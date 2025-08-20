67 People Share Their Amazing And Interesting Birth Marks

There are nearly 8.2 billion people on this planet, yet the odds of finding someone who looks exactly like you are astonishingly low. In fact, according to a 2016 BBC article, the chances of sharing just eight facial dimensions with another person are less than one in a trillion. That means each of us carries unique features that set us apart, and for some, it’s their birthmarks that make them truly one-of-a-kind.
Today, we’ve rounded up some of the most fascinating and unusual birthmarks people have shared online. From striking shapes to patterns that look almost artistic, these marks remind us that our differences are what make us extraordinary. Keep scrolling to see for yourself!
#1 She’s Embracing Her Unique Beauty
I was born with CMN, which, as many of you know, means my body is covered in birthmarks.
As a child, I was bullied and rejected… I’ve been called by many nicknames. It has never been easy to go any where and feel comfortable because people confronted me with fear, some even laugh at me. Of course, it broke my self-esteem. But one day I prayed and asked God why… and guess what he replied? He told me I was a master piece! After that, I embarked on a journey of forgiveness and self-acceptance… I started talking to different people about how I feel, and I realized that keeping silent and not sharing my feelings was destroying me inside. I learned that talking about something that hurts you actually heals you. So I needed to make my social media a safe place for my mental health, so I unfollowed certain accounts that weren’t healthy for me. Finally, he was treating me with love and respect.
I started showing people who I really was and stopped hiding. My birthmarks are like my weapon to inspire people. We’re so unique that we’re
Image source: libmolano, libmolano
#2 Defying Beauty Standards With My Blue Birthmark
Image source: carlotta_bertotti
#3 I Have A Birthmark In My Eye
Image source: JustSavi
#4 She Was Born With A Unique Birthmark On Her Forehead
Image source: syamimiafrn
#5 Looks Like Makeup Art Or Even A Subtle Tattoo… But Those Stripes Across The Body Are Real – And They’re Part Of A Rare Condition Called Blashko Nevus Or Linear Epidermal Nevus
Image source: mckenna, mckenna
#6 Beauty Is About Being Comfortable In Your Own Skin. It’s About Knowing And Accepting Who You Are
I have always thought of my birthmark as my barrier against unaccepting people, if someone is going to say something mean about how I look, they are not the kind of people I need in my life, it also says more about them than it does about you. I feel so grateful for how I look now and that the many opportunities it has given me. It has taught me to be myself and the right people will love me for me. No point in hiding yourself from the world! Just be you! Real girls are never perfect and perfect girls are not real.
Image source: amyelsegood
#7 This Is So Cool
Image source: afssanah
#8 I Can’t See Any Flaws, Only A Great Attitude
Image source: lexgarciaaaa
#9 Birthmark Tattoo Done By Titcrab At Yours Truly Tattoo, Portland, OR
Image source: Pdxthorns17
#10 Unusual Beauty
Image source: ste.yashimura
#11 I Was Born With A Map Of Places That Do Not Exist Upon My Arm And Hand. Outlined With Pen For Your Convenience
The type of birthmark is port wine stain, in case you were wondering. Wasn’t sure whether to ink the white of the knuckles or not, decided against it. If you look carefully, you can see a little grey spot near the lower cluster– that’s where my sister embedded pencil lead, entirely (entirely) accidentally many years ago. Not the ones in New York, the ones on my hand. These hand drawings (I’m just on a roll today) were very difficult, mostly because my hand was constantly flexing and moving to get a better angle, and when pressure is put on my skin it whitens. Yes, I missed a spot. I was writing in the mirror for a while there, surprised I got as much as I did. My face is free of birthmarks. I suppose I could have blurred it if I thought you’d be unable to identify me from my giant red arm. I wish this picture had been against a backdrop that wasn’t full of Michael Crichton books. There’s the boot tributary thingamabob, right on top. To the right, there’s a little teardrop– that’s a scar from helping with some yard work, a few years back. This is where I reach the limits of what I can pen, myself. Gah, t-shirt tear. I think it makes me look kinda cool, but having it my entire life tends to skew my perception of it.
Image source: imgur.com
#12 The Birthmark On My Back Looks Like The UK
Image source: reddit.com
#13 You’ve Been Marked As The Holy One
Image source: milkystar64
#14 A Birthmark And A Birthmark Tattoo. This Is So Unbelievably Cool And Unique
Image source: fionashreds
#15 When I Took This Picture, I Wanted The Focal Point To Be My Birthmark
It’s not something I’ve ever really talked about before; and it’s so funny to me every time someone gets comfortable enough with me to finally say something like, “I don’t even notice it anymore!” Today I decided that I am a woman marked by fire, passion, intensity. Sometimes I’m too hot to handle. But hey, I’ll proudly wear that label on my face so you can’t miss it.
