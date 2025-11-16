45 Men Admit Which Things Usually Considered To Be “Unmasculine” They Really Enjoy

Modern society is gradually blurring the lines between things that used to be considered strictly “masculine” or “feminine”, both in the professional and personal spheres. What was taken for granted half a century ago is now certainly being criticized and rethought.
We must say that men still remain more conservative in this regard: while enjoying something “typically masculine” for a modern woman is really cool and always worthy of support, many men still perceive “typically feminine” activities as guilty pleasures. But the situation is gradually improving.
One day a thread appeared in the AskReddit community, where the topic starter asked: “Men of reddit, what’s something you enjoy that’s considered unmasculine?” The thread collected nearly 1.2K upvotes and over 2K different comments, where men revealed their most diverse activities and hobbies. We have to admit that it turned out very interesting and really informative.
Bored Panda made a list of the most popular and original answers from this thread for you, so feel free to scroll to the end of this compilation. And if you are a man and you did not find your hobby in this list, perhaps you will share it with us as we highly appreciate this.
#1 Using Women’s Shower Gels
My girlfriend regularly buys me a women’s shower gel called “snow fairy”, a pink product that smells *amazing*. She knows it’s my guilty pleasure and I don’t care that I’m a tall, burly guy in the army.
Nobody messes with my snow fairy.
Image source: You_Mean_Coitus_, yosoynuts
#2 Cats, As They Are The Greatest Thing In The World
Cats. Cats are the greatest things in the world because they’re like tiny, stupid people.
Image source: avtomat_kosmonavta, .:I’m-a-kitty-cat!:.
#3 Cooking, Baking And Gardening
Cooking, baking, gardening.
I’m a 33 year old punk rocker.
Image source: jawnlobotomy, Andrea Goh
#4 Enjoying Flowers As They’re So Pretty
Flowers. Flowers are f*****g pretty and if anyone has a problem with that then may god have mercy on their souls.
Image source: OsteroidFire915, risingthermals
#5 Even The Most Brutal Men Love Hugs
*Cuddling*. That’s what I like even though I look like a Mountain of Pure Testosterone and Anger. Sometimes the Meanest looking Men have the kindest of Hearts.
Image source: Degtyaryov7128, Sue Tupling
#6 Going Shopping And Having Buttered Scones For Tea
I cut down trees, I eat my lunch
I go to the lavatory
On Wednesdays I go shopping and have buttered scones for tea
Image source: ShoddyBiscotti1, Jeremy Keith
#7 Crying When One Is Sad
Crying when I’m sad.
Image source: WambaJumba, Laure Wayaffe
#8 Baking As It’s Science One Can Eat
Baking, its science you can eat!
Image source: Stevio51, Martin Monroe
#9 Deeply Caring For People
Just deeply caring for people. Men usually are portrayed as not caring at all but I definitely do.
Image source: cellofromsteam, AdriZ
#10 Sewing And Drafting Sewing Patterns
I know how to sew and draft sewing patterns. But everything I make is badass. I work in a machine shop and the guys love seeing the stuff I make. Hoping I can make something for my GF soon.
Image source: Imissyourgirlfriend2, Ivan Radic
#11 French Braiding Someone’s Hair
I like french braiding hair. It’s unfortunate that I have no daughters. And it’s a little creepy for a 39 year old guy to offer that to people, so I haven’t do it in a long time.
Image source: Brakethecycle, Beatrice Murch
#12 Letting The Wife Fight On The Phone With Various Service Companies
I let my wife fight my battles on the phone with insurance companies, medical billers, vendors, banks, credit cards, whatever. She does it for work as a biller herself and she relishes going into combat with those people.
Image source: ThisMeansWarm, Jodimichelle
#13 Treating Everything With Care And Respect
Actually loving things, embracing physical contact, and treating everything with care and respect.
Image source: anon, Vincent Diamante
#14 Crocheting
It’s been a while, but I used to really like to crochet.
#15 Taking A Long Hot Bath
Taking a long hot bath. Especially in the winter after going to the gym, coming home and just relaxing in it is honestly one of the best feelings in the world.
Image source: gt35r, Tino Rossini
#16 Wearing Makeup Sometimes
I wear makeup sometimes. I understand now why women say they wear it for themselves and not for other people.
Image source: EdgyGoose, Emily Cox
#17 Tasting Fancy, “Girly” Cocktail Drinks
Fancy, “girly” cocktail drinks. Tastes amazing.
Image source: Stuf404, Jérôme Decq
#18 Outwardly Showing Love And Concern For People Around
Flowers, cleaning my entire apartment and lighting candles, singing and dancing, and outwardly showing love and concern for people around me. Everyone says they want to be known that they’re loved before they die, then act so weird when a guy says they do.
Image source: SpurnDonor, Katy
#19 Using Those Little Puff Ball Things To Shower
i like using those little puff ball things to shower and like the flowery pretty smelling soaps over the typical ones sold to man. I like vanilla lilac and almost breeze over diesel bear engine, tornado fist explosion, and bulsa wood smells/flavors
Image source: demonardvark, soapylovedeb
#20 Taking Care Of Women’s Hair
Women’s hair. I can layer/texture and blend. I can do 2 tone/free hand color however you want/however you want/across a spectrum of ombre to balyage.
