“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

A shiny is a very rare Pokémon that comes in a different color than usual. It may be a fictional concept, but nature has no shortage of similar surprises. Animals, plants, food, and other unexpected finds can all come in shades that make them look completely out of the ordinary.
That is the premise behind the subreddit r/RealLifeShinies, where people share their most fascinating colorful discoveries. We’ve picked some of the most interesting posts below to show just how strange and beautiful things around us can be. Scroll down to take a look.
#1 Golden Mouse With Wavy Fur!
Image source: reddit.com
#2 A Rare Pink Manta Ray
Image source: Curleysound, kristianlainephotography
#3 Australian Veterinary Clinic Rescues A Golden Possum. They Named Him Pikachu
Image source: LuCiAnO241, Boronia Veterinary Clinic And Animal Hospital
#4 Mega Rare Cotton-Candy Colored Lobster Found On The Coast Of Maine. 1/100,000,000 Odds
Image source: reddit.com
#5 25 Years Of Life And I’ve Only Just Discovered Pink Grasshoppers Exist, And Apparently Like My Car
Image source: WhySoIncandescent
#6 Leucistic Green Sea Turtle
Image source: richterite
#7 Two Headed Albino Milk Snake
Image source: DuhOGSauce
#8 My Grandson Got To See The Spotless Giraffe And Snapped This Pic!
Image source: Hemenucha
#9 Someone From Entomology Said This Would Be Liked Here
Image source: Wildthorn23
#10 Caught The Lucky Trout This Morning
Image source: maxokreem
#11 A “Zorse” – A Very Rare Hybrid Between A Zebra And A Horse
Image source: KimCureAll
#12 Dark Blue Crayfish With White Speckled Spots In Thailand
Image source: Midnightmagistrate
#13 Rare Polka-Dotted Zebra Foal Photographed In Kenya
Image source: fesbanu, frvnkdreams
#14 Shiny Raven
Image source: majsorm, Michael Briones Read more at: https://ladysmithchronicle.com/2021/07/17/rare-white-raven-still-recovering-at-vancouver-island-wildlife-centre/
#15 Shiny McDonald’s Logo Type:dark
Image source: Fadeawayjae
#16 A Tiger With A Recessive Gene Making Their Usually Black Stripes Orange, Called The Golden Tiger
Image source: madcreeps, Tambako The Jaguar
#17 Piebald Grey-Headed Flying-Fox, Named Tal’ngai Dha’run, Which Means ‘White Wing’ In The Local Yugambeh Indigenous Dialect Of Australia
Image source: KimCureAll, Australian Bat Clinic & Wildlife Trauma Centre
#18 We Have An Extremely Rare Black Fox Relaxing In Our Garden. West Yorkshire, UK
Image source: eatyabeans
#19 What A Cutie
Image source: EarleenCrisler
#20 Shiny Salazzle
Image source: WikiRando, Sherrif2966
#21 My Old Highschool Teacher’s Racoon Living Her Yard. Very Friendly Apparently
Image source: kevinbenoit2
#22 This Is The Holy Grail Of All Shinies
Image source: reddit.com
#23 I Was Told You Guys Might Enjoy This, I Present The Chimera Rose!
Image source: dishsoapalmighty
#24 White Mountain Lion Spotted In Brazil
Image source: senjeo
#25 Goth Flamingo!
Image source: poison_harls
#26 Shiny Pigeon Has Seagull Coloration
Image source: AntarcticFox
#27 Desaturated Santa Is Still The Best Costume I’ve Ever Done (Not Photoshopped)
Image source: brodyqat
#28 Itzae The Albino Puma
Image source: AntarcticFox
#29 The Leucistic Crow That Lives In My Town
Image source: GoldfishBurps
#30 A Shiny Bee!
Image source: imvital
#31 Three Shades Of Foxes
Image source: Deutro_Jens
#32 This Zebra Had An Ink Bleed When It Was Printed
Image source: FruityandtheBeast
#33 Shiny Dalmatian
Image source: MajespecterNekomata
#34 Shiny Bison Spotted In Missouri
Image source: Dylan-Schmidt-
#35 Anyone Ever Seen A Whimsical Beauty Like This??
Image source: sagegreenandsunshine
#36 Very Rare Cat Coat Pattern
Image source: AntarcticFox
#37 Shiny Capybara Shiny Capybara
Image source: aaronsteing
#38 Twin Shiny Zebra Finches Recently Hatched In Our Aviary
Image source: Bob_Henkus
#39 Shiny Catfish With A Rare Disorder Called Leucism
Image source: Wardine
#40 Shiny Doritos
Image source: oldsigh
#41 An Albino Racoon
Image source: JJ_2007
#42 Hunting For Uranium Glass, Only One Teacup Glowed In UV Light
Image source: Bruceeb0y
#43 2 Shinies At Once! A Leucistic And A Mutation- I Work With These
Image source: westtexasgeckochic
#44 White Leopard Tortoise
Image source: linc_y
#45 Baby Albino Giant Galapagos Tortoise. An Incredible Find!