Image source: malpinist
#16 Port-Wine Stain Is A Birthmark In Which Swollen Blood Vessels Create A Reddish-Purplish Discoloration Of The Skin
Image source: kleyr04
#17 Literally Wouldnt Be Me Without It
Image source: glo_aste
#18 Unique Beauty
Image source: gorgeoussoneee
#19 I Laughed Way Too Hard At This
Image source: SkyWilliams
#20 How Do I Become A Birthmark/Weird Skin Influencer?
Image source: claireluisabiz
#21 When People Ask Me What I Have On My Face, They Often Also Ask Me How I Deal With It
Some particularly ask me why I don’t consider using make-up to cover it. It is a very personal choice and I really understand why some decide to use make-up, because yes, it sure can be hard sometimes to literally ’face’ some situations. Yet already years ago I chose not to spent two hours of my morning in front of a mirror putting on a mask of chemical make-up to cover my stain so that ‘society’ would accept me and I would fit some ‘standard of normalcy’. I did try it, twice, the pancake of make-up, and although I love pancakes, this was a kind I absolutely did not want to try ever again. I didn’t recognize myself at all without my stain, and that was such a weird distorted feeling.
We live in a world where we identify too much with our bodies. I think we judge outside appearance too much and there is a sense of ‘normal’ that just ain’t real.
Image source: tessa.schiethart
#22 This Is My Arm. I Have One Burgundy One & One Pale White One
It’s a birthmark – More specifically a port wine stain, and I’ve had it my entire life since the day I was born. It covers part of my back, entire shoulder, inside arm, & hand. Basically like a tattoo sleeve (but no pain!) And get this: it actually changes colors based on whether I’m cold or hot (purple/blue or bright red). Literally like my own built in temperature gauge HA. My arm has honestly been one of my BIGGEST insecurities. People still stare at it all the time (wish I was kidding.. but I’m not), I’ve been made fun of. whispered about, side-eyed.. you name it. You know, it’s hard to be different in a world that celebrates perfection & fitting in. But then again, it’s helped me see that beauty IS so much more than skin deep. The things that make us different are what make us HUMAN. And INTERESTING! How someone looks shouldn’t affect how we see them as a person. Unique, relatable, & interesting people are my kind of people
Image source: alexavosslerphoto
#23 Unusual Birthmark On Eye
Image source: dr_aliyevagr
#24 My Friends Birthmark Looks Like A Lizard
Image source: reddit.com
#25 My Birthmark
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Birthmark (Nevus Of Ota)
Image source: llD8Mll
#27 She Was Born With A Large Congenital Nevus, A Type Of Mole, And Faced Her Fears In A Photo Shoot For A Project Showcasing Women With All Kinds Of Bodies
Image source: lo_bolanos
#28 You Are Beautiful With The Birthmark
Image source: snoochieshy
#29 She Has A Unique Birthmark That Covers 80% Of Her Body
“Never stop yourself from being who you want to be because of other people’s judgements. I sure wouldn’t be the person I am today if I had “normal” skin.”
Image source: beatriz.pugliesee, beatriz.pugliesee
#30 This Past Week I Was Feeling Lost And Defeated. Today I’m Feeling Strong And Confident
I looked into the mirror today and really felt the beauty of my birthmark( I will always be a full glam girly but these two things are not mutually exclusive). I felt empowered by the message of self love, confidence, and embracing unique beauty that I can spread to others who may not feel that quite yet. I know how painful that place can be and I see the hurt and insecurity in the comments I get everyday. We have all had to persevere through some sort of storm to get to where and who we are today. “Turn your pain into your platform for your purpose”. Our pastor gave a sermon yesterday about coming into your God-given Purpose.
Image source: beccaleebeauty
#31 Mariana Mendes, Was Born With A Congenital Melanocytic Nevus And Has Used Her Birthmark To Launch Her Modeling Career
Image source: marianamendes.m
#32 There’s Nothing “Wrong” With My Eye Please Stop Asking First Of All It’s Just Rude Secondly Mind Your Business Also Don’t Ask Me How It’s Rude To Ask Someone “What’s Wrong” With Them
Image source: sonialeslie
#33 It’s So Unique Though
Image source: itsmikethomas2
#34 My Children Have The Same Birthmark But On Opposite Legs
Image source: marleysapples
#35 I Have Congenital Melanocyte Nevus
Image source: larafreitasd
#36 Everyone Is Gonna Know Who I Am! Whenever I Leave The House, People Stare At Me. They Just Do And Probably Will Never Stop. So I’ll Take That As An Advantage And Make Them Remember My Name
Image source: marikanevus
#37 It’s Interesting What’s Drawn There! My Back Is Mysterious
Image source: nevus.girl
#38 Its A Birthmark
Image source: bee_unique92
#39 “What Is That Thing On Your Face?” They Would Finally Ask After Trying To Figure It Out On Their Own.
