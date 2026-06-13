54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

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Public spaces are, well, public, and whether we’re talking about the streets we walk on, the buildings we live in, or the monuments standing between them, the very least we’re entitled to is having opinions. However, people might have a different vision of what belongs where.

What an architect or artist might think is a bold statement can sometimes feel excessive and out of place to others. So we went around a few popular discussions on r/AskTheWorld where folks have been sharing the structures in their countries they hate the most, and here are some of the most talked-about “bad ideas” locals just can’t stop complaining about.

#1 Lithuania

I present to you this beautiful art installation in the capital of Lithuania.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: PopLoose1612

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

#2 West Java

Our beloved

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: ForgottenGrocery

#3 Finland

A town elected to build a fountain for 10k, this was the result. After coruption discussions it achived meme status and people travel to see how small it is

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: Leather_Teaching_981

#4 Czechia

Thanks I hate it

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: IWillDevourYourToes

#5 France

Behold!

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: Branleski

#6 Brazil

On São Paulo’s Faria Lima Avenue, often called the Brazilian equivalent of Wall Street, a large office building installed a quirky whale sculpture on its façade.

This Christmas, they topped it with a festive hat that ended up looking a bit suspicious.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: rafaelidades

#7 USA

A 516ft/157m wide emoji

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: BadMuthaSchmucka

#8 Netherlands

Supposed to be santa claus.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: dalphinwater

#9 USA

In the Southeastern US, we have the ugly Confederate monument on Stone Mountain in Georgia.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: daveprogrammer, hotdogPi/Flickr

#10 USA

There is a gilded fiberglass statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest off Highway 65 in Tennessee, just south of Nashville

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: JuniorSopranoIsHorny

#11 Goiania

O punhetão, aka, the wankerer, in goiania.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: anon

#12 Norway

11,5 meter tall … in Stange, paid for with taxpayer money of course.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: christofferevo

#13 USA

How about the Boll Weevil Monument in Alabama? Yes that is a sculpture of a woman holding a traffic cone with a boll weevil on top. Why would they have a monument of a bug that eats cotton?

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: GhostofTinky

#14 USA

We have a “ballroom”

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: anon

#15 USA

Boston’s “embrace” installed in 2022

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: Mcglobal7

#16 United Kingdom

The Headington Shark, Oxford

It was installed by local radio DJ Bill Heine. He installed it without planning permission and there was 20 year war of letters. Now the council has recognised it as a local landmark.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: Jake_The_Socialist

#17 USA

This monstrosity

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: Openly_Unknown7858

#18 Russia

Shemyakin’s Peter the Great statue. The proportions are like he’s from a yaoi manga

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: SXAL

#19 Scotland

Glasgow tower. The world’s tallest, fully rotating tower. £10m. Doesn’t work. Never open. Sometimes goes on fire.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: SenorBonjela

#20 USA

This Statue of Lenin displayed on a prominent streetcorner in the Freemont neighborhood of Seattle, Washington.

It’s on private property and is held in a private trust, so the city government lacks authority to remove it. And it’s become a landmark in the Freemont neighborhood.

The statue was originally put on display in the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic in 1988–but was soon trashed during the wave of de-Leninization in Eastern Europe (the “Velvet Revolution”).

A U.S. English teacher came across this Lenin statue in a scrapyard in Slovakia, with a homeless person living inside of it. He purchased the statue and shipped it to the USA in 1993. It moved around a bit, but has been in its current Freemont location since 1996.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: uses_for_mooses

#21 Argentina

The egg monument in Buenos Aires. It has another name and symbolism, but nobody cares, it is an egg. Like the cloud gate in Chicago that is the bean (and the bean is amazing. Not the cloud gate)

The funny thing is that I’m always thinking what could happen if it rolls downhill the street. I think that almost everyone is going to check it and push it a little bit.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: anka_ar

#22 Norway

This nightmare fuel.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: Seahorsechoker

#23 USA

Mount Rushmore – why just why?

