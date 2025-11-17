50 Times Advertising Agencies Outdid Themselves With These ‘Brilliant Ads’

Creativity in advertising can still be underappreciated by many brands. However, those who choose to go creative can sometimes live in our heads rent-free to this day. Who else casually remembers Galaxy Z Flip 4 portrayed as benches for the outdoor ad, just me? Okay then.
Anyway, in this list below, we have selected the most brilliant ads that deserve to be praised despite them being ads. It takes a lot of talented professionals to make these masterpieces, and to appreciate their input, this is the least we could do.
We hope to support creative people in all sorts of industries, and advertising is one of them. Hopefully, we will never be short of creative ads that even we, as consumers, happily enjoy seeing.
#1 Poster Ad For The Canadian Paralympics
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#2 Simple But Effective
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#3 Simple, Smart, Nice
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#4 Creativity
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#5 Plastic-Berg
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#6 Passwords
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#7 This Design Shows You How Your Lung Will Look After Smoking!
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#8 Great Bus Advertising. Incredible Attention To Detail. Perfectly Executed
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#9 Such A Powerful Message! Great Thought
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#10 This Ad Has Been Blocked By Adblock
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#11 Attention To Global Warming
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#12 Billboard Showcasing Their Natural Paint Selection. Awesome!
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#13 Raid Can Even Kill The Spider-Man
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#14 American Disability Association
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#15 Talk About Autism
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#16 Your Beauty Up In Smoke
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#17 Wwf Ad By Ddb Worldwide, Ecuador: They Should Be At Home Too
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#18 Quit Smoking
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#19 Great Guerilla Marketing Idea
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#20 Well Done Burger King
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#21 This Packaging Is Designed To Show Harmful Smoking Effects
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#22 Iams Dog Windshield Wiper Ambient Ad
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#23 These Have Got To Be The Two Dumbest People Alive
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#24 Smoking Dulls Your Senses Of Taste And Smell
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#25 Soft Bread
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#26 It’s A Very Creative Ad For A Vegetarian Restaurant
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#27 Bathing Bad Bath Salts:
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#28 Sharper Than You Think
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#29 Awesome Guerrilla Marketing For Athletics In Subway Station Hamburg
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#30 Drive Friendly
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#31 Wwf: “What Will It Take Before We Respect The Planet?”
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#32 Creative Guerilla Marketing
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#33 Pringles: “Hot Spicy”
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#34 Ford Mustang Billboard
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#35 LEGO: Imagine
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#36 Extra Strong Tea By Lipton
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#37 Brilliant Ad From A Dentist
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#38 Adidas Slippers Advertising
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#39 Burger King Belgium
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#40 Hot Sauce
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#41 Nose Hair Trimmer
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#42 Plastic Kills Like Smoking
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#43 Audi:
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#44 Creative Guerilla Marketing Example By South Africa Tourism. ”it Is Closer Than You Think” Zebra
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#45 A Great Guerilla Marketing Idea
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#46 New Guinness Ad – Pretty Creative
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#47 Black Mirror. 6th Season. Live Now, Everywhere
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#48 Smoking Causes Blindness
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#49 The City In Your Hands
Image source: Brilliant Ads
#50 It Always Works
Image source: Brilliant Ads
Follow Us