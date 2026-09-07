95 Photos Show The Horrid And Sad World We’re Living In

Every once in a while, you’ll be in a customer support chat and realize you’re talking to a bot. Then you take a step back and realize there are quite a few things like that have permeated modern society.
So we’ve collected posts and pictures that folks online thought were deeply dystopian, from faucets with screens to ads inside of fortune cookies. Get comfortable (before that becomes a subscription) as you scroll through, upvote the worst examples and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.
#1 This Store Announces They Collect Your Biometric Data
Image source: wood_nich
#2 A Sign To Hand In Your Notice
Image source: AvonBarksdale666, [deleted]
#3 Had My First AI Drive Through Experience
Image source: lonelywhalien52
#4 My City Rolled Out A Yearly Ems Subscription
Image source: superzuludawn
#5 Buy Now, Pay Later At The Local Grocery Butcher
Image source: FridaMercury
#6 School Put Gates To Lock Bathrooms Between And During Classes
Image source: Imapunchthismofo
#7 My Fortune Cookie Had A Qr Code Ad Inside
Image source: CAD8033
#8 This Sandwich Is Being Advertised As Having Its Recipe Generated By AI
Image source: keequog
#9 $280,000,000,000
Image source: jdhol67
#10 AI Company’s ‘Stop Hiring Humans’ Ads All Over Sf
Image source: MetaKnowing
#11 This Display Is How I Learned That Missouri Banned An Introductory Book About Oil Painting
Image source: UndyingCorn
#12 When You Live In America And Go To The Hospital For Food Poisoning
Image source: Togapen_Digital
#13 My Text Book For School Came In With A Boxed Red Bull
Image source: themustymaggotmarket
#14 This Restaurant’s Bathroom Faucet Has A Display For Ads
Image source: alezam7
#15 My Local Drugstore Locks The Beef Jerky In Anti-Theft Boxes
Image source: Grawgar
#16 Dystopian Storage Container Walls Around People’s Park In Berkeley CA To Keep Homeless Out
Image source: Psyzak1313
#17 My Company Made $1 Billion In Revenue And We Get Cupcakes To Celebrate
Image source: ZealousSilver
#18 School Bus Advertisement For Body Armor
Image source: [deleted]
#19 This Antenna That Looks Like A Tree
Image source: Kattsu-Don
#20 They’re Editing Digital Books To Contain Ads Now
Image source: LazyFlamingRooster
#21 Only Machines Are Not Invisible. (Chinatown, Philadelphia)
Image source: Generic_Username7921
#22 This Was The Hospital Bill We Received Today
Image source: Mobeast1985
#23 My Son’s Kindergarten Class Is Being Exposed To Gambling To Win Snacks At Lunch
Image source: ATS200
#24 Imagine Buying A New Car And Putting Another Dude’s Name On It
Image source: marginallyobtuse
#25 Great News!
Image source: Morningbender23
#26
Image source: aceclown
#27 C O N S U M E
Image source: [deleted]
#28 A Letter To Humans Of The Future On The Site Of Iceland’s First Dead Glacier
Image source: [deleted]
#29 Having To Scan A Qr Code In Case Of Emergency
Image source: mymantheguy
#30 Mta Installs Turnstile Spikes To Combat Fare Evasion
Image source: thenewyorkgod
#31 Outshine The Owner, Earn $15/Hr
Image source: theleopardmessiah
#32 Apocalyptical Fiction Books Are Now In Current Affairs
Image source: Impressive_Returns
#33 I’m So Fd: Insane Health Insurance Increases 2026!
Image source: Flimsy-Mushroom3954
#34 Someone At My Doctor’s Office Made A Paper Bikini To Censor This Medical Illustration
Image source: ashmuddy
#35 Hundreds Of Fake Posts Promoting Gambling To Vulnerable Communities
Image source: Admirable_Walrus8128
#36 The Changes In The Costs Of Living For The Basic Necessities In The Us Ranging From Years Of ’25-’26
Image source: spherocytes
#37 Used To Think I Was Middle Class
Image source: The1Ski
#38 I Live In One Of The Lowest Cost-Of-Living States And Still Feel Squeezed At The Grocery Store. How Does $60 For This Cart Stack Up To Other States In The Us?
Image source: yeetinator3221
#39 Went To Buy Formula For My Friend. Can’t Find An Employee To Unlock The Case
Image source: CRK_76
#40 Family Friend Sent Me AI Generated Response To News Of My Father Passing Away
Image source: Hendothermic
#41 Our Art Teacher Teaches Us How To Draw Faces Using AI-Generated Images
Image source: tilininsano55t
#42
Image source: Schlickeysen
#43
Image source: aceclown
#44 How Did We Go From Paper Cups And Plastic Straws To Plastic Cups And Paper Straws?
