30 Of The Most Shameful And Blood Boiling Things That Happened At Weddings

Person meets person. They fall in love, get engaged, have a fairytale wedding and live happily ever after. Oh, if only it were that simple. But in reality, as we’ve come to learn, dating and relationships come with their fair share of drama. And so too do weddings.
If it’s not Bridezilla showing her true colors beneath the pretty pout and beautiful wedding gown, it’s the mother of the bride, a crazy groomsman or even an entitled guest who believes they’re the star of the show. Weddings have become so wild nowadays that there are entire online communities dedicated to sharing the dramatic and chaotic happenings at nuptials around the world.
Wedding Drama is just one of them. The page has more than 33,000 members, and is a wall of posts from the depths of wedding hell. Bored Panda has braved hundreds of tales to select the best of the worst. From a bride being told her groom “could have done better,” to a real, live goat in an actual tuxedo, these stories are proof that sometimes, it’s safer to just elope.
#1 This Was By Far The Worst Mother Of The Groom Moment I’ve Ever Seen At A Wedding
I was at a wedding and the mother of the groom requested “I will always love you” as the song for the mother/son dance. The couple felt too guilty to tell her no, because the groom’s parents had financially contributed to the wedding, so the couple agreed.
It was the worst, most awkward wedding moment I’ve ever witnessed.
When the song came on, I didn’t think it could get worse but it did. The mother of the groom ended up staring into the groom’s eyes throughout the whole song either on the verge of crying or actually crying.
I’m pretty sure all the guests wanted to fade into the bushes, Homer Simpson meme style 😂
Image source: Adventurous_Menu_249, vasilij33 / magnific (not the actual photo)
If you’ve planned a wedding and not felt stressed out, you might just be a unicorn. When Zola surveyed thousands of couples who’ve tied the knot, 96% of them said that planning their wedding was stressful. 40% of those frazzled newlyweds rated it as “extremely stressful.”
One of the keys to staying semi-sane during the planning phase is to set your priorities and stick to them. “Prioritize what really matters and worry less about the other things,” say Zola’s experts. “You don’t need to let them fall completely to the wayside, but if flowers don’t excite you, stick to simple options and focus on something different.”
Likewise, if great photographs are important to you, put more effort into finding the perfect photographer.
#2 Bride & Groom Trying To Cancel My Paid Resort Booking Out Of Spite – Can They Actually Do That?
Hi everyone,
I’m part of a destination wedding group booking through a travel agent. I paid for my full share of the resort reservation under my name, including flight and hotel, and was originally part of the bridal party. Due to personal conflicts and repeated emotional disrespect from the bride and groom, I chose to respectfully withdraw as a bridesmaid, no drama, no hostility. I made it clear that I was still attending the trip as a guest, separate from the wedding events.
The bride removed me as a bridesmaid after already losing six others. I was the second-last one. She then cut off all communication and told me I’d need to speak to her fiancé instead. He proceeded to threaten that unless I speak to her and resolve things on her terms, I would not be allowed to attend at all.
I accepted the situation with grace and wished them well. But now they’ve retaliated by saying that since I’m “not attending the wedding,” they’ve canceled my entire reservation, even though I paid in full, the room is in my name, and I’m sharing it with another bridesmaid. The booking is under their group contract with the resort, but I have the invoice and confirmation under my name. They even told me “do not attempt to show up,” which feels like intimidation more than anything else.
The resort says they can see the group, but not individual bookings, and that it’s all managed through the travel agent. I’ve emailed the agent (it’s the weekend) and I’m hoping she can confirm my spot. The trip is less than two weeks away, and I’m just trying to enjoy the vacation I paid for, separate from the wedding drama.
My family and friends are livid, and yes, I will take legal action if this isn’t resolved. But for now, I just want clarity. Has anyone gone through something like this before? Any advice on how to protect myself or what steps to take next?
Thank you 🙏🏽 I’m not looking for more conflict, just peace 🌸
SoroWake:
Sue them. You paid. Get your money back. If your travel agent confirms you are in that booking, go on the trip and have a blast Updateme
Image source: iliyana117, magnific (not the actual photo)
#3 My Dad’s New Wife Had An Adult Temper Tantrum The Whole Day!
So for back story my dad is recently married to a woman that myself, my siblings and many members of my dad’s family do not like. She has done some very hurtful things in the past year and is very controlling of my father and his contact with us. Any time she doesn’t get her way, she has an ‘outburst’ and my dad takes the path of least resistance and just does what she says, even if it comes at the cost of hurting his kids.
