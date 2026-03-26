“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

by

A shiny is a very rare Pokémon that comes in a different color than usual. It may be a fictional concept, but nature has no shortage of similar surprises. Animals, plants, food, and other unexpected finds can all come in shades that make them look completely out of the ordinary.

That is the premise behind the subreddit r/RealLifeShinies, where people share their most fascinating colorful discoveries. We’ve picked some of the most interesting posts below to show just how strange and beautiful things around us can be. Scroll down to take a look.

#1 Golden Mouse With Wavy Fur!

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#2 A Rare Pink Manta Ray

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Curleysound, kristianlainephotography

#3 Australian Veterinary Clinic Rescues A Golden Possum. They Named Him Pikachu

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: LuCiAnO241, Boronia Veterinary Clinic And Animal Hospital

#4 Mega Rare Cotton-Candy Colored Lobster Found On The Coast Of Maine. 1/100,000,000 Odds

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#5 25 Years Of Life And I’ve Only Just Discovered Pink Grasshoppers Exist, And Apparently Like My Car

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: WhySoIncandescent

#6 Leucistic Green Sea Turtle

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: richterite

#7 Two Headed Albino Milk Snake

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: DuhOGSauce

#8 My Grandson Got To See The Spotless Giraffe And Snapped This Pic!

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Hemenucha

#9 Someone From Entomology Said This Would Be Liked Here

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Wildthorn23

#10 Caught The Lucky Trout This Morning

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: maxokreem

#11 A “Zorse” – A Very Rare Hybrid Between A Zebra And A Horse

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: KimCureAll

#12 Dark Blue Crayfish With White Speckled Spots In Thailand

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Midnightmagistrate

#13 Rare Polka-Dotted Zebra Foal Photographed In Kenya

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: fesbanu, frvnkdreams

#14 Shiny Raven

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: majsorm, Michael Briones Read more at: https://ladysmithchronicle.com/2021/07/17/rare-white-raven-still-recovering-at-vancouver-island-wildlife-centre/

#15 Shiny McDonald’s Logo Type:dark

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Fadeawayjae

#16 A Tiger With A Recessive Gene Making Their Usually Black Stripes Orange, Called The Golden Tiger

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: madcreeps, Tambako The Jaguar

#17 Piebald Grey-Headed Flying-Fox, Named Tal’ngai Dha’run, Which Means ‘White Wing’ In The Local Yugambeh Indigenous Dialect Of Australia

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: KimCureAll, Australian Bat Clinic & Wildlife Trauma Centre

#18 We Have An Extremely Rare Black Fox Relaxing In Our Garden. West Yorkshire, UK

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: eatyabeans

#19 What A Cutie

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: EarleenCrisler

#20 Shiny Salazzle

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: WikiRando, Sherrif2966

#21 My Old Highschool Teacher’s Racoon Living Her Yard. Very Friendly Apparently

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: kevinbenoit2

#22 This Is The Holy Grail Of All Shinies

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#23 I Was Told You Guys Might Enjoy This, I Present The Chimera Rose!

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: dishsoapalmighty

#24 White Mountain Lion Spotted In Brazil

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: senjeo

#25 Goth Flamingo!

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: poison_harls

#26 Shiny Pigeon Has Seagull Coloration

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: AntarcticFox

#27 Desaturated Santa Is Still The Best Costume I’ve Ever Done (Not Photoshopped)

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: brodyqat

#28 Itzae The Albino Puma

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: AntarcticFox

#29 The Leucistic Crow That Lives In My Town

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: GoldfishBurps

#30 A Shiny Bee!

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: imvital

#31 Three Shades Of Foxes

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Deutro_Jens

#32 This Zebra Had An Ink Bleed When It Was Printed

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: FruityandtheBeast

#33 Shiny Dalmatian

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: MajespecterNekomata

#34 Shiny Bison Spotted In Missouri

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Dylan-Schmidt-

#35 Anyone Ever Seen A Whimsical Beauty Like This??

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: sagegreenandsunshine

#36 Very Rare Cat Coat Pattern

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: AntarcticFox

#37 Shiny Capybara Shiny Capybara

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: aaronsteing

#38 Twin Shiny Zebra Finches Recently Hatched In Our Aviary

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Bob_Henkus

#39 Shiny Catfish With A Rare Disorder Called Leucism

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Wardine

#40 Shiny Doritos

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: oldsigh

#41 An Albino Racoon

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: JJ_2007

#42 Hunting For Uranium Glass, Only One Teacup Glowed In UV Light

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Bruceeb0y

#43 2 Shinies At Once! A Leucistic And A Mutation- I Work With These

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: westtexasgeckochic

#44 White Leopard Tortoise

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: linc_y

#45 Baby Albino Giant Galapagos Tortoise. An Incredible Find!