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: CTB8475, Jim & Robin/Flickr

#24 Mexico

La Estela de Luz in Mexico City. Also known as “la Suavicrema” after a type of wafer cookie popular here, This aberration is 104 meters tall.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: Ponchorello7

#25 Ireland

iykyk.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: Galway1012

#26 Estonia

Our war of independence victory column. I don’t know how people feel about it these days but it was widely panned when it was built in 2009 because of how hideous it looks up close. It also kept falling apart and needed constant repairs.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: SaraAnnabelle

#27 Poland

For my city (Szczecin) that would be removed now Fryga statue.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: A-J-Zan

#28 Spain

Restoration of Ecce Homo

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: Jakman89

#29 USA

Sterling Heights, Michigan snuck a $335,000 “sculpture” past the taxpayers a few years ago, and they immediately started calling it the “Golden Hole”.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: Repulsive_Repeat_337

#30 Finland

This. Was over 100t euros. It’s supposed to shoot a red beam to the sky and glow in Red when it’s dark, but it never really does, or that I have seen.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: Guilty_Order6127

#31 Canada

Crowds will gather around this “historic landmark” to hear to it whistle *BOOOOOO booooooo* while a lil steam comes out the top. Vancouver’s top tourist attraction, apparently.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: B**ch_Im_Try1ng

#32 India

We recently erected this 70 ft statue of Lionel Messi
It was unveiled during his 3 day tour to India on which $36 million were reportedly spent.

Meanwhile, our national football team continues to suffer from a lack of public support, infrastructure and funds due to corruption.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: crusty_clanker

#33 Hungary

Treetop Walk without trees.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: Complex-Road1010

#34 Canada

The big nickel in Sudbury.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: Savings-Gate-456

#35 Canada

My hometown Niagara Falls is full of this stuff. Exhibit A, Frankenstein eating Burger King

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: PlayinK0I

#36 Germany

Behold

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: AccomplisedDeer

#37 USA

This monstrosity in Long Island City in Queens NY.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: wltmpinyc

#38 Canada

This stupid ring in Montreal that used 5 million dollars of tax payer money.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: dm-me-ur-b00bies

#39 Poland

Wrocław has something similar to Dublin.
Iglica is a communist monument for Poland regaining control over the formerly German “Recovered Territories”, built in 1948.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: Crimson__Fox

#40 Canada

I hate this one SO much…

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: kindcrow

#41 USA

This is the Buffalo City Court: Buffalo, New York.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: StandardLemonaid

#42 India

This fish building from hyderabad

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: viyaa_1501

#43 Brazil

The Marge Simpson building

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: Tnplay

#44 Australia

Actual-Associate-808:

That’s actually pretty awesome.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: Icy_Winner9761

#45 Canada

This building in Vancouver is my personal vote. It just looks to me like an extra heavy gust of wind would knock it over…

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: CookedTherapy_00

#46 Genova

Roundabout of the tuna.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: MrArchivity

#47 Canada

My city has a lot of weird local art, nothing famous nationally though.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: murfburffle

#48 Canada

This electronic art installation in a TTC subway station. As far as I’m aware, it’s still not activated, eight years after the station opened.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: lkmk

#49 USA

“cloudgate” aka the chicago bean, by anish kapoor

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: LunaTheLesbianFurry

#50 England

I was going to say the Bude tunnel, but as I look at it, it’s magnificence truly is striking.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: TimebombChimp

#51 India

This thing. The most useless expenditure of money in a third world country.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: topshaggy6

#52 Republic Of Korea

Since people are posting statues of people they dislike even if they look fine on the basis of what they represent, here’s my entry.

Thankfully, we destroyed it. It’s gone now.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: stealthybaker

#53 Spain

Roundabout of the Peacocks, Jaén.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: Adept_Pianist_5763

#54 France

Idk about the worst, but this residential bar in my hometown always trips me out. Looks like the architect just unlocked the washing machine skin and really wanted to use it.

54 Of The Ugliest Monuments From Around The World

Image source: UVB-76_Enjoyer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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