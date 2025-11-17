50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Thanksgiving is a unique day of the year. It doesn’t revolve around candy like Halloween or Easter and doesn’t involve gift-giving like Christmas or birthdays.

Instead, it focuses largely on your skills in the kitchen and your ability to tolerate people. But while we expect the rich aroma of roasted turkey or the warmth of pumpkin pie, sometimes life brings us kitchen fires and slippery stairs.

So, in an attempt to remind you that our holidays don’t have to (and probably will never) be perfect, we at Bored Panda put together a list of some of the most unfortunate Thanksgiving fails.

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t miss the chat we had on surviving and even enjoying this hectic festivity with Dr. Jennifer Hardy, a psychologist from Maryville, Tennessee. You’ll find it spread between the pictures.

#1 My Sister Was Supposed To Bring A Dessert For Thanksgiving

Image source: bettercallsaul3

#2 Nailed It

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: iamTatertot

#3 My Solid White Husky/Shepherd Decided Thanksgiving Lunch Was The Perfect Opportunity To Be A Bad Boy

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: SuperKook

#4 My Boyfriend Fell Down Our Stairs On Thanksgiving Day. Instead Of Fixing The Hole, We Got Creative

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: Rwolinski

#5 I Accidently Branded Rachael Ray’s Name On Myself With One Of Her Roasting Trays

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: doyouhaveeyedrops

#6 It Only Lasted 10 Minutes, But Come On

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: HardPass4

#7 Mom Was Making Thanksgiving Pie When Suddenly This Happened

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: hbmomo

#8 My Wife Tried Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner For Us And Actually Burned The Cookbook

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: unclemerle1775

#9 Happy Humpsgiving

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: instagram.com

#10 Our Family Will Come For Thanksgiving, And My Mom Set Her Oven, Not Remembering That She Had Silicone Rack Guards In There

Fun fact: If heated high enough silicone vaporizes and does this to the oven.

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: ElvenQueen1

#11 I Win Thanksgiving

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: busymommymedia

#12 Pie Update: “The Paw Print Is Now A Small Sinkhole. The Piece Lives On, For Posterity”

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: tayhatmaker

#13 The Handle Of My Serving Spoon Snapped. Turns Out The Handle Was Full Of Sand, And It Ruined My Delicious Turkey Stuffing

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: Silveeto

#14 My Brother’s Face, From My Point Of View, The Entirety Of Our Thanksgiving Dinner. I Didn’t Tell Him Until The End, When We Took The Picture

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: echof0xtrot

#15 Every Year At Thanksgiving, I “Fix” My Aunt’s Computer. I Have A Feeling She’s Not Keeping Up With My Advice

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: carveit3

#16 I Turned The Wrong Stove Burner On, And My Pumpkin Pie Made From Scratch Exploded

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: TheGidget007

#17 Many People Helped Out With The Dishes On Thanksgiving Dinner. However, Today I Found My Chef’s Knife Like This

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: thegreatvolcanodiver

#18 My Sister Made A Turkey Cake. I Can’t Decide If It Looks Like A Log Of Poo Or A Dong, But It Ain’t A Turkey For Sure

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: bigfootsbestfriend

#19 This Stack Of Plates We Bought For Thanksgiving Only Has The Top Plate Decorated, And The Rest Are Plain White

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: ajcorrao

#20 Maybe Enough Gravy Can Fix That?

