50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Thanksgiving is a unique day of the year. It doesn’t revolve around candy like Halloween or Easter and doesn’t involve gift-giving like Christmas or birthdays.
Instead, it focuses largely on your skills in the kitchen and your ability to tolerate people. But while we expect the rich aroma of roasted turkey or the warmth of pumpkin pie, sometimes life brings us kitchen fires and slippery stairs.
So, in an attempt to remind you that our holidays don’t have to (and probably will never) be perfect, we at Bored Panda put together a list of some of the most unfortunate Thanksgiving fails.
Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t miss the chat we had on surviving and even enjoying this hectic festivity with Dr. Jennifer Hardy, a psychologist from Maryville, Tennessee. You’ll find it spread between the pictures.
#1 My Sister Was Supposed To Bring A Dessert For Thanksgiving
Image source: bettercallsaul3
#2 Nailed It
Image source: iamTatertot
#3 My Solid White Husky/Shepherd Decided Thanksgiving Lunch Was The Perfect Opportunity To Be A Bad Boy
Image source: SuperKook
#4 My Boyfriend Fell Down Our Stairs On Thanksgiving Day. Instead Of Fixing The Hole, We Got Creative
Image source: Rwolinski
#5 I Accidently Branded Rachael Ray’s Name On Myself With One Of Her Roasting Trays
Image source: doyouhaveeyedrops
#6 It Only Lasted 10 Minutes, But Come On
Image source: HardPass4
#7 Mom Was Making Thanksgiving Pie When Suddenly This Happened
Image source: hbmomo
#8 My Wife Tried Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner For Us And Actually Burned The Cookbook
Image source: unclemerle1775
#9 Happy Humpsgiving
Image source: instagram.com
#10 Our Family Will Come For Thanksgiving, And My Mom Set Her Oven, Not Remembering That She Had Silicone Rack Guards In There
Fun fact: If heated high enough silicone vaporizes and does this to the oven.
Image source: ElvenQueen1
#11 I Win Thanksgiving
Image source: busymommymedia
#12 Pie Update: “The Paw Print Is Now A Small Sinkhole. The Piece Lives On, For Posterity”
Image source: tayhatmaker
#13 The Handle Of My Serving Spoon Snapped. Turns Out The Handle Was Full Of Sand, And It Ruined My Delicious Turkey Stuffing
Image source: Silveeto
#14 My Brother’s Face, From My Point Of View, The Entirety Of Our Thanksgiving Dinner. I Didn’t Tell Him Until The End, When We Took The Picture
Image source: echof0xtrot
#15 Every Year At Thanksgiving, I “Fix” My Aunt’s Computer. I Have A Feeling She’s Not Keeping Up With My Advice
Image source: carveit3
#16 I Turned The Wrong Stove Burner On, And My Pumpkin Pie Made From Scratch Exploded
Image source: TheGidget007
#17 Many People Helped Out With The Dishes On Thanksgiving Dinner. However, Today I Found My Chef’s Knife Like This
Image source: thegreatvolcanodiver
#18 My Sister Made A Turkey Cake. I Can’t Decide If It Looks Like A Log Of Poo Or A Dong, But It Ain’t A Turkey For Sure
Image source: bigfootsbestfriend
#19 This Stack Of Plates We Bought For Thanksgiving Only Has The Top Plate Decorated, And The Rest Are Plain White
Image source: ajcorrao
#20 Maybe Enough Gravy Can Fix That?
