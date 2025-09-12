88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Mother Nature doesn’t always play by the rules… Sometimes she flips the script, hits Caps Lock and produces something so unusually large that it looks like it could be cast in a sci-fi movie.

We’re talking freakishly giant animals that somehow manage to live pretty normal lives despite their above-average size. Think dogs that tower over the kitchen counter, 20-pound fluffy rabbits and the world’s tallest donkey who stands at 68 inches high.

Some are the result of genetics, others have been bred to be big. A few simply defy logic and lack scientific reason. Despite being super-sized, many of these animals are super cute, and seem to be completely unaware that they’re not tiny pets.

People have been sharing pictures of the times Mother Nature said “upsize, please!” and Bored Panda has put together a list of the best. Tell us your favorites by hitting the upvote button and be sure to weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

#1 This Massive Boy A Japanese Fisherman Found

Image source: nightbiscuit

#2 An Elephant Posing With My Friend (She’s 5’10)

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: master-jono

#3 A Woman In Virginia Was Delighted When A Large Black Bear Decided To Take A Nap In A Kiddie Pool She Had In Her Back Yard

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Lauren M. Johnson

#4 Huge Bull Elephant In Comparison With A Pickup Truck

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: NatsuDragnee1

#5 Twenty Pounds Of Giant Rabbit In My Arms! I Nicknamed Her Sluffy

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: mooshimooshi

#6 What Did They Feed This Guinea Pig To Make Him Super-Sized?

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: zoeloft

#7 This Giant Maine Coon I Got To Hold At Work Today. He Is Super Sweet! The Best Boy

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: kemidawn

#8 Always Nice To See A Friendly Face. George Came Round To See Us And Enjoyed A Good Neck Scratch

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: chrisbarfoot_photography

#9 Giant Teddy Bear

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: kate_a_tron

#10 Romulus Is The World’s Tallest Living Donkey, As Certified By The Guinness World Records. His Height Is 68 In (172.72 Cm) Weight 1,300 Lb (590 Kg)

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: GoldenChinchilla

#11 Carp I Caught

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Crispyratfoot

#12 Once A Lap Dog, Always A Lap Dog

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: vladgrinch

#13 It’s Like A Goat With Pony Legs

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: v0lumnius

#14 I’m Not Sure That’s A Corgi Anymore

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: thexbeatboxer

#15 This Bear Has Reached Peak Boredom

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: UnironicThatcherite

#16 The Absolute Unit Of All Living Turtles

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Agent_C404

#17 The Unit That Is A Japanese Spider Crab

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Meet The Largest Bat On Earth – The Pemba Flying Fox With An Average Wingspan Of 6 Feet

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: resalles

#19 This Giant Cat At My Work

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: sunshineandhomicide

#20 Belgian Horse

His name is Charlie Cooper, he’s a belgian draft horse. I thought his leg was broken when I bought him, but it turned out to be cancer :( he’s really sweet and literally licks you like a puppy!

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Ninja-Egg-Salad

#21 I Bet They’re Very Sweet, Gentle, And Love Hugs

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Greysnsfwacc

#22 Big Boy

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: laydo

#23 That’s A Nice Lily Pad You Have There. It’d Be A Shame If Something Happened To It

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Bidooffan224

#24 The Sheer Size Of A Southern Elephant Seal Bull

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: aquilasr

#25 Absolute Unit Of A Guinea Pig

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: thehistoryofwomen

#26 When You Want A Golden Retriever But Are Only Allowed To Get A Cat

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: jenpriester

#27 Coconut Crabs Are Scary

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: LondonDave

#28 Are We Forgetting Elephant Seals?

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#29 DNA Came Back 93% German Shepherd, 7% Unidentifiable, We’re Guessing Grizzly Bear

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: No-Conclusion1971

#30 That Snake Is Adorable

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Nuckle_Erry19

#31 Adopted This Absolute Unit Today. I Have A Soft Spot For Old Men

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: dry_soup

#32 Sir Bunnington III. 8 Month Old Continental Giant

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Ayshaxxx

#33 Amur Tigers Are Huge

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Sonny_McClain89

#34 That Dude’s Seen Things

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: jaum22

#35 6 Month Old Wolf Pup

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Zetheryian

#36 Mammoth

Hercules moth endemic to Northern Australia and Papua New Guinea. The moth has a wingspan of up to 27 cm or 11 inches. The moth does not have a mouth and doesn’t eat during its lifespan of 10 to 14 days. Second one I’ve encountered.

