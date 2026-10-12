Tyler Blackburn: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Tyler Blackburn
October 12, 1986
Burbank, California, US
40 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Tyler Blackburn?
Tyler Blackburn is an American actor known for bringing charismatic depth to contemporary television. He captured international attention by playing resilient figures who navigate mystery, romance, and supernatural intrigue with steady emotional conviction.
He rose to global fame after landing the key role of Caleb Rivers on Pretty Little Liars. His performance earned three Teen Choice Awards and secured him the lead in the spin-off series Ravenswood.
Early Life and Education
Burbank raised Tyler Blackburn alongside his four siblings in sunny California. Growing up in a busy household with one sister and three brothers, he discovered an early passion for performing during elementary school.
He later attended Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. Balancing academics with youth theater productions, he developed his craft and landed early television roles shortly after completing his studies.
Notable Relationships
Over the past decade, Tyler Blackburn has maintained a relatively private romantic life. Public interest surged during his time on Pretty Little Liars due to intense on-screen chemistry with co-star Ashley Benson, though both clarified they remained close friends.
In recent years, the actor publicly came out as bisexual during an interview. He has since spoken openly about his journey toward self-acceptance while keeping details regarding specific partners away from public view.
Career Highlights
Tyler Blackburn gained major television success playing fan favorite Caleb Rivers. His performance across seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars earned him three Teen Choice Awards and paved the way for his starring role in Roswell, New Mexico.
Beyond acting, Blackburn expanded his artistic talents into the music industry. He recorded several standalone singles, released the debut EP Find a Way, and contributed featured songs to various television soundtrack releases.
His steady work across major television networks earned him wide recognition. Through compelling dramatic performances and ocean advocacy partnerships, Blackburn remains a versatile presence in modern entertainment.
Signature Quote
“I want to feel powerful in my own skin, and I want to be able to live my life openly and authentically.”
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