However, I decided to put that all behind me and invite her to my wedding anyways (knowing sadly that my dad would likely not come to my wedding if she wasn’t invited). I did however only ask that he come to the rehearsal, as it would only be about 20 people and I didn’t want any drama happening the night before the wedding. My dad agreed with the plan months ago, but then a week before called and said he wouldn’t be there if she wasn’t invited. I stood my ground and said I’d see them on the wedding day. That seemed to have set her off…
she arrived in a bright red, sparkly mini dress. Multiple guests were overhead asking “who the adult dancer in the dress was”.
cried before the ceremony started and refused to stand as my mom and dad walked me down the aisle.
sulked and disappeared for family photos…even though I was inviting her to be in them.
loudly said that she “didn’t want to eat any of the horrible food” that was being served for dinner. This comment actually got my grandma who never says a mean thing about anyone to tell her that “if she can’t be respectful then she needs to leave”.
got into a fight with my dad and threw her drink.
kept disappearing to drink in her car, then reappearing just to sulk and cry in the corner.
Luckily, none of these events impacted my night at all, I had the best day ever! Still trying to decide if/how to confront my dad about how concerning this behaviour was…
Image source: Aggravating-Store668, rawpixel.com / magnific (not the actual photo)
Once you’ve decided on a vendor you’re happy with, for example, a photographer, book them immediately. There’s no need to complicate things by looking at more options. “Drawing out a process can evoke more anxiety and stress,” warns Zola.
Priorities are also important when it comes to your budget. Put your money towards the things that matter the most and lower your budget for those that are less important. “If you want a videographer, but aren’t so concerned with desserts, take some of that wedding cake budget and hire an awesome video team,” suggests the site.
#4 No Kids Means No Kids
When I first got married decades ago, we agreed on and specified “No Children Under 18” on the invitation. It was almost universally ignored.
The children (little girls in gowns and little boys in suits) disrupted the reception by acting like bored children in restaurants: chasing each other around the room, snacking from the buffet before it was opened, trying to get at the wedding cake before it was cut, and pushing into the bouquet and garter toss. I’m certain that they would have gotten into the alcohol, but the bartender was an off-duty cop friend who had a professional hard stare, and they steered clear. Where were the parents? Hanging out with other adults and pointedly ignoring the misbehavior.
That marriage wound up not lasting.
When I married the love of my life, we were a lot firmer in the invitation, and had our wedding committee spread the word: no kids no exceptions. We didn’t even have a ring beater or flower girl; the rings were presented in a separate part of the ceremony put together between the officiant, the best man, and the MOH. We still had an excellent turnout and huge fun!
Folks, take note: If the invitations says “No Children”, don’t assume that it doesn’t apply to you and your cute little woogums.
Celebrants and wedding planners, take note: If they say “No kids”, then be firm about it. Be rude if you have to.
UPDATE EDIT None of the couples or single that brought kids asked for an exception. No one who had kids was offended at the caveat. They all just ignored it. And there only refusals were got were from people who had either no kids or their sons and daughters were grown, and they showed up.
The ceremony itself was limited to 20 souls. Some had small children and they all left them home. The trouble started at the reception, with ten times that number of souls. It’s amazing the havoc that only eight or so kids can wreak!
Oh, and I’m a man. Don’t let the dreadlocks fool you! No harm no foul.
Image source: Skippitini, metodma / magnific (not the actual photo)
#5 Is It Weird That My Mil Didn’t Post A Single Picture Of Me From Our Wedding?
So, I just got married yesterday—beautiful day, everything went great. Today people are posting pictures, sharing memories, and offering congratulations. It’s been really sweet.
Then I see my mother-in-law made a post with the caption “Blessed,” which is cute… until I scrolled through the photos. It’s my husband with his dad, his brother, some cousins, her and his sister, her and a friend, the friend and the sister… but not a single photo of me.
Like—who did he marry?
I know for a fact she has pictures of me and my husband together, the photographer shared some earlier. So I’m just kind of sitting here wondering—am I missing something? Is this a thing? Or is it okay that I’m a little thrown off by this?
Image source: Firm_Specialist1074, drobotdean / magnific (not the actual photo)
#6 Moh Got Drunk And Confessed To Be In Love With My Fiancé, Gets Angry Because She’s Uninvited
To start off, and before I get attacked, she’s been uninvited because she told me to my face (in front of several family members and friends) that “he could have done better.” She has only met my fiancé ONCE in her life, and I’m 100% sure of this.
Here’s what happened: We announced our engagement to my family and friends two months ago, but I had a family party to celebrate with some close friends and family members (the MOH and the bridesmaids, as well as some cousins, aunts, my mom, etc). The girls made lots of delicious cocktails, we played some games, and everyone was having fun until MOH started getting dizzy on her +5 Jello shot. And miss ma’am starts getting wild. Can’t stop laughing. No one knows what she’s laughing at but we all laugh anyway.
All of a sudden she goes off about how lucky I am, how she never thought her gamer, alternative, “weird” friend would get married and how my fiancé is probably out of my league so it’s “100% luck, you hit jackpot.” She starts praising the man, we’re all like “uuuuh,” trying to get her some water so she can sit down and shut up.
