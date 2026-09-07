95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We’re Living In

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Every once in a while, you’ll be in a customer support chat and realize you’re talking to a bot. Then you take a step back and realize there are quite a few things like that have permeated modern society.

So we’ve collected posts and pictures that folks online thought were deeply dystopian, from faucets with screens to ads inside of fortune cookies. Get comfortable (before that becomes a subscription) as you scroll through, upvote the worst examples and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.

#1 This Store Announces They Collect Your Biometric Data

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: wood_nich

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We’re Living In

#2 A Sign To Hand In Your Notice

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: AvonBarksdale666, [deleted]

#3 Had My First AI Drive Through Experience

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: lonelywhalien52

#4 My City Rolled Out A Yearly Ems Subscription

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: superzuludawn

#5 Buy Now, Pay Later At The Local Grocery Butcher

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: FridaMercury

#6 School Put Gates To Lock Bathrooms Between And During Classes

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Imapunchthismofo

#7 My Fortune Cookie Had A Qr Code Ad Inside

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: CAD8033

#8 This Sandwich Is Being Advertised As Having Its Recipe Generated By AI

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: keequog

#9 $280,000,000,000

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: jdhol67

#10 AI Company’s ‘Stop Hiring Humans’ Ads All Over Sf

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: MetaKnowing

#11 This Display Is How I Learned That Missouri Banned An Introductory Book About Oil Painting

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: UndyingCorn

#12 When You Live In America And Go To The Hospital For Food Poisoning

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Togapen_Digital

#13 My Text Book For School Came In With A Boxed Red Bull

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: themustymaggotmarket

#14 This Restaurant’s Bathroom Faucet Has A Display For Ads

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: alezam7

#15 My Local Drugstore Locks The Beef Jerky In Anti-Theft Boxes

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Grawgar

#16 Dystopian Storage Container Walls Around People’s Park In Berkeley CA To Keep Homeless Out

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Psyzak1313

#17 My Company Made $1 Billion In Revenue And We Get Cupcakes To Celebrate

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: ZealousSilver

#18 School Bus Advertisement For Body Armor

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: [deleted]

#19 This Antenna That Looks Like A Tree

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Kattsu-Don

#20 They’re Editing Digital Books To Contain Ads Now

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LazyFlamingRooster

#21 Only Machines Are Not Invisible. (Chinatown, Philadelphia)

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Generic_Username7921

#22 This Was The Hospital Bill We Received Today

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Mobeast1985

#23 My Son’s Kindergarten Class Is Being Exposed To Gambling To Win Snacks At Lunch

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: ATS200

#24 Imagine Buying A New Car And Putting Another Dude’s Name On It

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: marginallyobtuse

#25 Great News!

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Morningbender23

#26

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: aceclown

#27 C O N S U M E

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: [deleted]

#28 A Letter To Humans Of The Future On The Site Of Iceland’s First Dead Glacier

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: [deleted]

#29 Having To Scan A Qr Code In Case Of Emergency

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: mymantheguy

#30 Mta Installs Turnstile Spikes To Combat Fare Evasion

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: thenewyorkgod

#31 Outshine The Owner, Earn $15/Hr

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: theleopardmessiah

#32 Apocalyptical Fiction Books Are Now In Current Affairs

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Impressive_Returns

#33 I’m So Fd: Insane Health Insurance Increases 2026!

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Flimsy-Mushroom3954

#34 Someone At My Doctor’s Office Made A Paper Bikini To Censor This Medical Illustration

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: ashmuddy

#35 Hundreds Of Fake Posts Promoting Gambling To Vulnerable Communities

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Admirable_Walrus8128

#36 The Changes In The Costs Of Living For The Basic Necessities In The Us Ranging From Years Of ’25-’26

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: spherocytes

#37 Used To Think I Was Middle Class

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: The1Ski

#38 I Live In One Of The Lowest Cost-Of-Living States And Still Feel Squeezed At The Grocery Store. How Does $60 For This Cart Stack Up To Other States In The Us?

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: yeetinator3221

#39 Went To Buy Formula For My Friend. Can’t Find An Employee To Unlock The Case

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: CRK_76

#40 Family Friend Sent Me AI Generated Response To News Of My Father Passing Away

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Hendothermic

#41 Our Art Teacher Teaches Us How To Draw Faces Using AI-Generated Images

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: tilininsano55t

#42

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Schlickeysen

#43

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: aceclown

#44 How Did We Go From Paper Cups And Plastic Straws To Plastic Cups And Paper Straws?

