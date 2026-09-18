75 Heartwarming Moments As People Share What Made Them Happy In Two Sentences Or Less

Happiness doesn’t always come from huge celebrations or life-changing moments. Sometimes, it’s a kind message from a stranger, a small personal victory, a funny moment with a loved one, or simply one of those unexpectedly good days.
People often overlook these little moments, but they can be the ones that stick with us the longest. The Reddit page TwoSentenceHappiness is all about capturing that feeling, with people sharing their happiest moments in two sentences or less.
Here are some of the sweetest examples shared by the community. From tiny everyday wins to moments that can genuinely warm your heart, these posts prove that happiness can come in all shapes and sizes.
#1
A shy girl spent every Saturday reading the same battered fantasy novel in my used bookstore, so before she moved away, I gave it to her for a penny with a note: “Come back when you write the sequel.” Years later, a bestselling author walked in and handed me her new book, with the dedication: “To the shopkeeper who gave me my first world for a penny.”
Image source: Active-Cold-3700, Masoud Mostafaei
#2
After forty years of marriage, I still wake up first to make her coffee exactly the way she loves it. And every morning, the soft little “Perfect…” she whispers before she’s even fully awake feels like the warmest reward I could ever hope for.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700, prostock-studio
#3
As a young man, he anonymously paid for the college education of a brilliant, struggling student. Forty years later, as he opened his eyes after surgery, the doctor took his hand and said softly, “You saved my future—today I finally got to save yours.”
Image source: Active-Cold-3700, Curated Lifestyle
The small moments people choose to celebrate can be more meaningful than they initially appear. Ann Smyth, a coach and neuroscientist, explains that everyday pleasures can repeatedly engage the brain’s reward and connection systems without requiring a major life event.
A favorite drink, a kind message, a patch of sunlight, or completing a small task can provide brief positive boosts throughout the day. Because these experiences are easy to encounter repeatedly, they can gradually contribute to a more consistent sense of well-being rather than leaving happiness dependent on rare milestone
#4
My grandfather, who had never touched clay before, secretly took pottery classes for months just to recreate the blue plate my grandmother always admired in a shop window. On her birthday, he gave it to her filled with the lavender seeds she had saved since the day they first met, fifty years ago—ones he’d carefully asked her for, without ever telling her why.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700, Vitaly Gariev
#5
One day, the homeless cat that I had been feeding stopped showing up at my doorstep and I feared the worst. A few days later, she came back with her three babies, and now I have more mouths to feed!
#6
When Mac and I decided our little family was ready for a puppy, we told Sadie and Sammy we’d all go to the breeder together, but they had to agree on which one to bring home. They quickly chose the most playful puppy, but on the way out Sadie spotted one puppy sitting alone in the corner and whispered, “But who’s going to pick that one?”—so naturally, we came home with two.
Image source: Broad-Animator8629, Bharathi Kannan
Part of their appeal comes from the way people pay attention to these experiences. A small positive event can easily pass unnoticed when someone is distracted or focused on what needs to happen next, but deliberately pausing to appreciate it can give the moment more emotional weight.
Smyth also points to the idea of small wins, where completing something minor or encountering an unexpected pleasant surprise can create a feeling of progress. That helps explain why an otherwise ordinary moment can become important enough for someone to remember and share.
#7
I caught my 80-year-old grandma and my teenage nephew secretly sharing the last piece of pumpkin pie in the kitchen, giggling like kids, and honestly, seeing that tiny, unscripted moment of pure, cross-generational joy was better than the whole meal. It reminded me that the real magic of today isn’t the feast, but just having all these loud, loving people crammed under one roof. Happy Thanksgiving.
Image source: ArchiveCustodian, Lulu Gao
#8
After years of saving, I finally brought my late grandmother’s piano back home from an antique shop. Tonight, as I play the same lullaby she once sang to me, my daughter gently drifts to sleep beside it.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700, pvproductions
#9
As children, the two best friends buried a jar of wishes beneath the old oak tree, promising to dig it up together at midnight when they both turned eighty. After nearly sixty years lost to each other, she arrived alone with a small shovel and heard a familiar voice behind her say, “You didn’t think I’d let you dig it up without me, did you?”
Image source: ComfortableBeeX, Sabin Zablau
That deliberate attention is closely related to savoring, a psychological skill discussed by ReachLink. Psychologists Fred Bryant and Joseph Veroff describe savoring as the thoughts and behaviors people use to influence the intensity and duration of positive emotions
Instead of allowing a good experience to disappear as soon as it happens, people can consciously notice its details, appreciate it, and give themselves time to enjoy it. This makes savoring particularly relevant to the simple moments that can brighten an ordinary day.
#10
Ever since we got married, my wife and I always said that we were each other’s number one. When we saw our newborn daughter for the first time, we agreed to be each other’s number two.
#11
The monster under the bed had been assigned to the child when she was four, at which point she immediately named it Gerald, asked if it wanted a biscuit, and reorganized her under-bed storage to give it more room. Gerald had been with her for thirty years, attended her wedding in an advisory capacity, and was by any reasonable measure her oldest friend.
