88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)

Mother Nature doesn’t always play by the rules… Sometimes she flips the script, hits Caps Lock and produces something so unusually large that it looks like it could be cast in a sci-fi movie.
We’re talking freakishly giant animals that somehow manage to live pretty normal lives despite their above-average size. Think dogs that tower over the kitchen counter, 20-pound fluffy rabbits and the world’s tallest donkey who stands at 68 inches high.
Some are the result of genetics, others have been bred to be big. A few simply defy logic and lack scientific reason. Despite being super-sized, many of these animals are super cute, and seem to be completely unaware that they’re not tiny pets.
People have been sharing pictures of the times Mother Nature said “upsize, please!” and Bored Panda has put together a list of the best. Tell us your favorites by hitting the upvote button and be sure to weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.
#1 This Massive Boy A Japanese Fisherman Found
Image source: nightbiscuit
#2 An Elephant Posing With My Friend (She’s 5’10)
Image source: master-jono
#3 A Woman In Virginia Was Delighted When A Large Black Bear Decided To Take A Nap In A Kiddie Pool She Had In Her Back Yard
Image source: Lauren M. Johnson
#4 Huge Bull Elephant In Comparison With A Pickup Truck
Image source: NatsuDragnee1
#5 Twenty Pounds Of Giant Rabbit In My Arms! I Nicknamed Her Sluffy
Image source: mooshimooshi
#6 What Did They Feed This Guinea Pig To Make Him Super-Sized?
Image source: zoeloft
#7 This Giant Maine Coon I Got To Hold At Work Today. He Is Super Sweet! The Best Boy
Image source: kemidawn
#8 Always Nice To See A Friendly Face. George Came Round To See Us And Enjoyed A Good Neck Scratch
Image source: chrisbarfoot_photography
#9 Giant Teddy Bear
Image source: kate_a_tron
#10 Romulus Is The World’s Tallest Living Donkey, As Certified By The Guinness World Records. His Height Is 68 In (172.72 Cm) Weight 1,300 Lb (590 Kg)
Image source: GoldenChinchilla
#11 Carp I Caught
Image source: Crispyratfoot
#12 Once A Lap Dog, Always A Lap Dog
Image source: vladgrinch
#13 It’s Like A Goat With Pony Legs
Image source: v0lumnius
#14 I’m Not Sure That’s A Corgi Anymore
Image source: thexbeatboxer
#15 This Bear Has Reached Peak Boredom
Image source: UnironicThatcherite
#16 The Absolute Unit Of All Living Turtles
Image source: Agent_C404
#17 The Unit That Is A Japanese Spider Crab
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Meet The Largest Bat On Earth – The Pemba Flying Fox With An Average Wingspan Of 6 Feet
Image source: resalles
#19 This Giant Cat At My Work
Image source: sunshineandhomicide
#20 Belgian Horse
His name is Charlie Cooper, he’s a belgian draft horse. I thought his leg was broken when I bought him, but it turned out to be cancer :( he’s really sweet and literally licks you like a puppy!
Image source: Ninja-Egg-Salad
#21 I Bet They’re Very Sweet, Gentle, And Love Hugs
Image source: Greysnsfwacc
#22 Big Boy
Image source: laydo
#23 That’s A Nice Lily Pad You Have There. It’d Be A Shame If Something Happened To It
Image source: Bidooffan224
#24 The Sheer Size Of A Southern Elephant Seal Bull
Image source: aquilasr
#25 Absolute Unit Of A Guinea Pig
Image source: thehistoryofwomen
#26 When You Want A Golden Retriever But Are Only Allowed To Get A Cat
Image source: jenpriester
#27 Coconut Crabs Are Scary
Image source: LondonDave
#28 Are We Forgetting Elephant Seals?
Image source: reddit.com
#29 DNA Came Back 93% German Shepherd, 7% Unidentifiable, We’re Guessing Grizzly Bear
Image source: No-Conclusion1971
#30 That Snake Is Adorable
Image source: Nuckle_Erry19
#31 Adopted This Absolute Unit Today. I Have A Soft Spot For Old Men
Image source: dry_soup
#32 Sir Bunnington III. 8 Month Old Continental Giant
Image source: Ayshaxxx
#33 Amur Tigers Are Huge
Image source: Sonny_McClain89
#34 That Dude’s Seen Things
Image source: jaum22
#35 6 Month Old Wolf Pup
Image source: Zetheryian
#36 Mammoth
Hercules moth endemic to Northern Australia and Papua New Guinea. The moth has a wingspan of up to 27 cm or 11 inches. The moth does not have a mouth and doesn’t eat during its lifespan of 10 to 14 days. Second one I’ve encountered.
