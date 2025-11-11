19 Brilliant Umbrellas That Will Make Rainy Days Fun

The common umbrella is a great example of a simple object that designers have improved upon in a wide variety of ways. Here are 19 cool umbrellas we found that are probably better than yours.
Designers are often tasked with improving upon or creatively beautifying mundane, everyday objects in novel ways, creating something of unique design and looks. From colorful umbrellas to adorably funny ones, we’ve found the best umbrellas to put on our list.
If you know of any cool umbrella designs we missed, share them with us at the bottom of this post. Hopefully, these umbrellas will brighten your rainy days!
Octopus Umbrella
Image credits: imgur.com | buy
Komorebigasa: Tree Shadow Umbrella
Designed by Fumito Kogure and Shinya Kaneko
Sky Umbrella
Avalable at Amazon.com
Goggles Umbrella
This funny umbrella is designed by25 Togo Studio
Cup Holder Umbrella
Designed by Ek Design
Full Body Umbrella
Image credits: yamuhaton
Vegetabrella
Image credits: aliexpress.com
Umbrellas for the Civil but Discontent Man
Available at amazon.com
The Dogbrella
Available at Amazon.com
Birdcage Umbrella
Designed by Lulu Guiness
F*ck The Rain Umbrella
From the rain’s point of view.
Designed by Art Lebedev Studio
Dualbrella
Image credits: hammacher.com
Star Wars LED Umbrella
Available at Amazon.com
Wheel & Seal Umbrellas
Designed by Yu-ting Cheng, Yu-hsun Chung, Shaw-chen Chen
Water Gun Umbrella
Designed by Alex Wooley
Red Heart Ubrella
Designed by Art Lebedev Studio
The Backpack Umbrella
Image credits: hammacher.com
Clock Parasol
Based on the curvature of the earth,the sun lights the umbrella from the back and is allowed to mark the approximate time. (Designed by Kota Nezu)
Off The Course Umbrella
Designed by Sebastian Errazuriz