Cousin starts getting really angry, calls her out for saying those things, so they start screaming at each other. I’m trying to call her a cab so she can leave before my family stones her. My mom finally asks her to stop. She says something like, “Jackie, you don’t want people to get the wrong idea. I don’t think you’re meaning to say what you’re saying right now.” But Jackie just. won’t. shut up. And she says, “Well, if I’ve been there…the story would have been different.” (My fiancé and I met on the last year of college, she went to college overseas for 4 years, which is why they’ve only met once for like 30 minutes).
And that’s when I exploded and told her she wasn’t coming to the wedding anymore. Not if she’s going to say all those things to me, in my own house.
I know she was drunk, but I just can’t forget what she said. Some of the bridesmaids feel really bad for her and are asking me to let her be part of the wedding party. I’m not sure if I’m wrong or not. She hasn’t talked to me since that night, but we’ve been friends for many years, so I feel like maybe I could talk to her about it? It’s just weird. I was thinking of letting her come to the wedding as a guest, but the ANGER with which she says those words won’t leave me alone. Thoughts?
Image source: GlitteryCatTears, tolikoffphotography / magnific (not the actual photo)
The financial pressure of planning a wedding can spill over into your relationship and expose deeper values of each partner, notes online therapy site ReachLink. For example, one person may want to splurge on the venue, while the other believes the money should go toward a house down payment.
“Neither position is wrong, but the disagreement can feel like a referendum on what each person actually values,” say ReachLink‘s therapists. “That kind of tension, repeated across catering, photography, and guest lists, wears couples down in ways that have nothing to do with the wedding day itself.”
They add that for many people, the stress of planning a wedding can produce real, clinically recognizable symptoms of depression and anxiety that affect mood, sleep, physical health, and relationships.
#7 Fiancés Childhood Friend Keeps Trying To Insert Herself In Our Wedding
So my (31F) fiancé (34m) has a childhood friend (32F) who keeps trying to insert herself into our wedding. She referred to him as hers, she asked if she was the best man (she’s not), asked for a sample of our wedding colours so she could match outfits despite not being in the wedding party, ordered herself a black dress knowing that I am wearing black, went to my fiancé to see if I would mind if she gave a speech, venting to my mother about not being included and kept out of the loop.
I honestly didn’t even want to invite her, but forgot to block her from a Facebook post and now feel obligated to have her there. After my fiancé told her I didn’t want her to give a speech (which I told him to do), she told him to call her when he was alone. I wasn’t in the room with him when he messaged her about not giving a speech. He told me he would call her today and let me know what happens, but at this point I am ready to uninvite her to the wedding. It has been nothing but drama and stress since she “got invited” and I don’t need the added stress.
I will add that my fiancé has been supportive throughout this whole thing and said he would stick up for me if she said anything nasty about me, which I fully expect her to do. He is very much a peace keeper and is trying to please everybody, but he will put his foot down for me when needed.
Image source: Spidermonkey931, vh-studio / magnific (not the actual photo)
#8 Stop Asking Non-Wedding Guests To Participate In Your Wedding Festivities!
This may be an unpopular opinion and if so I’ll happily take the downvotes but I think people need to stop asking non-wedding guests to participate in their wedding festivities. To be clear I’m not referring to people who elope or have a courthouse wedding and then later decide to have a wedding reception. I’m referring to the people who have decided they want to have a small intimate wedding or those that have a set guest list but still want to include people in their wedding festivities who don’t make the cut.
I don’t know who needs to hear this but if I’m not invited to your wedding I don’t want to spend my afternoon at your bridal shower or my weekend on your bachelor/bachelorette trip celebrating your upcoming nuptials. It doesn’t matter whether or not you’re asking for a gift if I’m not apart of your day I don’t want to be involved in that capacity. Why would someone want to be at an event where people are gushing about your wedding day knowing they’re not included?
If you have social friends who are not on the list they’ll do what any normal person does and congratulate you next time you’re together. Same goes for your coworker who you swear you need to include in some way because they’ll be hurt they’re not invited to your wedding. They won’t. They were engaging in conversations about your wedding to get through the workday and will offer you a simply congratulations in the breakroom or on their way past your cubicle when you return back to work.
If you have chosen a small intimate wedding understand what comes with that. There is no red carpet rolled out for you or parade to celebrate your big day because you wanted it that way. Stop being hurt no one planned a wedding shower for you or feeling like you have to create some dinner or celebration of you to make people feel special they’re not included. They accept your wedding day decision and will congratulate you however they see fit.
Anyways that’s my opinion on the matter as it’s very annoying seeing the topic in the wedding subreddits weekly.
Image source: Brilliant-Peach-9318, wirestock_creators / magnific (not the actual photo)
#9 The One Where My Cousin Almost Cancelled My Cake Order As A “Prank”
This happened a few weeks ago, but it didn’t occur to me that it would qualify as “wedding drama” because it got resolved quickly. That is until my mom let me in on what happened later on.
