crawford
Image source: John Crawford, @johnniecraw
#40 Copenhagen
Image source: Alexander Farnsworth
#41 Panning Shot In Ha Noi. Vietnam
Image source: Trần Thế Ngọc
#42 Sevilla 2023
Image source: Boris Podobnik
#43 Every Morning
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Image source: Ashraful Arefin
#44 Tough Life In Street For Starling. Berlin 2023
Image source: Povilas Antanavičius
#45 Curve ~ Taiwan
Image source: Yi-Tang Wang
#46 Right Timing. Tampa, Fl
Image source: Edgaras Šlykovas
#47 “Contrasts” One Of The Streets Warsaw
Image source: Sebastian Tarczyński
#48 Daily Life Of Railway Station. Lahore Pakistan
Image source: Adeel Aziz
#49 Spring
Image source: Jonathan C. Tomás
#50 Kolkata Flower Market
Image source: Sandeep Sreelekha