Image source: G1tiga
#46 A Rare Piebald Leucistic White-Faced Fawn, Michigan
Image source: KimCureAll
#47 A Snowy Reindeer
Image source: Nihilistic_cringe
#48 This Ladybug I Found With No Spots
Image source: VoilaLeDuc
#49 🔥 White Reindeer Appears In Sweden (R/Nordiccool)
Image source: jokerlovesharleen
#50 Shiny Gator ✨
Image source: murfff
#51 How Am I Supposed To Teach My Kids Anything?
Image source: mtjaybird
#52 A Tawny Frogmouth Pair, One Of Which Is Albino Or Leucistic
Image source: KimCureAll
#53 This Cat Has Very Rare Lilac Colouration
Image source: BavellyBavelly
#54 Parasitic Shiny Found On Fb
Image source: Celeste_Minerva
#55 I Saw A Black Deer Today In Sweden!
Image source: FilipGou
#56 The Albino Deer Who Lives By My Cousin In Northern Wisconsin Had Albino Babies This Year
Image source: Kurijo
#57 Shiny Avocado
Image source: Chrysophobia
#58 Golden Moon Bear
Image source: ShadowbrookRoad
#59 Ghost Hummingbird
Image source: mcutler
#60 Manul News: Orange One Spotted In Iran
Image source: Freewhale98
#61 2 Years Ago I Found A Shiny Cat At The Local Shelter
Image source: KittiesandPlushies
#62 Shiny Mallard
Image source: Monkey3k
#63 Never Seen A Blue Roly Poly Before
Image source: thealmightgerbil
#64 Beekeepers In France Were Puzzled Over Their Hives Producing Blue Honey
It was discovered that the bees had been feasting on the shells of colorful M&Ms. As it turned out, just 2.5 miles away from the beehives, a Mars factory producing M&Ms had left some of their containers uncovered.
Image source: KimCureAll
#65 Not One, But Two Real Life Shinies!!! Check Out These Deer!
Image source: Wolf_Mommy
#66 Shiny Snakehead
Image source: rataktaktaruken
#67 Going Through Piles And Piles Of Vintage Jewelry To Help My Mom With Her Resell Biz And Found This Bracelet Made With Uranium Glass
Image source: JunkInTheTrunk
#68 You Heard Em Boys, Shiny Hunting This Fine Specimen Is Forbidden
Image source: Purple_Blood6310
#69 I Found This Very Unappetizing Image Of A Cheez-It At The Grocery Store
Image source: Drag0nMagic
#70 This IKEA In Espoo, Finland Is The Only White IKEA In The World
Image source: dating-a-finn
#71 A Very Rare Shiny
Image source: reddit.com
#72 Beautiful Blonde Mallard 🦆💕
Image source: Mikidoll
#73 Pink Pigeon Or Tiny Flamingo? 🤔
Image source: cedarvillain
#74 Got A Roll Of Quarters From The Bank And My Wife Cracked It Open To Find A Gold Quarter
Image source: brock1363
#75 Found An Unwrapped Battery
Image source: McD5
#76 Rare 1 In 30 Million ‘Calico’ Lobster Saved From Red Lobster Kitchen
Image source: IceCreamS0da
#77 One Of My Mountain Dew Bottles Isn’t Dyed
Image source: jaledge00
#78 Shiny Broccoli, Wonder What The Blue Ones Taste Like?
Image source: tumblerisgay
#79 A Purple Apple Jack!
Image source: theliquidcrafish
#80 Shiny Bohemian Waxwing
Image source: reddit.com
#81 Albino Raccoon Kit Taken From A Friends Wall
Image source: DontGiveBearsLSD
#82 Shiny Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Image source: OneTailedKitsune
#83 A Rare Opalized Ammonite Fossil
Image source: KimCureAll
#84 Shiny Traffic Cone
Image source: Erotic_Sheep
#85 The Government Forgot To Color This One
Image source: NapsorNetflix
#86 Shiny German Shepard (Blue)
Image source: SuperSpeedRunner
#87 I Work At A Gas Station. The Sodas We Put In The Fridge For Individual Sale Come In Black And White Boxes
Image source: tonyk911
#88 I Found A Baby Albino Oak In My Garden Some Years Ago, And Realized That Plants Can Be Albinos Too, But They Do Not Live Long Since They Cannot Photosynthesize
Image source: Lunabora
#89 Have You Ever Seen Something Like This?
Image source: AdeninaNoDuerme
#90 Albino Penguin Among His Peers
Image source: erabby
#91 I Have Never Seen A Magpie This Colour Before!
Image source: Emdier
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