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: bendiver

#37 Encounter Between Tahiti And Moorea

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: timmckenna

#38 Giant Pacific Octopus

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: rockystl

#39 Absolute Unit Of A Toad

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: spuds151

#40 Absolute Unit Of A Stout

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: FreeHector2016

#41 A Wandering Albatross. Absolute Unit

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: BBCEarth

#42 Dad Sent Me This Photo From New Mexico. I Didn’t Know Rattlers Could Get Anywhere This Big

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: LifewithLyla

#43 Great White Shark Next To A Diver

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: NatGeoTV

#44 This Pup Is Taller Than Dreams

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

#45 What A Cute Gentle Giant

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: alinbodislav

#46 Anybody Taller Than The Countertops In The House Needs To Pay Bills

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Gas Pak

#47 Shire Horse

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: -What-on-Earth-

#48 Huge Eagle

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: castanet.net

#49 Hopper Found In Texas

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Pesto Is The Biggest Baby Penguin Ever Hatched At The Sealife Melbourn Aquarium. Already As Big As His Parents

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: -TheMidpoint-

#51 Whale vs. 75 Foot Boat

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: ParkerGHale

#52 A Sunfish Compared To A Human

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Spudcommando

#53 Unwanted Pet Goldfish Growing To The Size Of A Football In Australia

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Amelia Butterly

#54 And They Say Dinosaurs Don’t Exist Anymore

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: mattperkins86

#55 The Size Of A Full Grown Adult Male Moose

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: DblockDavid

#56 I Took My Puppy To Work Last Week. He Loved It

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: apocalypse910

#57 This Is My Herd Bull Colonel. He’s My Giant Baby

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Farmwife_Farmlife

#58 My Husband With Our Light Brahma Rooster. This Is The World’s Largest Chicken Breed

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieSeraphim

#59 Bear In My Backyard Here In Florida

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: ComplexWrangler1346

#60 A Very Beautiful Atlas Moth

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: FloydsForked

#61 Very Large Beetle, Northern Arizona

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: MangyToadKisser

#62 This Absolute Unit Of A Bug I Just Found In My Backyard. Lethocerus Americanus, The Giant Water Bug

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: T3nacityDog

#63 Stick Insect On My Shed

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: TheCriticalMember

#64 This Is The Longest Worm I Have Ever Seen

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: meldiane81

#65 An Average Husky Next To A Grey Wolf, I Knew Wolves Were Big But Not That Big

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Satans_RightNut

#66 My Alarm System Is An Absolute Unit

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Sp1cy_Wat3r

#67 Male Ostriches Can Get 9 Feet Or 2.8 M Tall Which Is Nearly As Tall As An Elephant At The Shoulder

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Petaaa

#68 Eurasian Eagle-Owl

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: JaysonTatumMVP

#69 Giant Mantis A Work Mate Found In The Australian Desert

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: mploz

#70 This Guy Caught A Huge Goldfish

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Pardusco

#71 The Giant Wood Moth Is One Of The Largest Moth Species In The World

According to the australian museum, adult females are about twice as large as males, can weigh up to 30 grams, and have a wingspan of up to 25 centimeters. They live in the forests of Australia and New Zealand.

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: m3antar

#72 Giant African Land Snail – Adult Snails Can Be The Size Of A Small Rabbit

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: KrzysztofGalaxy

#73 Giant Millipede Found On My Hike

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Baikia

#74 An Elk I Saw This Morning

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: claire303

#75 Unit Of A Cat Named Panther

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Ecstatic_Scene9999

#76 Friendly Giant

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: borntobewildish

#77 Was Lucky Enough To Have A Bee Present For Scale. Looks Like A Carpenter Bee

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: gupsee

#78 Gentle Giant Where I Work

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Katherine9009

#79 Chonker Fish

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: egroegkcalb

#80 This Absolute Unit Of A Bull Shark

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: samtabar

#81 This Fat Squirrel Eating My Pumpkins

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: toometa4clever

#82 I Saw Your NYC Rat And Present You A UK Mutant Rat

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source:  sunbucks

#83 Man And Bunny

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

#84 Absolute Unit Of An Ant

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: Imperial_Triumphant

#85 My Husband Holding Our 17 Pound Flemish Giant Rabbit Reginald, Aka Reggie

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: misslolomarie

#86 Clyde Is Such A Good Big Boy

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: CaryWhit

#87 Meet Barry, Our Flemish Giant That Just Turned Three Months Old. He’s Finally Warming Up To Us

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: crochetqueenwannabe

#88 My Kitten Is An Absolute Unit But Still Thinks She’s A Lap Cat

88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Image source: AutoimmuneDisaster

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