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: alissiaalvarez2

#21 An Extended Family Member Broke The Toilet Seat While At A Gathering And Left Without Mentioning It To Anyone

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: ZeroSleepSamus

#22 Happy Thanksgiving

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: scrubulba123

#23 I Stayed Up Until 4 AM Baking My First Fully From Scratch Apple Pie For Thanksgiving. Stayed Up Until 4:30 AM Having A Breakdown Over Dropping It

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: Lilcatbeans

#24 My Mom And Sister Are Gone For Thanksgiving, So We Had To Improvise

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: spicyboi414

#25 I Bit Down On My Crown While Eating An Appetizer Right Before Thanksgiving Dinner

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: 0hsewcute

#26 Well Guess Who Forgot To Take The Thermometer Out When I Checked On The Turkey

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: neospacebandit

#27 My Mom’s Thanksgiving Desert

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: LoobieVR

#28 Presentation Is A Key This Thanksgiving

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: TheKingGinger03

#29 On Thanksgiving I Asked My Niece If She Farted. She Got Pretty Upset, And Then Her Mother Caught This Picture Of Our Reactions

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: malpheres

#30 Deep Frying A Turkey On A Windy Day

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: paulieparker

#31 Happy Thanksgiving. This Brutality Is The Work Of My Mother. That Woman Can’t Carve A Turkey To Save Her Life

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: DonkeyToucher

#32 Happy Thanksgiving

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: SpectacularJade

#33 This Is How My Thanksgiving Is Going So Far

This morning, Whole Foods delivered the groceries that I ordered yesterday but forgot to remove the lock from the bottle of champagne.

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: lifebyande

#34 My Friend’s Thanksgiving Turkey

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: alwaysangrythrowaway

#35 Happy Thanksgiving

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: roni_ochoa

#36 My Late Mum Had This Served To Her On Thanksgiving During One Of Her Many Stays In The Hospital. They Called It A “Hot Turkey Sandwich”

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: Kleorah

#37 Last Night, We Put Our Turkey Carcass In Water In Our Crockpot Slow Cooker To Make Stock. Later In The Evening, The Glass Lid Spontaneously Shattered

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: nogluten.noproblem

#38 I Brought Cherry Pie For Our Station Thanksgiving, But I’m Clumsy And Dropped It In The Parking Lot. Thought That Counts?

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: carolinebrownwx

#39 Our Thanksgiving

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: carliesyczylo_

#40 Grandfather Tried To Cook A Turkey In A Pizza Oven Today

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: sanfranfreak

#41 Today I Learned That Slow Cooking A Ham Overnight Will Still Burn The Hell Out Of It

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: Queenhotsnakes

#42 In Case You All Are Wondering Why I Didn’t Post My Finished Pie

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: chrissyteigen

#43 My Friend Just Sent Me This Picture Of A Pumpkin Pie She Made For Thanksgiving That Her 3-Year-Old Snuck Into

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: artieartichoke

#44 We Had One Job. Who Likes Paprika?

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: aligraybill

#45 This Is The Turkey I Will Be Having At My In-Law’s. It Is Stuffed With Prunes, Wildly Overcooked, And Will Be Accompanied By Frozen Mashed Potatoes. Happy Thanksgiving

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: TrevzorFTW

#46 Squadron Potluck Food Gets Better Every Year

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: Bunnybunzzzz

#47 Happy Thanksgiving To The Ground

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: lahhhren

#48 My Thanksgiving Fail

Yesterday was my first time hosting Thanksgiving. I had planned to make cinnamon rolls from scratch for breakfast, which is a ton of work. Anyway, I was running late, and everybody was starving, so I put the pan in the oven when I thought the time was right and waited patiently. I noticed a stringy substance that had formed on top of the rolls. I thought it was the sugar getting gooey or a weird product of the yeast, sugar, and gluten free flour. I took the rolls out of the oven and began to ice them. I touched the side of the pan and felt hardened plastic wrap. It was plastic wrap.

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: gabbyvr.official

#49 Imagine You’re Expecting Guests To Arrive For Thanksgiving Dinner In 10 Minutes Or So, And This Happens. What Do You Do?

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: WonderW97800751

#50 Our Oven Broke Just Before Thanksgiving. I Just Got The Replacement From Our Landlord Today, But Now The Dishwasher Won’t Open All The Way

50 People Who Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving (New Pics)

Image source: BotchJobb