Image source: bendiver
#37 Encounter Between Tahiti And Moorea
Image source: timmckenna
#38 Giant Pacific Octopus
Image source: rockystl
#39 Absolute Unit Of A Toad
Image source: spuds151
#40 Absolute Unit Of A Stout
Image source: FreeHector2016
#41 A Wandering Albatross. Absolute Unit
Image source: BBCEarth
#42 Dad Sent Me This Photo From New Mexico. I Didn’t Know Rattlers Could Get Anywhere This Big
Image source: LifewithLyla
#43 Great White Shark Next To A Diver
Image source: NatGeoTV
#44 This Pup Is Taller Than Dreams
#45 What A Cute Gentle Giant
Image source: alinbodislav
#46 Anybody Taller Than The Countertops In The House Needs To Pay Bills
Image source: Gas Pak
#47 Shire Horse
Image source: -What-on-Earth-
#48 Huge Eagle
Image source: castanet.net
#49 Hopper Found In Texas
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Pesto Is The Biggest Baby Penguin Ever Hatched At The Sealife Melbourn Aquarium. Already As Big As His Parents
Image source: -TheMidpoint-
#51 Whale vs. 75 Foot Boat
Image source: ParkerGHale
#52 A Sunfish Compared To A Human
Image source: Spudcommando
#53 Unwanted Pet Goldfish Growing To The Size Of A Football In Australia
Image source: Amelia Butterly
#54 And They Say Dinosaurs Don’t Exist Anymore
Image source: mattperkins86
#55 The Size Of A Full Grown Adult Male Moose
Image source: DblockDavid
#56 I Took My Puppy To Work Last Week. He Loved It
Image source: apocalypse910
#57 This Is My Herd Bull Colonel. He’s My Giant Baby
Image source: Farmwife_Farmlife
#58 My Husband With Our Light Brahma Rooster. This Is The World’s Largest Chicken Breed
Image source: MelanieSeraphim
#59 Bear In My Backyard Here In Florida
Image source: ComplexWrangler1346
#60 A Very Beautiful Atlas Moth
Image source: FloydsForked
#61 Very Large Beetle, Northern Arizona
Image source: MangyToadKisser
#62 This Absolute Unit Of A Bug I Just Found In My Backyard. Lethocerus Americanus, The Giant Water Bug
Image source: T3nacityDog
#63 Stick Insect On My Shed
Image source: TheCriticalMember
#64 This Is The Longest Worm I Have Ever Seen
Image source: meldiane81
#65 An Average Husky Next To A Grey Wolf, I Knew Wolves Were Big But Not That Big
Image source: Satans_RightNut
#66 My Alarm System Is An Absolute Unit
Image source: Sp1cy_Wat3r
#67 Male Ostriches Can Get 9 Feet Or 2.8 M Tall Which Is Nearly As Tall As An Elephant At The Shoulder
Image source: Petaaa
#68 Eurasian Eagle-Owl
Image source: JaysonTatumMVP
#69 Giant Mantis A Work Mate Found In The Australian Desert
Image source: mploz
#70 This Guy Caught A Huge Goldfish
Image source: Pardusco
#71 The Giant Wood Moth Is One Of The Largest Moth Species In The World
According to the australian museum, adult females are about twice as large as males, can weigh up to 30 grams, and have a wingspan of up to 25 centimeters. They live in the forests of Australia and New Zealand.
Image source: m3antar
#72 Giant African Land Snail – Adult Snails Can Be The Size Of A Small Rabbit
Image source: KrzysztofGalaxy
#73 Giant Millipede Found On My Hike
Image source: Baikia
#74 An Elk I Saw This Morning
Image source: claire303
#75 Unit Of A Cat Named Panther
Image source: Ecstatic_Scene9999
#76 Friendly Giant
Image source: borntobewildish
#77 Was Lucky Enough To Have A Bee Present For Scale. Looks Like A Carpenter Bee
Image source: gupsee
#78 Gentle Giant Where I Work
Image source: Katherine9009
#79 Chonker Fish
Image source: egroegkcalb
#80 This Absolute Unit Of A Bull Shark
Image source: samtabar
#81 This Fat Squirrel Eating My Pumpkins
Image source: toometa4clever
#82 I Saw Your NYC Rat And Present You A UK Mutant Rat
Image source: sunbucks
#83 Man And Bunny
#84 Absolute Unit Of An Ant
Image source: Imperial_Triumphant
#85 My Husband Holding Our 17 Pound Flemish Giant Rabbit Reginald, Aka Reggie
Image source: misslolomarie
#86 Clyde Is Such A Good Big Boy
Image source: CaryWhit
#87 Meet Barry, Our Flemish Giant That Just Turned Three Months Old. He’s Finally Warming Up To Us
Image source: crochetqueenwannabe
#88 My Kitten Is An Absolute Unit But Still Thinks She’s A Lap Cat
Image source: AutoimmuneDisaster
Follow Us