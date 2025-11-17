While Traveling In Afghanistan, I Saw This Country In A Different Light; Here Are 28 Photographs I Took

I am Jafar Frotan, a photographer, graphic designer, web developer, and musician.
These photographs are from 3 years ago, and here are the most beautiful images I captured in Afghanistan. My journey is not over yet, as I will post more from Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Italy, and other places I intend to visit.
I hope you like them, and I will be happy if you share your opinions about my photos!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | X | frotan.me
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us