I pre-ordered my wedding cake from a local bakery a few months ago. About two weeks before the Big Day, the bakery called me up and let me know that someone tried to cancel my order.
I don’t know if its the same for every bakery, but the one I went with requires that you have to have a “safe word” on file. That way if you cancel, the bakery can confirm it by matching the “safe word.” No safe word, no cancellation. If that’s not clear enough, let me know. But basically, they’ve had too many issues with disgruntled in-laws that they had to put that policy in place.
In my case, someone called the bakery to try and cancel my order on my behalf but didn’t have the safe word. I made it clear that I never approved this and everything got resolved in one call.
Cut to my wedding day when my mom said that she was happy to see the cake I ordered after what happened.
That was when I found out my 20-something deadbeat of a cousin almost got my cake order cancelled by pretending to be me! My aunt, his mom, found out because she had noticed that a lot of calls on her phone bill were being made out to local florists, wedding dress stores and even bakeries. Apparently, it took a while but he fessed up.
That was when my cousin admitted that he called around to cancel anything I might have ordered as a prank.
So yeah, I almost didn’t have a wedding cake because of the actions of my cousin.
Which by the way, jokes on you Ryan because I DIY-ed most of my wedding.
Image source: Final_Defenestration, wirestock / magnific (not the actual photo)
They also warn that weddings have a way of stirring up family dynamics or conflicts that have been lying dormant for years.
“Divorced parents who haven’t been in the same room in a decade suddenly need to be seated near each other. Cultural or religious expectations from one side of the family clash with the couple’s own vision. In-laws offer ‘suggestions’ that feel more like mandates,” they explain.
The mental health experts say that often, the conflicts have nothing to do with the wedding. But rather, at their root are issues about belonging, control, and old wounds that never fully healed.
#10 The Make Up Artist Took My Deposit And Went On Vacation The Day Of My Wedding
The morning of our wedding I woke up and read a message from our makeup artist saying she couldn’t make it , just a quick sorry can’t come and that was it. At first I thought it’s a prank because she was confirming details with me all week. But then my sister showed me her ig story and I started to panic .She was posting from a beach vacation full glam, cocktail in hand , while I was sitting in a hotel robe losing it. My maid of honor called her 5-7 times, and even sent her Dms but no reply back. We were checking for every possible salon ( even less reputable ones) but everything was booked. My cousin’s plus one tells me she used to do makeup for events (nothing major, but better than nothing). She pulled up to our hotel with her kit and did an amazing job. Literally saved me but I still can’t believe how good she was under that kind of pressure. The wedding turned out great but idk what I’d do without her. The artist created a lot of stress for us which showed how life can throw trash at you when you least expect it.
Image source: Flashy_Hat_9264, magnific (not the actual photo)
#11 Wife Of Best Man Is A Clingy Nightmare
My future husband’s best friend will be his best man which is great. The problem is his wife. I wish I didn’t have a problem with her but she is very spoiled, entitled, and consistently makes it such that she is the star of the show. If I liked her this whole thing would be a lot easier but unfortunately I don’t. She’s the type that can do whatever she wants but if she is ever told “no” or people do whatever they want back, she throws a fit and cries and claims she’s being bullied. She’s older than me, by the way.
At first she thought she was going to be part of my bridal party, not because we are friends, but because she wants to match with her husband. I made it clear that was not happening. My bridal party will consist of close friends and family that are traveling from far away. I rarely get to see them so naturally I want this to be special. But she is trying to insert herself into everything. From the bachelorette to the wedding rehearsal dinner she insists on being involved.
My fiancé has spoken to his friend about her many times. When it’s just them two, his friend listens and agrees to the points he makes. But if she’s there his friend becomes spineless and agrees to everything his wife says. She is making me miserable. This is a vent post but also I need advice for how to deal with her without making my entire wedding about her.
Image source: soberbih823
#12 Mil Late To Wedding And Now It’s Become A Joke
Gay wedding “drama” here. We had rented a large white bus from the hotel to the venue so that everyone can arrive on time. Of course MIL decided to drive…. And gets lost because her GPS is not picking up signal. The bus arrived and we can see it from our second floor viewing spot. Beautiful all white bus. We see all the guests arriving and we give a little time for them to explore. When it’s time to assemble the guests, MIL is still not there. Guests assemble (outdoor wedding), wait and wait more. Luckily the weather was perfect that day in June in 2012. The string quartet is now looping their playlist, it’s that late. Meanwhile upstairs looking at the crowd from above I’m f-bombing this and that. Not because the guests were necessarily uncomfy being outside or hungry but because any delay eats into party time which is what is remembered most. Mind you, I Iove my MIL, sweetest thing on the planet.
Then she arrives, 30 minutes past due. Gets applauded by the guests as we can now start. The wedding party assemble faster than the Avengers and the rest of the evening goes without hitch.
Now when MIL is running late to a family function, we now joke, how late? Wedding late?