You see, this question used to be the reason i spent money on concealer and makeup since i was in 7th grade.
But now? This question is the reason i refuse to hide my birthmark’s unique beauty.
Because my port wine stain birthmark, just like everyone else’s skin, deserves to be appreciated and cared for.
Image source: mikzazon
#40 I’ve Always Been Insecure And Wanted To Cover Up My Port Wine Stain Birthmark
Having one is difficult, the stares, insults/ignorant questions, depression, embarrassment, very painful surgeries, and not being confident. I finally have self-love and cannot imagine myself without it, I love mine. If you have a birthmark, just know it is so unique and special.
Image source: sabrinamartin2525
#41 I Have Sturge Weber Syndrome And Glaucoma, Meaning I Have Very Limited Vision In My Left Eye. I Also Have A Portwinestain (Birthmark) On The Left Side Of My Face
Because of my port wine stain I’ve always felt different, unfortunately… not in a good way. I really disliked my birthmark and hated looking in the mirror. It was difficult because I didn’t know anyone who had a birthmark like mine.
I also wanted to send a message to the bullies to show them that I’m proud of my condition, and words do matter. I realised that because they said those words it made me want to push myself and help others. So in some ways, I would like to thank them for helping me love myself more!
Image source: prisha_bathia
#42 Multiple Iris Nevi
Image source: dr.amalia_hovhannisyan
#43 I Have A Nevus
Image source: iammandinha_
#44 My Birthmark Looks Like A Seahorse
Image source: monkling
#45 My Son Has A Hidden Birthmark Of A Wave That’s Only Visible When He’s Tan
Image source: Nebulous2024
#46 I’ve Always Been Insecure Of My Birthmark But My Nails Make Up For It
I was born with this undeveloped outer skin and I’ve always been insecure when I was a teenager. Then, when I became an adult, I’ve realized my nails should make up for it. Also, it’s my first time getting this color and I’m loving it.
Image source: Apprehensive_cool
#47 My Sister Has Almost The Same Birthmark As Alex From The Movie Madagascar
Image source: ihadanightmarewithu
#48 On Top Of Having Complete Heterochromia, I Also Have A Purplish Birthmark On One Of My Eyes
Image source: HoneyDewDragon
#49 Found Out My Coworker Has This Birthmark On The Back Of Her Head. When She Said Bald I Didn’t Expect This
Image source: sk8ergurltia
#50 My Second Project. Fingerless Gloves In Merino Wool
Yes, my hands are different colors. It’s a birthmark. And yes, I took that photo holding my phone under my chin. Yes, the gloves are different sizes. My hands and wrists are different sizes. It’s a birthmark thing.
Image source: redhandfilms
#51 I Was Born With A Birthmark In The Middle Of My Forehead, So Naturally, I Was Treated Differently, Always Being Stared At And Pointed At In Public, And I Always Felt Like I Didn’t Belong
Image source: fayeltall
#52 This Makes You Unique. So Proud That You Posted
Image source: HilariousHalwai
#53 A Birthmark Is What Makes You 1 Out Of Billions Special
Image source: chloebadcliffe
#54 That’s So Cool
Image source: jacikelly
#55 Yea It’s A Birthmark
Image source: gregtribblejr
#56 I Have Been Very Lucky In My Life To Be Born Into The Family I Was Born Into. I Was Accepted And Treated No Differently
That does not mean that I am blind to the fact that people are treated differently due to something as small as a birthmark. It’s something we experience every day. The looks and the nasty comments have become a daily aspect we are expected to just shrug off. But I am giving my life to the strive of face equality. To pave the way for future generations to ensure the children of the future ARE given equal opportunity’s and don’t have to experience the penalisation that we have been unlucky enough to experience. With that being said, I am so thankful I came across the birthmark community.
Image source: caitlinounsworth
#57 Port-Wine Stain Birthmarks
Image source: lucja.hawking
#58 Birthmark On A Toe
Image source: la_skin_institute
#59 I Am Born With Birthmark And Feeling Proud And Blessed With It
Image source: pan_keobolith
#60 Everyone Thinks My Birth Mark Is Weird But I Like It
Image source: Sopweri
#61 Mate Has A Weird Birthmark
Image source: Just_Me_dot_com
#62 You Look Good
Image source: jonotan86
#63 Ohh I Thought That Was Makeup
Image source: brownpickneyy
#64 Born With A Facial Birthmark (Port Wine Stain)
Image source: harveyydentt
#65 She Was Born With A Rare Skin Condition
Image source: albaparejo_
#66 Usually Don’t Post My Back Much, The Birthmark Is A Lot. But The Pump Yesterday Was Amazing
Image source: Aromatic-Librarian64
#67 My Wife’s Birthmark Looks Like A Dog
Image source: usernameZero
Follow Us