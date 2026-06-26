67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

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Every driver deserves to sit behind the wheel of a stylish, elegant, powerful, safe, and efficient vehicle. Consumers want true quality, but not every designer is capable of providing it. Something goes wrong between the brainstorming and blueprints, and what rolls off the factory floor is an abomination. Sure, you could technically call it a car, but anyone with a sense of taste would call it “ew,” “yuck,” and “no, thank you.”

We are putting photos of the ugliest cars ever made under the spotlight, as named and shamed by a bunch of automotive aesthetic-loving enthusiasts in a viral discussion on Threads. Scroll down to take a peek at how even the best designers can make extremely expensive mistakes. This is also the perfect time to ask how you feel about the new Ferrari ‘Luce’ that is causing waves everywhere.

#1 Smz Cyclecar

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: damir_07_01

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

#2 The Dumpster Fire

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: mschwartz262

#3 Reliant Robin

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: davidroigvideo

Recently, luxury car maker Ferrari has come under fire for its new electric car with a mind-melting $640k price tag. It has become a divisive topic, and the model has been mercilessly roasted online. The ‘Luce’ is Ferrari’s first electric car.

Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari’s former president and chairman, told a local TV news team in Italy that he did not want to express his honest opinion on the new model.

“If I say what I think, I’d cause harm to Ferrari. We’re risking the destruction of a myth,” he said. “This is surely a car that at least the Chinese won’t copy.”

Ferrari’s ‘Luce’ has been mocked for its glass-roof design. Online, it has been compared to a vacuum cleaner, a camper, the Nissan Leaf EV, and an Apple mouse on wheels. It has also become the target of meme-makers and automotive industry experts.

#4 Worse In Person

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: mow_k_

#5 1994 Bugatti Eb110 Super Sport

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: zerrudomanuel

#6 Amc Pacer

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: gandalf11.11

“Oh boy, how ugly she is. How (do you) justify a 400,000 to 500,000 price for this? Unbelievable,” Luc Poirier, the owner of 40 Ferraris, told the Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna argued in a post that “we need to bear in mind that true innovation does not look for immediate consensus, nor does it stem from the ordinary.”

In the meantime, veteran car designer Maurizio Corbi told Wired that Ferrari’s approach might be a “powerful marketing ploy.”

“They literally threw a boulder in a pond, and that’s all people are talking about. I can’t recall anything similar,” Corbi said.

He added that, from his perspective, the flat surfaces and lack of emotion in the design of the ‘Luce’ show that “it’s clear that this is a product designed not by a car designer but by a product designer.”

#7 Gen 1 Honda Insight

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: thsfcknguy

#8 Such An Eyesore

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: tombenfield067

#9 Cherry Qq S21

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: ramirez_tlt

One of the designers who worked on the interior and exterior of the ‘Luce’ is Jony Ive, an ex-Apple designer. He worked on the project together with Marc Newson.

“This gentleman came from Apple and is used to designing objects of that type. The car is something else, it’s not industrial design. A good industrial designer isn’t capable of designing a car; it’s another profession,” said Corbi.

“The involvement of Jony Ive and Marc Newson almost seems like a choice of boundless arrogance, as if to say, let’s not care about what our customers love and just sell this to them. The stock price has lost 8 percent. I have American friends, Ferrari owners who are members of the Ferrari Club of America, people in love with the brand, who are shocked. As is [former Ferrari chairman] Montezemolo, who yesterday publicly expressed his disappointment.”

#10 I Present The 1988 Yugo

Or As We Called Them “You Go” Not Only Ugly They Were So Bad They Were Literally Considered Disposable Cars Not Worth Repairing When They Broke Down, Which Was Often

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: whiteraven_couatl

#11 1989 Ford Ltd Crown Vic ‘Family Truckster’

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: chaser207

#12 The Chevy Ssr

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: jstewart1776

According to Corbi, the ‘Luce’ innovation in the design department.

“From the standpoint of volume, Ferrari has designed a family soap bar: It’s the negation of everything that is a Ferrari. Then there are those little wheels. We car designers had the desire to make ever larger wheels, ever sharper, more aerodynamic shapes. Here we have returned to our grandfather’s car, without any stylistic features that hark back to the Ferrari tradition.”

#13 I Gag When I See It

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: eklatekla

#14 What Were They Even Thinking?!

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: patrizia.schh

#15 Gurgel Itaipu, This Car Was The First Electric Car Of Latin America, Launched In Brazil In 1974

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: moretii

The automotive industry has been dealing with challenge after challenge over the past few years. Due to supply chain issues, the entire industry has had to adapt, according to Statista.

Some of the main challenges were larger inflation rates and rising raw material prices in 2022 and 2023.

As per Statista, though the global car sales volume wasn’t impacted as much due to these issues, automakers’ annual profit margins actually decreased.

What’s more, consumer worries about inflation led to “fluctuating car purchasing intentions in many markets.”

In other words, economic uncertainty has affected both consumer sentiment and many brands’ bottom lines.

#16 The Reva G-Wiz

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: pipjcee

#17 Vw Thing

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: dinodinosaur1

#18 Pontiac Trans Sport

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: itsbaby_karrot

2024 had been the automotive industry’s most successful year since the Covid-19 pandemic, with vehicle sales exceeding those recorded in 2019.

“Passenger cars constituted the largest share of motor vehicle sales worldwide, representing around 70.9 percent of sales. China and the United States were the largest markets for this segment in 2024, partly due to a culture of mass-motorization prevalent in the United States.”