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: G1tiga

#46 A Rare Piebald Leucistic White-Faced Fawn, Michigan

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: KimCureAll

#47 A Snowy Reindeer

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Nihilistic_cringe

#48 This Ladybug I Found With No Spots

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: VoilaLeDuc

#49 🔥 White Reindeer Appears In Sweden (R/Nordiccool)

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: jokerlovesharleen

#50 Shiny Gator ✨

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: murfff

#51 How Am I Supposed To Teach My Kids Anything?

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: mtjaybird

#52 A Tawny Frogmouth Pair, One Of Which Is Albino Or Leucistic

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: KimCureAll

#53 This Cat Has Very Rare Lilac Colouration

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: BavellyBavelly

#54 Parasitic Shiny Found On Fb

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Celeste_Minerva

#55 I Saw A Black Deer Today In Sweden!

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: FilipGou

#56 The Albino Deer Who Lives By My Cousin In Northern Wisconsin Had Albino Babies This Year

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Kurijo

#57 Shiny Avocado

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Chrysophobia

#58 Golden Moon Bear

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: ShadowbrookRoad

#59 Ghost Hummingbird

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: mcutler

#60 Manul News: Orange One Spotted In Iran

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Freewhale98

#61 2 Years Ago I Found A Shiny Cat At The Local Shelter

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: KittiesandPlushies

#62 Shiny Mallard

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Monkey3k

#63 Never Seen A Blue Roly Poly Before

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: thealmightgerbil

#64 Beekeepers In France Were Puzzled Over Their Hives Producing Blue Honey

It was discovered that the bees had been feasting on the shells of colorful M&Ms. As it turned out, just 2.5 miles away from the beehives, a Mars factory producing M&Ms had left some of their containers uncovered.

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: KimCureAll

#65 Not One, But Two Real Life Shinies!!! Check Out These Deer!

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Wolf_Mommy

#66 Shiny Snakehead

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: rataktaktaruken

#67 Going Through Piles And Piles Of Vintage Jewelry To Help My Mom With Her Resell Biz And Found This Bracelet Made With Uranium Glass

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: JunkInTheTrunk

#68 You Heard Em Boys, Shiny Hunting This Fine Specimen Is Forbidden

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Purple_Blood6310

#69 I Found This Very Unappetizing Image Of A Cheez-It At The Grocery Store

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Drag0nMagic

#70 This IKEA In Espoo, Finland Is The Only White IKEA In The World

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: dating-a-finn

#71 A Very Rare Shiny

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#72 Beautiful Blonde Mallard 🦆💕

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Mikidoll

#73 Pink Pigeon Or Tiny Flamingo? 🤔

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: cedarvillain

#74 Got A Roll Of Quarters From The Bank And My Wife Cracked It Open To Find A Gold Quarter

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: brock1363

#75 Found An Unwrapped Battery

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: McD5

#76 Rare 1 In 30 Million ‘Calico’ Lobster Saved From Red Lobster Kitchen

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: IceCreamS0da

#77 One Of My Mountain Dew Bottles Isn’t Dyed

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: jaledge00

#78 Shiny Broccoli, Wonder What The Blue Ones Taste Like?

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: tumblerisgay

#79 A Purple Apple Jack!

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: theliquidcrafish

#80 Shiny Bohemian Waxwing

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#81 Albino Raccoon Kit Taken From A Friends Wall

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: DontGiveBearsLSD

#82 Shiny Cinnamon Toast Crunch

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: OneTailedKitsune

#83 A Rare Opalized Ammonite Fossil

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: KimCureAll

#84 Shiny Traffic Cone

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Erotic_Sheep

#85 The Government Forgot To Color This One

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: NapsorNetflix

#86 Shiny German Shepard (Blue)

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: SuperSpeedRunner

#87 I Work At A Gas Station. The Sodas We Put In The Fridge For Individual Sale Come In Black And White Boxes

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: tonyk911

#88 I Found A Baby Albino Oak In My Garden Some Years Ago, And Realized That Plants Can Be Albinos Too, But They Do Not Live Long Since They Cannot Photosynthesize

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Lunabora

#89 Have You Ever Seen Something Like This?

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: AdeninaNoDuerme

#90 Albino Penguin Among His Peers

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: erabby

#91 I Have Never Seen A Magpie This Colour Before!

“The Government Forgot To Color This One”: 91 Stunning Color Mutations In Animals And Objects That Feel Unreal (New Pics)

Image source: Emdier

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mayhem Miller
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2020
40 Things People Experienced As Kids And Only Later Realized Were Deeply Unsettling
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Historic Scenes Merged With The Present By Nick Sullivan
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
People Explain What Things We Need To Stop Normalizing Immediately (40 Posts)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Grimes: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2026
Woman Gets Harassed By Adoptive Child’s Family When She Changes His Name, Snaps Back By Telling Them The Name Wasn’t Appropriate
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025