45 Times People Faked Pics For Internet Points And Got Called Out On This Online Group

by

Little miracles happen every day. The one time your bus is running late is the same day you worried you were about to miss it. Or maybe you magically find a $20 bill on the ground after realizing that you left your wallet at home. But even if you have the best luck in the world, there are limits to what will happen to you. And sometimes the tales people tell online are just a little too tall.

Below, you’ll find some of our favorite pics from the Untrustworthy Poptarts subreddit, which features suspicious photos that seem like they must have been staged, as well as an interview between the group’s creator and Bored Panda. From amazing artwork supposedly created by animals to funny things that people claim happened to them, the internet isn’t buying these pics, and neither are we. Enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote all the posts that you can’t believe actually happened (because they didn’t).

#1 I Just Finished This 1000 Piece Puzzle And Every Single Piece Is Missing

Image source: whereswaldo333

#2 Guy Gets Called Out For Fake Xray

Image source: reddit.com

#3 [Madlad Not Found]

Image source: NootingPenguin

#4 Hmm

Image source: Vic-Kovak

#5 A Lot Of Empty Space In That Box, Almost As If A Response Was Planned To Be There

Image source: Cryptxx

#6 Accidentally Knocked My Salt Over, Is This Bad Luck?

Image source: Hsark2

#7 Somebody Knocked Over My Fish Bowl And It Looks Oddly Like The Mona Lisa

Image source: woodscradle

#8 Ooops Accidentally Lost This In My Shoe

Image source: Hm_Moonlight

#9 Mmmm If You Say So

Image source: zgold2192

#10 My Tea Fell And It Looks Like A Dinosaur

Image source: WhisperingThunder123

#11 3-Year-Old Cooking Prodigy

Image source: jconl

#12 Why Is The Plastic Open?

Image source: Rowan193

#13 And So It Begins

Image source: AskMe503

#14 Yep Totally Didn’t Write The Same Thing Twice

Image source: CanadianKleep

#15 Sad Cringe

Image source: lehtomaeki

#16 Complete With Adult Handwriting

Image source: MattyBfucks

#17 I Worked At Starbucks, You Couldn’t Fit All That In A Cup

Image source: spacespunk

#18 Yep Sure Thing, Julie!

Image source: RhythmicRaccoon

#19 Puts Headphones On A Dog And Tells Outlandish Lies About It

Image source: malk500

#20 -Management And Definitely Not Cody

Image source: omza

#21 It’s Time To Stop

Image source: reapsnek

#22 “Whoops I Gave Him Coffee Instead Of Chocolate Milk!”

Image source: Giraffe-Attack

#23 No You Did Not Arrange It. They Fell Into That Shape When You Threw It

Image source: ray_meister

#24 Or You Could Have Done This Yourself

Image source: Nyar99, RyansAverageLife

#25 You Can’t Tell The Difference In Weight Between A Metal Skillet And A Tennis Racquet?

Image source: brofession

#26 This Poptart Seems A Little Suspect

Image source: PackieKnowsBest

#27 Sure Didn’t Notice The Several Thousand Dollar Tab At The Checkout Screen

Image source: mcdanough

#28 That’s Not How Braille Works

Image source: foodandsudoku

#29 Looks To Me Like You Are Working At Wendy’s And You Took The Photo At The Prep Station. “Untrustworthy Nugget”

Image source: kwismexer

#30 Yeah. That’s How They Ship Locks

Image source: ScaredGuy69

#31 Oddly Specific Bio

Image source: RichHomieJake

#32 He Could Have Totally Landed Like That When Flipped

Image source: Dr_Creepster

#33 Ditto, I Choose You!

Image source: venonatnut

#34 Sure He Doesn’t Op

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Looks Like They Dipped Their Thumb In Koolaid

Image source: jaktyp

#36 Hmmm I’m Sure You Did

Image source: enemy369

#37 Was It Now

Image source: Cryptxx

#38 Why Is There Nothing On The Cookie

Image source: Gamercrew999

#39 Yeah… No

Image source: Otter_Nation

#40 It’s Not Staged At All

Image source: SonofShenadoah

#41 Removed The Safety Sheath, Tip Guard, And Tie Down And Then Poked An 8” Wüsthof Chef’s Knife Through My Amazon Box For This Picture

Image source: UrHeftyLeftyBesty

#42 Definitely Didn’t Bite It Himself

Image source: send-cats-asap

#43 Cause It Makes Sense To Post This Outside Where Customers Can Read It

Image source: Cerebusfire17

#44 On My Facebook Newsfeed

Image source: itsrachel_

#45 Found This In My High School Bathroom

Image source: x_Trip