Despite global sales growing in 2024, global motor vehicle production declined by a whopping 1 million vehicles. “Heavy buses, despite still being behind the 2019 global output, was the only segment for which a production increase was recorded between 2023 and 2024. China was the leading car producer worldwide, with nearly 27.5 million units manufactured in 2024. This was over threefold the production of Japan, which came second in the ranking,” Statista explains.

#19 Amc Pacer

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: deegannuscio

#20 Toyota Will

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: dumbo_dots

#21 Subaru Baja. Blech!

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: eharriso703

China beat Japan in terms of car output, however, the Japanese Toyota was the best-selling brand worldwide in 2024. Next up in terms of popularity was Volkswagen, based in Germany. These two brands are in “tight competition to lead the market.”

“ While Toyota was the best-selling brand of 2024, the Volkswagen Group reported the highest revenue as of June 2025. The Volkswagen Group was also the manufacturer investing the most in research and development in 2023. Most of these expenses were research into alternative drive systems and life cycle engineering and recycling,” Statista shares some insights.

#22 Plymouth Prowler

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: raphael_dela_gheto

#23 Ze Mini Truck

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: ptiyoshi

#24 Toyota Prius

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: oficial_johnnymalandro

In the meantime, some automakers are expanding into the electric mobility sector due to global initiatives driving stricter emissions controls on new models in some parts of the world.

It is these investments that are leading to the rapid growth of the electric light vehicle (EV) market. The two countries leading the charge in this sector are China and the United States, with brands BYD and Tesla, respectively.

#25 I’m Surprised No One’s Brought Up This Ridiculous Bubble. Previa’s Were All Over For A While

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: carmichaeldonqui

#26 A Purple Woody

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: thedso

#27 Soviet “Motocarriage” For Disabled People With A Motorbike Engine

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: satorarepo_tenetoperarotas

“Electric vehicles are one of many market developments in the automotive industry. Increased environmental consciousness led consumers to rethink their mobility options,” Statista states.

“Road transportation makes up around three quarters of carbon dioxide emissions produced by the transportation sector worldwide. This increased awareness contributes to the rising interest in mobility services, while autonomous vehicles are also set to stir up another automotive sector revolution in particular as interest in artificial intelligence grows among manufacturers and consumers alike.”

#28 Nissan Joke……typo Error Juke

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: bash.burma

#29 Russia Enters The Chat

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: mkrtchyan2319

#30 Pontiac Aztec Has Entered The Chat, But It’s Still Prettier Than A Cybertruck

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: will_kimeria

Which of the cars that we’ve featured in this list do you personally think are the very worst of the bunch? On the flip side, are there any models that you genuinely wouldn’t mind owning and driving?

Talking about dream cars, what, for you personally, is the very best and very worst model ever made, in terms of aesthetics, and why? How much do you like the design of your current vehicle?

Tell us all about it in the comments at the bottom of this list. Don’t be scared to put on your beret and unleash your inner aesthetics critic!

#31 Aurora 1957

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: iunogueras

#32 Ssangyong Rodius

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: instabertrand

#33 Tesla Cybertruck

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: tidewell

#34 Merkur Xr4ti

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: uncle_dandy_

#35 62 Dodge Dart

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: eightyeightsixtwodiesel

#36 Suzuki X-90

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: slu__g

#37 Second Only To The Cyber Truck, I Present The Pontiac Aztec

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: apteraio

#38 Nissan S Cargo

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: nh_mura

#39 W-Tec Tuligo, $4.000

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: tomaskrrtek

#40 Aurora Oldsmobile. My First Car Inherited From Grandpa. I Went To A Private High School. It Stuck Out Like A Sore Thumb

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: catbradycat

#41 This One

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: bapakenio

#42 1975 Pacer Is In The Top

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: brian.n.sf

#43 This Abomination

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: oceantreader

#44 2nd Generation Ford Scorpio. Was Only Available In Europe For A Short Time

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: taiwan_maps_and_dataviz

#45 Couldn’t Stand The Retro Thunderbird

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: ccblack681

#46 Same Car, But Uglified

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: wairarapa_rick

#47 90% Of Chinese Vehicles

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: idk.how.i.should.call.myself

#48 The Latest Version Of The Hyundai Santa Fe Is Really Ugly

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: andrewh16_

#49 I Have A Deep Hatred For The Chevy Lumina Van

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: rellsurf

#50 It Doesn’t Even Look Like A Car

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: brooklyn_ellis66

#51 Honda N-Box

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: azharpawanteh

#52 Honda Element, Runner Up: Kia Soul In Lime Green Or Really Any Lime Green Car

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: cickledpabbage

#53 Anything Tesla. They’re All Hideous!

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: jillybean.r2d2

#54 Ford Ka

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: tonihintikka

#55 Big Bmw Fan, But Wtf Is This

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: barnitss

#56 Mercedes A Class W168

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: lenwesaralonde

#57 Mitsuoka Orochi

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: kasie81

#58 Hyundai Ioniq. Looks Like A Roly Poly

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: jenpain322

#59 I Think I Didn’t See It Through, How Could Anyone Miss This Audi A2?

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: raitonx86

#60 The New USPS Vehicles. Much Like The Cyber Truck, It Looks Like A Kid Drew It

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: moremann

#61 Nissan Cube. I Will Not Elaborate

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: xen.sage

#62 Fiat Multipla, No Questions

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: siimkams

#63 Bmw I3

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: jkelemenopy

#64 Pt Cruiser Was Bad But The Hhr Was Worse

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: jakefosmirephoto

#65 To Be Fair My First Car Makes It Quite High On That List

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: ditisjohannes

#66 Ferrari Luce

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: peterr_314

#67 Ssr Enters The Chat

67 Cars So Ugly They Somehow Became Legendary

Image source: alanthegent

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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