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Kelownawow

#45 The Joys Of Finding A Career!

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Every_Device3393

#46 Housing Destroyer In Dieppe, France

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: BeautifulOk6158

#47 225 Dollars For Just A Non Refundable Application Fee

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: honeybunniee

#48 Security Tag On Cheese In Aldi

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Certain-Head-7713

#49 Guess I’ll Be Single Forever!

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: [deleted]

#50 My Favorite Motivational Quote From The Window Of A Local Goodwill

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: JSkillet28

#51 Ads Playing On Repeat Inside My School

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: AragamiDF

#52 Seems About Right

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: mintycheesestick

#53 *hrmph*

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: salladfingers

#54 Dressing As Your Other Job, Fun

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Cookiiwhore

#55 Painfully Accurate

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: amynivenskane

#56 Rows And Rows And Rows And-

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: CuriousA1

#57 After The Government Let Companies Influence School Curriculums, My Exams Now Look Like This

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: AydanZeGod

#58 Glad Critical Medical Care Is Being Taken Care Of By Private Companies That Definitely Care

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: [deleted]

#59 It’s Some Twilight Zone Stuff

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: waterfly9604

#60 One Day The Masses Might Cotton On

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: g_nome7

#61 This Dystopian Street Sign In NYC Requests Cash For Diabetic Supplies

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: arb7721

#62 Fish Rent? You Have Got To Be Kidding Me

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Gromy_1022

#63 Fees 2 Pay Rent …even Option 2 Pay With Cash

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Sanityovar8ted

#64 Having To Pay A Fee So An Obituary Can Be Seen Ad-Free On A Funeral Home’s Website

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: nutria_twiga

#65 My Bill Is $250k In A Day Stay At Hospital Having Appendectomy

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Luna-Marieya

#66 My Credit Score Dropped 54 Points Because I Paid Off A Vehicle Loan

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Toadvine08

#67 And Youtube Wonders Why We Use Ad Blockers Or Pirate Stuff…and They Have The Nerve To Raise The Premium Prices? And The Ads Are Either Scams, Surveys, Or Three-Second Movie Trailer Clips

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: PennyIsProud_

#68 Blueberries Skyrocketed!

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: EitherMango3524

#69 May I Present The (Almost) $6 Orange

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Competitive-Trip2926

#70 This Is Not Inflation. This Is Insanity

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: diehard404

#71 The Security Line At Jfk This Afternoon

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: WaalsVander

#72 I’m 23 (Ftm) Found This In A Stack Of Books My Mother Recently Purchased

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Sad_Recommendation74

#73 I Use To Sit On This Ledge Waiting For The Bus. It Seems They Installed This Bar To Prevent People From Sitting Here

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: improbablefutures

#74

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: aceclown

#75

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: aceclown

#76

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: aceclown

#77

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: aceclown

#78 Some Will Say It’s Inflation But It’s Price Gauging At Its Best

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: [deleted]

#79 This Is What I Picked Up From The Spacex Crash In January. Now With The Recent Crash There Is Even More Out There In The Oceans

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Bobbyzhak

#80 Fees For The Pickleball Court That Replaced The Free Basketball Courts In My Gated Community

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: ogsquiggles

#81 A Vendor Selling Bullet Resistant Glass To Schools At A Teacher Convention In America 10/17/2024

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: AbeVigoda76

#82 Graffiti Keeps Rent Low

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: CorruptSoulGem

#83 They Used The Key Word

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: BulletBites

#84 A Grim Reality Sets In

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: yamasakasj

#85 Must Profit First

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: WillUseSemicolons

#86 What I Got For ‘Employee Appreciation’ After Working An Entire Year During A Pandemic

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: hylandzz

#87 Whoever Made This Billboard Can Shove It Up Their Behind

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: zuzuofthewolves

#88 Single Use Packaging And Healthcare Extortion. 2 For 1

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: blorgasporgler

#89 Pretty Weird

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: ProGamer14719

#90 Did You Know We Don’t Pay Our Servers A Living Wage?

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: KingMoonLazer

#91 Oh Fun

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: xathsmaticx

#92 🗣

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: BrolyTK

#93 “I Love Netflix Because It Doesn’t Have Ads”

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: [deleted]

#94 This Is Veterans Row. A 3 Block Homeless Camp In West L.A. Where Homeless Veterans Live In

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: [deleted]

#95 Til Superheroes Make $12/Hr

95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: lordneesan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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