Image source: Kelownawow
#45 The Joys Of Finding A Career!
Image source: Every_Device3393
#46 Housing Destroyer In Dieppe, France
Image source: BeautifulOk6158
#47 225 Dollars For Just A Non Refundable Application Fee
Image source: honeybunniee
#48 Security Tag On Cheese In Aldi
Image source: Certain-Head-7713
#49 Guess I’ll Be Single Forever!
Image source: [deleted]
#50 My Favorite Motivational Quote From The Window Of A Local Goodwill
Image source: JSkillet28
#51 Ads Playing On Repeat Inside My School
Image source: AragamiDF
#52 Seems About Right
Image source: mintycheesestick
#53 *hrmph*
Image source: salladfingers
#54 Dressing As Your Other Job, Fun
Image source: Cookiiwhore
#55 Painfully Accurate
Image source: amynivenskane
#56 Rows And Rows And Rows And-
Image source: CuriousA1
#57 After The Government Let Companies Influence School Curriculums, My Exams Now Look Like This
Image source: AydanZeGod
#58 Glad Critical Medical Care Is Being Taken Care Of By Private Companies That Definitely Care
Image source: [deleted]
#59 It’s Some Twilight Zone Stuff
Image source: waterfly9604
#60 One Day The Masses Might Cotton On
Image source: g_nome7
#61 This Dystopian Street Sign In NYC Requests Cash For Diabetic Supplies
Image source: arb7721
#62 Fish Rent? You Have Got To Be Kidding Me
Image source: Gromy_1022
#63 Fees 2 Pay Rent …even Option 2 Pay With Cash
Image source: Sanityovar8ted
#64 Having To Pay A Fee So An Obituary Can Be Seen Ad-Free On A Funeral Home’s Website
Image source: nutria_twiga
#65 My Bill Is $250k In A Day Stay At Hospital Having Appendectomy
Image source: Luna-Marieya
#66 My Credit Score Dropped 54 Points Because I Paid Off A Vehicle Loan
Image source: Toadvine08
#67 And Youtube Wonders Why We Use Ad Blockers Or Pirate Stuff…and They Have The Nerve To Raise The Premium Prices? And The Ads Are Either Scams, Surveys, Or Three-Second Movie Trailer Clips
Image source: PennyIsProud_
#68 Blueberries Skyrocketed!
Image source: EitherMango3524
#69 May I Present The (Almost) $6 Orange
Image source: Competitive-Trip2926
#70 This Is Not Inflation. This Is Insanity
Image source: diehard404
#71 The Security Line At Jfk This Afternoon
Image source: WaalsVander
#72 I’m 23 (Ftm) Found This In A Stack Of Books My Mother Recently Purchased
Image source: Sad_Recommendation74
#73 I Use To Sit On This Ledge Waiting For The Bus. It Seems They Installed This Bar To Prevent People From Sitting Here
Image source: improbablefutures
#74
Image source: aceclown
#75
Image source: aceclown
#76
Image source: aceclown
#77
Image source: aceclown
#78 Some Will Say It’s Inflation But It’s Price Gauging At Its Best
Image source: [deleted]
#79 This Is What I Picked Up From The Spacex Crash In January. Now With The Recent Crash There Is Even More Out There In The Oceans
Image source: Bobbyzhak
#80 Fees For The Pickleball Court That Replaced The Free Basketball Courts In My Gated Community
Image source: ogsquiggles
#81 A Vendor Selling Bullet Resistant Glass To Schools At A Teacher Convention In America 10/17/2024
Image source: AbeVigoda76
#82 Graffiti Keeps Rent Low
Image source: CorruptSoulGem
#83 They Used The Key Word
Image source: BulletBites
#84 A Grim Reality Sets In
Image source: yamasakasj
#85 Must Profit First
Image source: WillUseSemicolons
#86 What I Got For ‘Employee Appreciation’ After Working An Entire Year During A Pandemic
Image source: hylandzz
#87 Whoever Made This Billboard Can Shove It Up Their Behind
Image source: zuzuofthewolves
#88 Single Use Packaging And Healthcare Extortion. 2 For 1
Image source: blorgasporgler
#89 Pretty Weird
Image source: ProGamer14719
#90 Did You Know We Don’t Pay Our Servers A Living Wage?
Image source: KingMoonLazer
#91 Oh Fun
Image source: xathsmaticx
#92 🗣
Image source: BrolyTK
#93 “I Love Netflix Because It Doesn’t Have Ads”
Image source: [deleted]
#94 This Is Veterans Row. A 3 Block Homeless Camp In West L.A. Where Homeless Veterans Live In
Image source: [deleted]
#95 Til Superheroes Make $12/Hr
Image source: lordneesan
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