Image source: drabelen, beatriz_perez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
You may want to consider paying a wedding planner to help you, especially if your family is the source of your stress. These experts have been there, done that, and they know how to manage difficult (and even entitled) people.
And remember, it doesn’t hurt to take a step back from wedding planning if things become too much. It might feel like everything will fall apart, but chances are, they’ll be just fine. According to Zola’s team, taking time out is a necessary step in the wedding planning process.
“Practicing self-care is so important at any stage in life, but especially leading up to your big day,” they say.
#13 My Sister Didn’t Attend Our Wedding Because It Wasn’t In A Church And I Can’t Get Over It
TLDR: My sister begged us to have our wedding in a church, we didn’t and she refused to come. She never apologized for this and I’m now being asked to forgive her by my parents, but I really can’t get over her rude and selfish behavior.
Update: This blew up way more than expected and I’m deleting the full post as I really can’t take more family drama if they see this post. Thank you so much for the support. After consistently being told I’m wrong and she’s right even in the most obvious situations, this is very healing to me. Thank you so much for the advice which I will wholeheartedly take as I enter this new phase in my life away from them.
Image source: frustratedbride24, shardayyy / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14 No Point In Going Bridal Party Shopping If You’re Not In The Bridal Party
This story took place over Easter weekend last week. I’m not the bride, but the mother of one of the flower girls.
My SIL-to-be, Amber, is getting married in a few months. She wanted a girls day out to go shopping for the flower girls’ dresses. This would include my daughter (Kate, 7), my niece (9) and Amber’s niece (5). My other daughter, Alana (12), is not in the wedding party.
Alana decided that there’s no point in joining the shopping trip since she’s not a flower girl or a jr bridesmaid. Instead, she and her dad went to Denver for their own trip.
So last Friday, it’s Amber, me, our flower girls, their moms as well as my MIL. Amber must have had this big vision for a girls day out with all the women in the family because she was miffed that Alana wasn’t there.
Amber: “Where’s your other daughter?”
Me: “She decided to go to the Squid Game experience with her dad. So they won’t be able to come today.”
Amber: “oh, well you know we’re dress shopping today. She needs something for the wedding.”
Me: “yeah, I know. But this is for the flower girl dresses. She’s not a flower girl.”
Amber: “Either way, she still needs a dress.”
This went back and forth for several minutes until Amber gave up. While the shopping trip went pretty well (I mean, we found something all three girls liked), she was a little flustered and annoyed for the rest of the day.
On a side note, Amber asked Alana if she wanted to be a guestbook attendant during Easter dinner the following Sunday. Only to get pissed when Alana said no, but that’s another story.
Image source: anon, optiny / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#15 Mil Keeps Making Threats About Wearing White To Our Wedding
My fiancé and I recently got engaged, and, on first notice, everyone was really happy and excited for us. But then, my MIL started “jokingly” saying that I should watch out because she might just show up to the wedding wearing a white dress. These were her literal words, in the MIDDLE of our engagement dinner. My fiancé tried to divert the topic of the conversation, kept telling her that everyone knew she wouldn’t dare (as a warning). But it’s been a week, and she’s been sending me screenshots of white dresses she’s found around that she “might want to wear to the big day!” What should I do? I’m starting to get really angry, but I don’t want to start an argument with her either. This woman is very dramatic, and I just know it will influence her mood throughout the whole wedding planning.
Image source: VHS-head, Karl Joshua Bernal / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#16 My Partner’s Ex Is Causing So Much Drama
Not my wedding but wedding related drama .
My boyfriend (M, 39) and I (F, 26) have been dating for 5 years. He has a 7 year old daughter. My friend is getting married in Italy this June, and we’re invited. It’s a child-free wedding. I’ve been saving up and counting down the days for this trip.
But last night, he told me his ex suddenly changed her mind and won’t switch custody weeks with him, meaning he’ll have his daughter during the wedding. I asked why, and he said she just changed her mind. Then she suggested that we pay for her and their daughter’s tickets and accommodations so she can come along and watch their daughter while we enjoy the wedding. I was upset. That makes no sense. Just switch the weeks and it’s all good. I don’t want his ex to go on a vacation with us.
My boyfriend’s solution? Skip the wedding. I told him no. First, the RSVP date has already passed. Second, I really want to go to this wedding and visit Italy. So, I’m going.
He says it makes him uncomfortable if I go alone because it looks bad for me to show up solo. I told him if it bothers him that much, then maybe he should figure something out with his ex so he can come too. He says he’s tried everything, but she won’t budge, and he doesn’t want to feel like he’s abandoning his kid.
I’m frustrated. What should I do at this point?
Update : He just ended with me. He got very angry when I told him I’m going. He said I’m an immature selfish little jerk who doesn’t care about him or his daughter. He broke up with me. I’m so upset and have a bad headache . I have been crying since then . I’ll reply more later
Image source: anon
#17 My Sister’s Flirty Comments To My Fiancé Are Getting Out Of Hand And It’s Ruining The Joy Of Wedding Planning
We’re a few months away from our wedding, and I honestly thought the biggest stress would be seating charts or vendor delays. I didn’t expect the problem to come from my own sister.
