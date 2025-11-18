30 Women Joined This Thread To List The Unexpected Side Effects That Came After Giving Birth

Bringing a new life into this world is a special moment… one that is often followed by vaginal tears, difficulties controlling your bladder, and increased levels of anxiety or even depression, among other things. While it might be uncomfortable to read about such consequences of childbirth—not to mention experience them—they are a common reality for new moms and nothing to be ashamed of or shushed about.
Unsurprisingly, some of the side effects of childbirth are not publicly discussed that often either. But one netizen recently decided to shed some light onto the topic and addressed the female internet users on Threads, asking them about the lesser-known side effects of bringing a child into this world.
Many women replied to the thread, some even sharing their personal experiences, so if you’re interested in learning more about the less joyful side of giving birth, scroll down to find the netizens’ answers on the list below.
Image credits: gf.jewels
#1
Image source: revmags
#2
Image source: storyoflittlepearl
#3
Image source: pphslp
#4
Image source: bonnergail
#5
Image source: clhpam2003
#6
Image source: gf.jewels
#7
Image source: doodledreamland24
#8
Image source: kimallsupauthor
#9
Image source: marielabreche
#10
Image source: faithveloro
#11
Image source: dianemarrart
#12
Image source: thepreparedmamma
#13
Image source: rebeccaalexandruauthor
#14
Image source: kayla.ginter
#15
Image source: gf.jewels
#16
Image source: gf.jewels
#17
Image source: naturalannieessentials
#18
Image source: gf.jewels
#19
Image source: gf.jewels
#20
Image source: astrocatherine
#21
Image source: storyoflittlepearl
#22
Image source: krissynlove
#23
Image source: gf.jewels
#24
Image source: magsterrss
#25
Image source: researchwithlynn
#26
Image source: mxryxmxndxnxpier
#27
Image source: gf.jewels
#28
Image source: stell4ever
#29
Image source: delilah_curley_writer
#30
Image source: ayanaiman
Follow Us