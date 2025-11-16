45 Times People Faked Pics For Internet Points And Got Called Out On This Online Group

Little miracles happen every day. The one time your bus is running late is the same day you worried you were about to miss it. Or maybe you magically find a $20 bill on the ground after realizing that you left your wallet at home. But even if you have the best luck in the world, there are limits to what will happen to you. And sometimes the tales people tell online are just a little too tall.
Below, you’ll find some of our favorite pics from the Untrustworthy Poptarts subreddit, which features suspicious photos that seem like they must have been staged, as well as an interview between the group’s creator and Bored Panda. From amazing artwork supposedly created by animals to funny things that people claim happened to them, the internet isn’t buying these pics, and neither are we. Enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote all the posts that you can’t believe actually happened (because they didn’t).
#1 I Just Finished This 1000 Piece Puzzle And Every Single Piece Is Missing
Image source: whereswaldo333
#2 Guy Gets Called Out For Fake Xray
Image source: reddit.com
#3 [Madlad Not Found]
Image source: NootingPenguin
#4 Hmm
Image source: Vic-Kovak
#5 A Lot Of Empty Space In That Box, Almost As If A Response Was Planned To Be There
Image source: Cryptxx
#6 Accidentally Knocked My Salt Over, Is This Bad Luck?
Image source: Hsark2
#7 Somebody Knocked Over My Fish Bowl And It Looks Oddly Like The Mona Lisa
Image source: woodscradle
#8 Ooops Accidentally Lost This In My Shoe
Image source: Hm_Moonlight
#9 Mmmm If You Say So
Image source: zgold2192
#10 My Tea Fell And It Looks Like A Dinosaur
Image source: WhisperingThunder123
#11 3-Year-Old Cooking Prodigy
Image source: jconl
#12 Why Is The Plastic Open?
Image source: Rowan193
#13 And So It Begins
Image source: AskMe503
#14 Yep Totally Didn’t Write The Same Thing Twice
Image source: CanadianKleep
#15 Sad Cringe
Image source: lehtomaeki
#16 Complete With Adult Handwriting
Image source: MattyBfucks
#17 I Worked At Starbucks, You Couldn’t Fit All That In A Cup
Image source: spacespunk
#18 Yep Sure Thing, Julie!
Image source: RhythmicRaccoon
#19 Puts Headphones On A Dog And Tells Outlandish Lies About It
Image source: malk500
#20 -Management And Definitely Not Cody
Image source: omza
#21 It’s Time To Stop
Image source: reapsnek
#22 “Whoops I Gave Him Coffee Instead Of Chocolate Milk!”
Image source: Giraffe-Attack
#23 No You Did Not Arrange It. They Fell Into That Shape When You Threw It
Image source: ray_meister
#24 Or You Could Have Done This Yourself
Image source: Nyar99, RyansAverageLife
#25 You Can’t Tell The Difference In Weight Between A Metal Skillet And A Tennis Racquet?
Image source: brofession
#26 This Poptart Seems A Little Suspect
Image source: PackieKnowsBest
#27 Sure Didn’t Notice The Several Thousand Dollar Tab At The Checkout Screen
Image source: mcdanough
#28 That’s Not How Braille Works
Image source: foodandsudoku
#29 Looks To Me Like You Are Working At Wendy’s And You Took The Photo At The Prep Station. “Untrustworthy Nugget”
Image source: kwismexer
#30 Yeah. That’s How They Ship Locks
Image source: ScaredGuy69
#31 Oddly Specific Bio
Image source: RichHomieJake
#32 He Could Have Totally Landed Like That When Flipped
Image source: Dr_Creepster
#33 Ditto, I Choose You!
Image source: venonatnut
#34 Sure He Doesn’t Op
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Looks Like They Dipped Their Thumb In Koolaid
Image source: jaktyp
#36 Hmmm I’m Sure You Did
Image source: enemy369
#37 Was It Now
Image source: Cryptxx
#38 Why Is There Nothing On The Cookie
Image source: Gamercrew999
#39 Yeah… No
Image source: Otter_Nation
#40 It’s Not Staged At All
Image source: SonofShenadoah
#41 Removed The Safety Sheath, Tip Guard, And Tie Down And Then Poked An 8” Wüsthof Chef’s Knife Through My Amazon Box For This Picture
Image source: UrHeftyLeftyBesty
#42 Definitely Didn’t Bite It Himself
Image source: send-cats-asap
#43 Cause It Makes Sense To Post This Outside Where Customers Can Read It
Image source: Cerebusfire17
#44 On My Facebook Newsfeed
Image source: itsrachel_
#45 Found This In My High School Bathroom
Image source: x_Trip
Follow Us