50 Crazy Pics Of Mother Nature Doing Things On Its Own Terms (New Pics)

There’s this saying that essentially says there is no bad weather—only bad choices in clothing. Obviously, people who say that have never lived through extreme weather conditions. I doubt putting an extra jacket on will help with wading through the flood, Tim.
And even though extreme weather is normal in the sense that it happens because that’s just how nature works to bring balance to the cosmos, what is not normal, however, is what humanity is doing to tip the scale of the natural order of things, making extremes a more common occurrence. In other words, look at it as a wake-up call to do something about it before Waterworld happens.
#1 Hailstorm Today In Johannesburg, South Africa. The First Wave Was Golf Balls, And The Second Wave Was Frozen Covid
Image source: reddit.com
#2 The Power Of A Tornado
Image source: beanerSchnitzel
#3 Tree Struck By Lightning Burning From Inside Out
Image source: KatzDeli
#4 A Machine Came Through My Local John Deere For Repairs From The Tornado In Kentucky
Image source: dottiemcfierceon
#5 Crazy Storm Uprooted Our Tree In The Front Yard, Banana For Scale
Image source: sandman4435
#6 Get Some Winter Sun They Said, Go To Spain They Said
Image source: realbeats
#7 Severe Storms In My City Now. A Local Guy Just Posted How Happy He Was He Hit Snooze This Morning
Image source: jennthemermaid
#8 Golf-Ball-Sized Hail Today
Image source: Sr71miller
#9 Blizzard Blew Open The Main Door Of My Garage Yesterday
Image source: PCDevine
#10 My Nephew Is Part Of The Town Road Crew. Trying To Get To Work To Plow
Image source: lisapr1113
#11 Hail In Salado
Image source: pgbrown92
#12 Not The Beautiful Florida View Anyone Imagined! Courtesy Of Hurricane Ian
Image source: dragracedave
#13 The Tree That’s Changing Colors Along The Split Of Its Storm-Damaged Trunk
Image source: gkclones
#14 When These Are The Inside Doors, You Know We Are Polar Vortexing
Image source: HeidiMiler
#15 A Tornado In Thomaston, Georgia, Ripped A Home Off Its Foundation And Put It In The Road
Image source: Meteorologist Molly McCollum
#16 This Is How Cold It Is. Keep Your Heater On If You Can
Image source: britainunwrapped
#17 We Had Some Snow In Buffalo
Image source: Motor-Marzipan-9926
#18 A Massive Sandstorm (Elsen Shuurga) In Mongolia. Just Another Day On The Steppes
Image source: trillnoel
#19 Quad Bike Hanging From The Power Lines After Record-Breaking Floods In Eastern Australia
Image source: Mamalamadingdong
#20 The Heatwave In Britain Made These Cans Explode Inside The Vending Machine
Image source: GrepekEbi
#21 Before And After Hurricane Ian (Fort Myers Florida)
Image source: realChrisBrunet
#22 It Has Been Snowing Like Crazy Here In Northern Norway
Image source: After-Bullfrog5639, After-Bullfrog5639
#23 We Had Heavy Winds Last Night. We Don’t Own A Trampoline
Image source: coltd89
#24 The Weather Near Seattle
Image source: 13goody13
#25 The Way This Tree Uprooted After A Storm That Came Through My Area In Ohio Yesterday
Image source: Schwizz5
#26 A Church Steeple Blew Off During A Storm Last Night
Image source: TheSlightestGinge
#27 The Storm Clouds In Egypt Are So Thick To The Point That Light From The Sun Can’t Penetrate
The only source of light is light pollution reflecting off the clouds making the whole sky seem orange.
Image source: MTheScorpionKing
#28 It’s Raining A Lot In Germany, And Well, That Doesn’t Look Good
Image source: Enderized
#29 Hurricane Ivan Blew The Roof Off My House And Destroyed Almost Everything I Own
Image source: M3TALxSLUG
#30 Someone Is Going To Hate Windy Weather But I Saw A Cat
Image source: Bannedazz
#31 We Had Our First Snow Last Night. Apparently, The Tree Decided To Drop All Its Leaves On My Car
Image source: squills85
#32 I Have Just Finished Repairs From Another Tree Falling 2 Weeks Ago
Image source: BarnerdRubel
#33 My Father In Their Home During Ian
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Hail Sucks
Image source: FroshPresident
#35 Police Cars After A Flood In Cesena, Italy
Image source: DeeperIntoTheUnknown
#36 This Boat After Hurricane Ian
Image source: FellowTraveler69
#37 Montreal Ice Storm, 2023
Image source: alliiebaba
#38 Flooding Outside A NYC Apartment
Image source: Kurt Schrader
#39 Parked On The Main Road Before A Snowstorm
Image source: Jaxew
#40 We Had A Hail Storm In Billings Yesterday
Image source: briggs851
#41 Drowning Bicycles
Image source: kvanoosterom
#42 Today It Was Windy In Los Angeles
Image source: eeca20
#43 A Tornado Took My Roof Yesterday
Image source: Fireball5-
#44 An Englewood, Florida Home After Hurricane Ian (October, 2022)
Image source: Spice_Cadet_
#45 April In Finland. It Was Sunny And I Was Getting Ready To Go Cycling, Good Thing I Looked Outside Before Leaving
Image source: violetkittens
#46 A McLaren Underwater Due To Hurricane Ian In Miami
Image source: lambo9286
#47 Our Big Tree Broke In Half In A 15-Minute Storm
Image source: WonterWolf
#48 This Moring, I Walked Down To The Flooded Road In My Village To Warn People About The Flood. I Told The BMW Driver He Wouldn’t Get Through, But He Didn’t listen
Image source: That-guy122
#49 Somebody Put A Tortilla On My Car’s Hood. It Baked On There Due To High Heat. Now I Will Have To Clean It Off After I Get Off Work
Image source: LETSG0AVS
#50 My 20-Year-Old Tree Got Uprooted In A Wind Storm Back Home Last Night
Image source: RF1901
Follow Us