Image source: highhorse617, Amy
#21 Using SO’s Bath Stuff That Makes The Water Kind Of Milky And Smooth
I don’t know exactly what it is but my SO has bath stuff that makes the water kind of milky and smooth. I used it once. Would definitely use it again if the mood struck. Made my beard crazy soft, like a super conditioner.
Image source: XxVerdantFlamesxX, Dennis Wong
#22 Loving When People Play With One’s Hair
First of, thanks for this question. I feel like it’s an important one for men to read the answers to.
Now for my own answers:
I love when people play with my hair. It was one of the reasons I grew it out back when.
I’m very keen on physical contact (with permission of course), like hugging, people touching my shoulder while talking to me or vice versa…
Crying during emotional scenes in movies
Image source: Castle-Fist, julian correa
#23 Watching Various Animated Cartoons
Disney Pixar/Dreamworks/WAG productions
Image source: Poops_McClanahan, Mike Mozart
#24 Jewelry, Hair Care, Poetry… And Puppies
Jewelry, hair care, poetry, and I can’t see a puppy without making a scene.
Image source: WastaSpace, Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos
#25 Being The Little Spoon While Cuddling
Being the little spoon
Image source: Ivegottheblacklung, noahbloom
#26 Looking After One’s Skin
Looking after my skin, my favourite part of the day is cleaning my face- exfoliating and then moisturising.
Image source: SamCrossyy, Alexandra Keremes
#27 Having Stuffed Animals As They’re So Cute
Having stuffed animals. They’re so cute. I also use them instead of pillows and they are much more conforming to your head and neck than a block of fluff. I also decorate my place with them as pets are not allowed where I’m staying.
Image source: Icefire641, Francisco Anzola
#28 Enjoying Chick Flicks
I enjoy chick flicks. Not all the time but they’re usually worth the watch. I’ve probably watched The Ugly Truth five times haha
Image source: DamnJumperCables, cloudzilla
#29 Talking Articulately About Feelings
Talking articulately about feelings. Also, related, talking with people where the point is to get to know someone and develop a bond with them, rather than to exchange factual information to get a task done. And yes, I’m aware that the latter does create real bonds between people, and can be an awesome solution for men who are not comfortable talking about their feelings. But I prefer to skip this “pretend we’re actually only getting together to do stuff” part and cut right to the getting personal part.
Image source: hononononoh, Michael Coghlan
#30 Knitting A Scarf And Enjoying Cute Animals
If i see a cute animal when others are around, i try my hardest not to have my usual reaction… I feel like people would laugh… I brows both r/aww and r/eyebleach
Im also knitting a scarf
Image source: LitheoTheDerg
#31 Talking About One’s Feelings
Talking about my feelings, It took a bit to be able to do it but now I can have conversations with my friends a majority of them being girls about how I feel about things or how I am doing mentally. So many guys don’t understand the benefit of just venting away frustrations, ever since my bros and I have been having deep psychological discussions about how we feel we have changed so much. we are more responsible and level headed and we know that our plans our big and that it is taxing mentally and that sometimes all you need is a hug and a good talk.
Image source: ibizare
#32 Hiking In A Good Pair Of Leggings
Leggings. Not only are they comfortable as a mother f****r, but they come in awesome colors and patterns. Plus, different durability quality. Hiking in a good pair of leggings is a God send compared to heavier cargo pants.
Image source: firespoidanceparty, Becky Stern
#33 Wearing Rings And Bracelets
Rings and bracelets actually look so good
Image source: JakeyBrostoff, Denise Mattox
#34 Having Fancy Coffee Drinks
Fancy coffee drinks with little hearts drawn using the foam.
Image source: tokenerd, David Goehring
#35 Cooking, Basically Anything To Experiment With New Foods
It’s not considered feminine anymore but was for a long time… cooking!
I love cooking, basically anything to experiment with new foods.
Image source: anon, Brian Evans
#36 Growing One’s Hair Long
Growing my hair long. Although I will look like Gandalf the next time I decide to do it.
Image source: anon
#37 Singing Along With Older Katy Perry And Taylor Swift Songs
Apparently listening to, singing along with older Katy Perry and Taylor Swift songs is Unmasculine. Still love to do it.
Image source: jcfan4u
#38 Enjoying Princess Movies, Magical Girl Shows And The Color Pink
Princess movies (e.g. Disney), magical girl shows (e.g. Sailor Moon, Star vs. the Forces of Evil, etc.), & the color pink.
Image source: Times_Hunger, Kanesue
#39 Watching Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Not unmasculine per se but I can’t get enough of Ru Paul’s Drag Race. Entertainment, bitchiness, drama, humour…what’s not to like!
Image source: IAmTheLurKing
#40 Watching Gilmore Girls
i kinda liked gilmore girls
Image source: Tb__
#41 Drinking Cosmos
Cosmo’s. They are f*****g delicious.
Image source: JackieWaste
#42 Watching Romance Anime
I enjoy romance anime and I refuse to be shameful of it
Image source: yep_sure_am_human
#43 Watching The Movie “To All The Boys I Loved Before”
The movie ‘To all the boys I loved before’. Watched it with my sister and I think I enjoyed it more than she did
Image source: Jamesbond22222
#44 Listening To Lana Del Rey
Listening to Lana Del Rey.
Image source: anon, aphrodite-in-nyc
#45 Enjoying Sara Bareilles Songs
Sara Bareilles songs.
Image source: therealgundambael, Justin Higuchi