She’s always had a bold personality, but ever since we got engaged, something feels… off. The way she talks to my fiancé makes me uncomfortable compliments that go a little too far, late-night texts that don’t need to happen, and these “jokes” that are clearly not just jokes. Recently at a family dinner, she laughed and said, “If you ever mess this up, I’ll be first in line.” Everyone chuckled except me and him.
I’ve tried brushing it off, assuming she’s just being playful. But deep down, it’s starting to feel like toxic sibling behavior and it’s making wedding planning way harder than it should be.
I love her, and I don’t want this to turn into something ugly but I also don’t want to keep ignoring something that’s making me feel hurt and disrespected. I’d really appreciate some honest advice from anyone who’s dealt with jealousy during engagement, inappropriate family dynamics, or anything that felt like a betrayal wrapped in a smile. How do you move forward without burning bridges or yourself?
Image source: Carry_7337
#18 Destination Wedding For Husband’s Grand-Daughter, He Won’t Do Anything To Get His Passport
Been married to my second husband for 27 years. He has two kids who I really like and get along with. One daughter has 4 daughters who are a bit spoiled. I made sure To give the grand-daughters nice presents for their graduation gifts and have always been the ”nice step-grandma who is pretty much ignored by the grandkids”. My husband does zero work on any gift giving or travel arranging when we have attended any of their events. That’s all left up to me.
we attended the weddings of the first 2 grand-daughters, both of which were about 3 hours away. I arranged the trip, bought and wrapped the gifts and bought cards, we attended the event and I was again the “nice step-grandma who is pretty much ignored by the grandkids”.
‘About 4 months ago we received a “save the date” card, letting us know that the 3rd grand-daughter will be getting married in another country, in mid-2025. I have a passport but husband does not. I told him he will need to get a passport to attend this. He’s done nothing. A few weeks ago I asked if he really wanted to go to this, and he said yes. I reminded him that he would need a passport. So I went online to see what he needed to get that. One item was the date of divorce from his prior wife. He said he “wasn’t going to get into that”. I said okay and dropped the whole issue. I had been looking at airline flights and the tickets would have cost about $2,000 for both of us. The hotel would be another $1,000 (all inclusive Place).
Image source: Far-Cup9063
#19 My Cousin’s Wedding Had A Surprise Guest, A Goat In A Tux
Last weekend, I attended my cousin’s wedding. It was one of those charming “rustic chic” setups, a barn venue, fairy lights, burlap runners, and a folksy guy playing acoustic love songs. It was beautiful, really.
Everything was going smoothly until it was time for the ring bearer to walk down the aisle. Everyone turned expectantly, phones ready, and instead of a child in a little suit, out came Gregory.
Gregory is a goat. A real, living goat. In a tuxedo.
Apparently, the couple thought it would be adorable to have their pet goat carry the rings. And it might’ve worked if Gregory was in the mood to cooperate. He wasn’t.
Rather than walk down the aisle, Gregory decided to do his own thing. He wandered off course, dragged the poor flower girl behind him, and made a beeline for the guest book table. He tried to eat it. The actual guest book.
My aunt screamed. The groom was cracking up. The officiant barely blinked, a total professional. Meanwhile, the rest of us sat there frozen between confusion and laughter.
Eventually, the best man lured Gregory away with a breadstick from the appetizer table (which was honestly the most heroic thing I saw all day). The rings were intact, the ceremony continued, and all was well, except Gregory managed to sneak into nearly every photo, just standing there like he was part of the bridal party.
It was chaotic, hilarious, and honestly kind of perfect in its own weird way. I don’t know if it was the goat or the love in the air, but that wedding? Unforgettable.
Image source: Melodic-Cup2477
#20 My Husband’s Ex Was The Drama At Our Wedding
Important info – we decided to have a micro wedding, with just our immediate family there, around 10 people. We got married at a venue that is known for holding very large events, but we hired a smaller room there.
My husband has a child with his ex, so sees her quite often for things related to my step kid. We were always planning on inviting her to the wedding to see their kid all dressed up and to generally keep a good coparenting relationship. Before we had invited her, she informed DH that she’d be there, and asked when and where it was. He was a little taken aback but as we were planning on inviting her anyway he just told her.
On the day, she showed up to our morning ceremony wearing the shortest dress I’ve ever seen, over stockings and suspenders (the suspenders could be seen for a good 6 inches before the bottom of the dress), skyscraper heels, nightclub makeup, and costume jewelry. My father actually pulled me aside to ask “who hired an adult dancer?!”.
I found out afterwards from mutual friends that she had texted all of them asking when they were getting there – because she had invited herself we hadn’t thought to let her know it was such a small ceremony – and when they let her know it was family only and the reception was completely separate she began to panic a little.
