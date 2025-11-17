50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

by

Taking pictures is the only way to freeze a brief moment that will never repeat itself ever again. Even if it’s something as mundane as a person walking on the sidewalk or a bird flying over the city square. When it comes to immortalizing the beauty of people’s everyday life, street photographers do it perfectly one candid shot at a time.

An abundance of such captivating shots can be found on the “Urban Street Photography” Facebook group. It has already garnered over 440,000 members, who are welcome to share their best work there. Today we want to share some of their most fascinating pictures, depicting everything from romance to traffic, from birds to people. Browse the list and view the streets through the eyes of the photographer.

#1 Hi All! Happy New Year!

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Сергей Санжаров

#2 A Flying Pigeon | Gateway Of India

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Massab Mna

#3 Goallllll!

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Gabriel Wu

#4 Essaouira, Morocco 2022

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Tavepong Pratoomwong

#5 The Fishermen Know That The Sea Is Dangerous And The Storm Is Terrible, But They Have Never Found These Dangers Sufficient Reason For Remaining Ashore. — Vincent Van Gogh

Category: Fine Art
Artist: Jawad Shahid

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Jawad Shahid

#6 Two Stories

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Міхась Аракчэеў

#7 Self Portrait By Mobile

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: عبدالله شيبوب

#8 Cat And A Mouse

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Yaşar Koç

#9 Sunlight

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Александр Шаварев

#10 Budapest, Liberty Brigde

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Marc In

#11 Promenade Riverside Park, NYC

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Jim Jimmy Jam Cappelletti

#12 Every Time I Have Been In The City Centre For The Last Year, I Looked For Someone To Walk Past These Boards Who Matches Them

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Mike Bland

#13 Naples, Italy

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Michal Biadun

#14 Paris – Behind Notre Dame

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Don Kedgley

#15 Barcelone

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Carole Hamelin

#16 Newcastle

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Adam Lang

#17 This Is How Angels Are Born

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Sorin Dobrescu

#18 El Triciclo

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Irmalu Trejo

#19 Lovers (Mantua, Italy)

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Tim Askerov

#20 Hoi An, Vietnam

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Deryle Perryman

#21 Aligned

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Luca Gennatiempo

#22 Snowy Night Walk

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Jimmy Hada

#23 Night Frames

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: George Natsioulis

#24 Saman Mamexelani

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Jumping a puddle, London March 2023

#25 Pretzels

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Yaşar Koç

#26 Opposites

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Mónica José

#27 Loneliness

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: আসিফ আহমেদ

#28 Saint Catherine / Egypt

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Mosbah Hammad

#29 Leake Street Tunnel London And The Constantly Evolving Graffiti Art

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Tünde Valiszka

#30 Take It Easy

Bari, Italy
Fujifilm xt30

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Livia Favia

#31 U Bein Bridge, Mandalay, Myanmar

Fuji Velvia 50

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Darrin James

#32 Brussels, Belgium

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Maxime Ka

#33 Ricoh Gr3x

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Dustin Michael Edwards

#34 Light

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Rajesh MuthuswamyT

#35 A Moment Of Solitude. Location: Bhaktapur, Nepal

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Ashraful Arefin

#36 En Sevilla

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Cecilio Ortega

#37 Ghent, Belgium, 2023 The Flower

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Nadia Eeckhout

#38 Kids On The Rooftop

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: George Natsioulis

#39 The Smell By John Crawford

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: John Crawford, @johnniecraw

#40 Copenhagen

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Alexander Farnsworth

#41 Panning Shot In Ha Noi. Vietnam

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Trần Thế Ngọc

#42 Sevilla 2023

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Boris Podobnik

#43 Every Morning

Dhaka, Bangladesh

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Ashraful Arefin

#44 Tough Life In Street For Starling. Berlin 2023

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Povilas Antanavičius

#45 Curve ~ Taiwan

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Yi-Tang Wang

#46 Right Timing. Tampa, Fl

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Edgaras Šlykovas

#47 “Contrasts” One Of The Streets Warsaw

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Sebastian Tarczyński

#48 Daily Life Of Railway Station. Lahore Pakistan

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Adeel Aziz

#49 Spring

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Jonathan C. Tomás

#50 Kolkata Flower Market

50 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On This Urban Street Photography Group

Image source: Sandeep Sreelekha

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
20 Comics By A French Artist Filled With Light-Hearted Humor And Daily Realities (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
7 Things You Didn't Know About Bomb Girls' Meg Tilly
7 Things You Didn’t Know About Bomb Girls’ Meg Tilly
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2023
Street Artist Pays Homage To Pop Icons With Giant Murals
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Curse of Oak Island: Top Five Surprises of Season 4
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2016
I’ve Been Using Art To Cope With My Illnesses/Disabilities And Sharing It On My Instagram To Inspire Others
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Malta Is One Of My Favorite Countries So I Decided To Paint Its Beautiful Scenery In Watercolor (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.