Image source: alissiaalvarez2
#21 An Extended Family Member Broke The Toilet Seat While At A Gathering And Left Without Mentioning It To Anyone
Image source: ZeroSleepSamus
#22 Happy Thanksgiving
Image source: scrubulba123
#23 I Stayed Up Until 4 AM Baking My First Fully From Scratch Apple Pie For Thanksgiving. Stayed Up Until 4:30 AM Having A Breakdown Over Dropping It
Image source: Lilcatbeans
#24 My Mom And Sister Are Gone For Thanksgiving, So We Had To Improvise
Image source: spicyboi414
#25 I Bit Down On My Crown While Eating An Appetizer Right Before Thanksgiving Dinner
Image source: 0hsewcute
#26 Well Guess Who Forgot To Take The Thermometer Out When I Checked On The Turkey
Image source: neospacebandit
#27 My Mom’s Thanksgiving Desert
Image source: LoobieVR
#28 Presentation Is A Key This Thanksgiving
Image source: TheKingGinger03
#29 On Thanksgiving I Asked My Niece If She Farted. She Got Pretty Upset, And Then Her Mother Caught This Picture Of Our Reactions
Image source: malpheres
#30 Deep Frying A Turkey On A Windy Day
Image source: paulieparker
#31 Happy Thanksgiving. This Brutality Is The Work Of My Mother. That Woman Can’t Carve A Turkey To Save Her Life
Image source: DonkeyToucher
#32 Happy Thanksgiving
Image source: SpectacularJade
#33 This Is How My Thanksgiving Is Going So Far
This morning, Whole Foods delivered the groceries that I ordered yesterday but forgot to remove the lock from the bottle of champagne.
Image source: lifebyande
#34 My Friend’s Thanksgiving Turkey
Image source: alwaysangrythrowaway
#35 Happy Thanksgiving
Image source: roni_ochoa
#36 My Late Mum Had This Served To Her On Thanksgiving During One Of Her Many Stays In The Hospital. They Called It A “Hot Turkey Sandwich”
Image source: Kleorah
#37 Last Night, We Put Our Turkey Carcass In Water In Our Crockpot Slow Cooker To Make Stock. Later In The Evening, The Glass Lid Spontaneously Shattered
Image source: nogluten.noproblem
#38 I Brought Cherry Pie For Our Station Thanksgiving, But I’m Clumsy And Dropped It In The Parking Lot. Thought That Counts?
Image source: carolinebrownwx
#39 Our Thanksgiving
Image source: carliesyczylo_
#40 Grandfather Tried To Cook A Turkey In A Pizza Oven Today
Image source: sanfranfreak
#41 Today I Learned That Slow Cooking A Ham Overnight Will Still Burn The Hell Out Of It
Image source: Queenhotsnakes
#42 In Case You All Are Wondering Why I Didn’t Post My Finished Pie
Image source: chrissyteigen
#43 My Friend Just Sent Me This Picture Of A Pumpkin Pie She Made For Thanksgiving That Her 3-Year-Old Snuck Into
Image source: artieartichoke
#44 We Had One Job. Who Likes Paprika?
Image source: aligraybill
#45 This Is The Turkey I Will Be Having At My In-Law’s. It Is Stuffed With Prunes, Wildly Overcooked, And Will Be Accompanied By Frozen Mashed Potatoes. Happy Thanksgiving
Image source: TrevzorFTW
#46 Squadron Potluck Food Gets Better Every Year
Image source: Bunnybunzzzz
#47 Happy Thanksgiving To The Ground
Image source: lahhhren
#48 My Thanksgiving Fail
Yesterday was my first time hosting Thanksgiving. I had planned to make cinnamon rolls from scratch for breakfast, which is a ton of work. Anyway, I was running late, and everybody was starving, so I put the pan in the oven when I thought the time was right and waited patiently. I noticed a stringy substance that had formed on top of the rolls. I thought it was the sugar getting gooey or a weird product of the yeast, sugar, and gluten free flour. I took the rolls out of the oven and began to ice them. I touched the side of the pan and felt hardened plastic wrap. It was plastic wrap.
Image source: gabbyvr.official
#49 Imagine You’re Expecting Guests To Arrive For Thanksgiving Dinner In 10 Minutes Or So, And This Happens. What Do You Do?
Image source: WonderW97800751
#50 Our Oven Broke Just Before Thanksgiving. I Just Got The Replacement From Our Landlord Today, But Now The Dishwasher Won’t Open All The Way
Image source: BotchJobb
Follow Us