And I had the best petty revenge. I asked everyone to be EXTRA nice to her. Every time she tried to sneak away someone would engage her in conversation. She was extremely uncomfortable, and ended up sitting down with her coat covering her. The wedding went off without a hitch.
I’m not sure what she expected to happen, but it all worked out fine in the end 🤷🏻♀️
Image source: internetdramalobster
#21 Bridesmaid’s Boyfriend Breaks Up With Her At Wedding
I (39F) got married this weekend and, overall, it was a beautiful wedding. Leading up to the wedding my sister (who was a bridesmaid) was driving me insane because her boyfriend was throwing a fit about everything and instead of telling him to shut up and just enjoy the weekend, she kept passing along the complaints to me and expecting me to accommodate him. Examples include demanding that I change his seat because he didn’t want to have to sit with my sister’s kids (essentially his step-kids), and complaining about being expected to go to the rehearsal dinner. Then when we told him he could go to the ball game with my nephew instead of the rehearsal dinner, he complained about that. Then, right after the ceremony ended, he walked up to my sister, broke up with her, and left. So she was completely broken up and we were stuck with the cost of his meal that he didn’t eat. What a jerk. We spent the rest of the night making sure my sister had enough fun to make up for him.
Image source: PJ_Sparkles_586
#22 Bride Puts Wrong Names On Invitations, Asks For Cash Only
My cousin is getting married. She’s the baby of the family, from a second marriage, and is much younger than the rest of us. I got an invitation to her wedding shower addressed to my maiden name. Other family members also got invitations in their maiden names as well. This is confusing because I’ve been married over 15 years. My other family members have been married about as long or even longer. Does she not know our actual names? She could have easily asked my mom, grandma, or aunts for this information, or even me directly!
Second the invite specified “wrong name & kid”. Now I have three kids so I’m not sure which kid I’m supposed to bring! Are the other two meant to stay home with my husband? She obviously doesn’t know the names of my children either or how many I have. Again, she could have easily asked for this information.
Third, the invitation had a note saying the bride only wanted cash. She did not include any kind of registry. Some of my relatives, like our grandma and aunts, really enjoy picking out a gift to give. So they are insulted at the request for cash only. She also did NOT specify the cash was for something like a honeymoon or house down payment.
So the invites managed to make most of the family mad for one reason or another. I’d already decided I wasn’t going to the shower or the wedding, as I said we’re not close. But I was thinking of at least sending a card with money, along with my congratulations. Now I’m not sending anything and I’m okay with that.
Image source: Lady_Bird2021
#23 Groom Went Off The Deep End
My cousin is supposed to be getting married to his fiancé in 3 weeks. For most of his adult life he has had this wonderful, thick, wavy hair. Sometimes his friends would joke he should do shampoo commercials. Then, just after Christmas he went on a boys camping trip and came back with a shaved head. He was also clean shaven but now is growing a beard. He looks totally different. NONE of these changes were approved by the bride and she is beside herself.
Everything is ready otherwise but groom went from looking like a preppy lawyer to looking like a biker. He also looks about 15 years older. Nobody has any idea why he went and did this. Not even he can provide a good explanation of what went down on the camping trip that would cause him to want to go bald. My idea is that the boys did some psychedelics and he had a bad trip but nobody will fess up.
Currently the bride wants to call everything off and break up but everyone has been trying to talk her down. Since I work in a theater I have offered to hunt down an acceptable wig for him to wear so he at least looks presentable.
Everything is in chaos. People are traveling here from all over and now we are in limbo as to whether or not there will even be a wedding. Hopefully the two of them can talk it out but if he really was getting cold feet why didn’t he talk to her about it instead of shaving his head?
Image source: littleredbird1991
#24 I Nearly Called Off The Wedding
The day before my wedding, my fiancé surprised me with sushi at night. I ate all of it. At 3 a.m., I woke up with nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. My wedding was at noon, and the makeup artists were supposed to arrive at 9 a.m. I was so dehydrated that I could barely walk to the church, and during the ceremony… I fainted. Everyone thought I was pregnant – but no, it was just the sushi. I felt terrible the whole day and didn’t enjoy my wedding at all. I only started to recover the next day 🥹
Image source: RocioenCalma
#25 My Sisters Wedding Is Ruining My Family
My older sister ( Amy) is getting married a week from today and the past 6 months have been hell. Amy expects our family and her future in laws to bow to the ground and do absolutely everything for this wedding.
Our grandparents and her haven’t always had the best relationship, Amy only calls or checks in when she needs money or wants them to get something for the wedding.
Amy and our other sister ( Olivia) have never gotten along. Olivia and her son were gonna attend the wedding until about 3 weeks ago when Olivia had to cancel because of pregnancy complications. Amy absolutely lost it and screamed at my mom and I about how messed up our family is and how she doesn’t feel apart of it.
