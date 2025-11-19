“I Have 30 Email Addresses”: 26 Slightly Unethical Life Hacks That Just Seem To Work

Everyone loves life hacks because of how convenient and fun they tend to be. These handy tips and tricks are often things people randomly discovered while trying to simplify whatever they were doing. They then pass on this information so that other folks don’t have to struggle the way they did.
Sometimes, though, these pro tips might involve unethical or immoral things as well. It’s up to folks to decide if they’re comfortable using them; the examples in this list certainly prove that some people definitely are.
#1
Don’t work hard. Work at the pace of your co-workers. The harder you work, the more that’s expected of you for the same pay.
Image source: LamesBrady, fauxels
#2
Tell your coworkers you have terrible hearing (which, personally, partially true, but it’s not nearly as bad as i play it up to be) and everyone feels comfortable whispering around you. i know everything.
Image source: decayingfoundations, Kindel Media
#3
Hotels often have fees if you cancel too close to your intended stay. In a lot of cases you can however call them, reschedule into the future, then wait a bit and call again to cancel, but this time without the fees.
Image source: aamurusko79, Pixabay
#4
If you WFH, invest in a mouse jiggler. No one cares in the office when you go for a 10 minute stroll for a coffee but heaven forbid my icon goes orange!
#5
In our ever accepting world I have made many phone calls for utilities / subscriptions in my wife’s name as she didn’t want to make the phone call. They always insist on speaking to the account owner and there’s generally an awkward pause when I say I am the account owner named (wife’s feminine name) with a clearly manly voice. Can’t say a thing nowadays (rightly so)! Always found it ridiculous anyway as it could be anyone!
Image source: OkMarket7141, RDNE Stock project
#6
Work as little as possible for the maximum amount of money.Avoid letting your boss know when you’ve completed tasks ahead of time, as finishing quickly often leads to being assigned even more work. Focus on keeping your boss satisfied without overextending yourself.
Image source: xarokk, Andrea Piacquadio
#7
Using a second email address to repeatedly claim *first-time customer* discounts on websites. Not proud of it, but hey, those deals add up.
Image source: Blossom-Hazel, Torsten Dettlaff
#8
Dressing in a suit and having hands full of books / boxes or carrying a clipboard will get you into most places.
Image source: armahillo, Tima Miroshnichenko
#9
Not sure if this is unethical at all since they allow it to happen. Get the app for fast food places that have reward points. Any time you go there or just walk by it, look for receipts laying on the ground. Scan in the receipts for reward points. Free food. I have already got over $1600 worth of free food from one app.
When Menards does their 11% off, look for rebate receipts laying around the parking lot. Last year I got several hundred dollars of rebates that way.
Image source: inkseep1, cottonbro studio
#10
I got summoned for jury duty when my kids were in elementary school. I called them and asked if I need to bring activities for my kids, or if they had a daycare. I was released.
Image source: Mopngloflo, cottonbro studio
#11
If you act like your dumb/stupid nobody will ask you to do things for them.
Image source: tafkatp, freepik
#12
I got tired of Amazon delivering stuff to the wrong apartment building, which is right next-door, but we are both gated. I can’t just go get it. Usually this person will bring it to me within a week or two. I don’t wanna wait a week or two. I’ve flipped out on Amazon and and told them to look at their notes and see how many f*****g times I’ve called about this and NOT waiting three more days to re-order. So now they send me the item immediately and THEN my neighbor brings The OG item to me. so I get two of some things on their mistake. Not sorry either.
Image source: Myveryowndystopia, Sagar Soneji
#13
For any type of web-delivered service where your physical location doesn’t matter (digital downloads, event tickets, online credits), choose a zip code in a place with no sales tax. For this purpose I’ve memorized 59901, which is Kalispell, Montana.
Image source: xkulp8, Anna Nekrashevich
#14
Once talked with a homeless man that mentioned he would often empty and clean out a dog food can and re-fill it with beef stew. He ate it outside of the grocery store while he was asking for money or food and would get hooked up.
Image source: exis10shell, Timur Weber
#15
I’m my area, the building codes are super strict and a lot of the time you won’t get permission to tear down a house completely to build a new house. However, if you don’t demo the entire house and instead remodel the house, then you’ll get permission. So what we have done in the past is literally demo everything except for like the fireplace and chimney and literally build a brand new house around it. Personally I think that it goes against the spirit of the law, but whatever I’m not in charge of the company.
Image source: amdabran, Tima Miroshnichenko
#16
Got this one from a friend who’s a judge.
If you get called for jury duty and want to get out of it, the fool-proof way for both sides to throw you out is to say you have a strong respect for law enforcement and if they’ve brought a charge against someone, they must have done something wrong. Even if there’s no evidence, you believe they don’t arrest innocent people. You’ll be home before lunch.
Image source: Sadiq8474, rawpixel.com
#17
I had a conference at a hotel. During a break I went out into the hall and dished up a full breakfast. Turns out the meal was for a completely different conference and our conference only had coffee and muffins. So it was accidental and I never did it again but it would be very easy to do if you needed a meal.
Image source: houseonpost, DC Studio
#18
If you hit up Golden Corral at 3:30pm, you pay the lunch rate, but they haul out the dinner foods at 4pm!
Image source: 954kevin
#19
If you have a document due your boss/coworker/client/etc and you are not done by the due date but could get it done if you had one more day, find a DLL file in your computer, rename it (like to Budget.xls or Proposal.doc or Presentation.ppt) and email it with an email that says here it is.
When the recipient gets it they wont be able to open it and will email you back thereby buying you time to finish. When done, send them the right one and say “not sure what happened. Here it is again. Try this one.”.
Image source: stewie_68, Sora Shimazaki
#20
I take an extra 10min every time I take a s**t at work to take a little break.
Image source: DrunkenLeprechaun69, Tima Miroshnichenko
#21
I have 4 different Audible accounts…1st to get the free book for singing up for each account, but now I just constantly rotate activating and deactivating accounts for a ‘first 3 months (1 credit/book per month) for 99 cents per month promotion. As soon as I get my 3rd credit/book, I deactivate and reactivate a different account on same promotion. Sometimes they have deals where you can get 2 books for a credit too. I also, about every 3-4 books will ‘return’ a book, even if I read it fully and get a free credit /book since they let you do that.
Image source: Grandizer_Knight, appshunter.io
#22
Lower your car insurance collision/comp deductibles to $0 right before a snowstorm, or a roadtrip. After the weather/trip, raise the deductible back up. You’ll only be out a few dollars for the few days you had the lower deductible and in the event of an at fault accident, you pay nothing out of pocket.
Image source: Cool_Username_9000, Mike Bird
#23
Really good-looking blind people won’t care if you’re ugly.
Image source: Resident_Second_2965, Eren Li
#24
Taking extra ketchup packets when you’re at a fast food place just because you know they won’t track them.. And also hotel’s freebies.
Image source: Shy_Peachyy
#25
It’s surprising easy to fake a utility bill to prove you live somewhere you don’t.
Image source: krs1426, Mikhail Nilov
#26
At wholefoods it’s cheaper to fill up a soup container with food instead of soup then it is to by the food with the normal boxes …
Image source: neovinci1