Two weeks ago, Amy asked my mom to pay for the desserts for the wedding and I came up with a whole list of options and ideas that i thought would be good for Amy and just the overall wedding. On the phone with our mother today she disregarded the whole thing after saying she loved it last week and just asked my mom for the money so her and fiancé could do it all.
Our Grandparents have put in atleast 40k for this wedding and she isn’t grateful or appreciating at all. I truthfully can’t wait for this wedding to be over and have Amy go back to avoiding our family.
Image source: TopicZealousideal451
#26 My (30sf) Twin (M) Doesnt Want Me At His Wedding
Just as the title says. I got the vibe I wasn’t invited and his fiancé hates me but our parents kept saying of course I was included and made me feel ridiclous for thinking I wasn’t, since we have been so close for most of our lives. For context we are fraternal (boy girl) twins in our thirties (I’m the girl) and never really had any major beef that would warrant this; but it is what it is. I live in another country and on another continent so it’s at least a 10 hour flight if I could get a direct, so I needed time in advance but as I hadn’t been invited of course I didn’t book a ticket, and I would never crash a wedding – my god im so non confrontational, just the thought of wedding crashing is terrifying. In October I was in my home country But now I have it confirmed I’m not invited. Photo I’ll put in comments
Image source: sigbacc
#27 Weddings That Happened As A Conclusion To The Relationship
A former colleague of mine got married to her boyfriend who she’d been with since they were both fourteen. At the wedding, they were 26-ish. They did the whole nine yards – white church wedding, entire extended family in attendance, releasing doves, expensive photographer, all of it.
A year later, I saw her openly snogging another colleague. When we casually talked, a few months after the snogging, she said that after the wedding, she felt like she and her ex had done everything you could do in a relationship and that the big fancy wedding ended up becoming a sort of natural conclusion. Thank goodness they felt like that before they had kids!
Have you ever heard a similar story, where the relationship fizzled out right after the long-planned wedding?
Image source: lapaleja
#28 Weddings Are Getting Out Of Hand
I’m sure I’m going to get some hate for this but I NEED TO LET THIS OUT.
Weddings are getting soooo out of hand nowadays. I’ve been a bridesmaid in a few weddings and will be in another one in the new year and it is genuinely becoming a financial burden! The bride chose a bachelorette party that is out of state and requires me to buy plane tickets, use my PTO, and spend a lot of money on airbnb/other random activities. The MOH asked us all to pitch in $200 each for the BRIDAL SHOWER! Like be so real, this is not my wedding nor did the planning of the shower include me, and I was also not aware that this would be expected of me when I agreed to be a bridesmaid.
Between the shower, bachelorette, dress, and hotel for the wedding, I’m spending WAYYYY more than I did on my own marriage! Why are we normalizing this behavior? I am so happy to celebrate my friend’s special day, but it’s getting out of hand. I don’t think it’s fair to ask bridesmaids to go on a whole vacation to celebrate an event that (I’m sorry) is a mostly normal life experience. What happened to just getting together a few days before the wedding to celebrate? In the same state that the wedding is going to be in?
This has also been my experience in literally every wedding I’ve been in, not just this one in particular.
Maybe I’m just bitter and should not have agreed to be a bridesmaid, but it’s very difficult and awkward to just say no and I do love my friend and want to be there! It’s just almost too much. Am I overreacting or does everyone secretly feel this way?
Image source: Majestic_Lake3236
#29 Weddings Are Getting Out Of Hand
At my cousin’s wedding, our aunt created a lot of drama. Her first issue was that she was upset the groom didn’t marry her daughter. She was already angry about that, and it took a lot of convincing just to get her to attend the wedding.
But of course, once she came, she had to stir things up. First, she was upset that no one showered her with flower petals when welcoming the guests. Then she got mad that she wasn’t given a seat at the first table, which made her sulk.
Later, she complained that she wasn’t served food in a “VIP” manner. Then came the issue that she wasn’t invited to sit with the bride for pictures. After that, she was angry because she wasn’t allowed to ride in the car with the bride.
Even after the wedding ended, her complaints didn’t. The drama just kept going.
Image source: Majestic_Lake3236
#30 Bride Said “No Red Nails” But Guess Who Showed Up With Them…
I went to a wedding this weekend and the bride was super particular about her vision. She asked all the bridesmaids to keep their nails neutral (light pinks, beige, French, or clear). Honestly, not a big deal, it was her day, so we all followed along.
Well, the bride’s mom shows up on the wedding day with bright cherry-red acrylics. Like, long, shiny, you-could-see-them-from-a-mile-away red.
The bride definitely noticed because during family photos she kept subtly moving her mom’s hands or telling the photographer “let’s crop in closer.” She didn’t say anything out loud, but you could tell it bothered her.
Now I can’t tell if this was just the mom not thinking about it, or if it was her way of quietly rebelling against all the wedding “rules.” Either way, it was pretty awkward to watch.
Would you see this as no big deal or as the mom making a point?
Image source: Alive_Spite_1133
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