Image source: kungpowdragon, Getty Images
#12
My teenage son barely talks to me anymore, so I almost threw away the crumpled drawing he left on the kitchen table this morning. Then I unfolded it and saw a simple picture of us fishing, with tiny letters at the bottom that read, “Best day ever. Thanks, Dad.”
Image source: Active-Cold-3700, cottonbro studio
Savoring can also extend beyond the present moment. ReachLink further describes three ways people can engage with positive experiences, which are anticipating something enjoyable, paying close attention while it is happening, and revisiting it afterward.
Thinking about an upcoming event can create positive feelings before it occurs, while consciously registering a pleasant experience can make it more memorable. Looking back through photographs, retelling a story, or simply remembering how something felt can then bring some of that positive emotion back later. Even a brief happy moment can therefore occupy more than a few seconds of someone’s day.
#13
Instead of being tossed, the bouquet at the wedding kept getting passed among different single people throughout the reception, and by the end seventeen people had held it. When the bride explained that catching flowers was just a reminder that love is competitive, but there’s enough love to toss around, and everyone deserves a turn holding hope.
Image source: omeoni, Grish Petrosyan
#14
“I just got the adoption papers, we’re officially parents!” I said as I showed my wife the mail. “um…turns out I’m not as infertile as we thought so it’s good we wanted two,” she said holding out a positive pregnancy test.
Image source: lyzzyrddwyzzyrdd, Curated Lifestyle
#15
He fixed bicycles in his driveway for neighborhood kids, never charging, always teaching them how to do it themselves. When he got too old to bend over, the kids came back and fixed bikes for the next generation, and his driveway became a thirty-year apprenticeship in keeping wheels turning where every kid learned that helping is something you pass forward.
Image source: omeoni, artursafronovvvv
Sharing those experiences adds another dimension to happiness. According to Earth’s Attraction, psychologists call this process capitalization, where telling another person about something positive and receiving an engaged response can increase the emotional impact of the original event.
Talking about a good experience gives someone another opportunity to mentally relive it, while a supportive reaction can make the experience feel more significant. Happiness can also become a shared emotion when the other person responds with genuine interest or excitement.
#16
I woke suddenly to the heavy thrum of rain, my heart racing as I realized I might be late for work. Then I remembered it was Saturday and I didn’t have an alarm set, pulled the warm duvet over my ears, and let the storm sing me back to sleep.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700, Andrej Lišakov
#17
During her forty years as a midwife at the convent clinic, Sister Beatrice kept a handwritten list of every baby she helped bring into the world, never expecting to see any of them again. On her eightieth birthday, the chapel doors opened and more than a hundred of them poured in with their own families, wearing name tags with their birth dates and lining up to hug the woman who had welcomed them into the world.
Image source: Broad-Animator8629, Hosein Sediqi
#18
Harold, the building’s maintenance supervisor, reached his retirement day expecting to leave his keys on the desk and slip out the door unnoticed, until his name came over the loudspeaker calling him to the conference room. Certain something had gone wrong, he hurried inside to find balloons, cake and the entire staff waiting to thank him for spending forty years taking care of them.
Image source: Broad-Animator8629, rawpixel.com
That social element means that a positive experience does not necessarily end when the original event is over. A funny encounter, successful day, thoughtful gesture, or small personal achievement can gain additional meaning when someone else celebrates it with you.
The response itself can become part of the memory, turning a private moment into a shared one. This may help explain why people often feel compelled to tell friends and family about even relatively minor pieces of good news.
#19
My son stopped showing me his report cards this semester, so I walked into the parent meeting bracing for the worst. Instead, his teacher handed me straight A’s, a scholarship letter, and a sticky note from my boy: “Surprise Mom, I’m paying for my own college.”
Image source: Active-Cold-3700, Getty Images
#20
After decades of saving, my grandmother finally bought a small house, though its tiny yard was completely shaded by a towering tree next door. When I told her I wished the yard got more sun, she just laughed and said, “Sweetheart, I’ve worked in the sun my whole life; this shade feels like a reward.”
Image source: Active-Cold-3700, cottonbro studio
#21
My grandfather spent his life telling happy stories about the village he left for America as a boy, so after we buried him I went to see the place he always called home. An elderly woman who knew his family led me through the school he helped build and past the clinic he helped fund to a tree bearing the inscription: “We prayed for one boy’s future, and he gave ours one too.”
Image source: ComfortableBeeX, wirestock
Unexpected happiness can be especially memorable because surprise changes the way the brain responds to rewards. Dr. David Hamilton, a writer and speaker, explains that the brain responds not only to rewards themselves but also to the difference between what was expected and what actually happened.
When an outcome is better than anticipated, this positive prediction error can be accompanied by increased dopamine activity, contributing to feelings of excitement and a sudden lift in mood. An unexpected compliment, lucky discovery, or piece of good news can therefore feel particularly satisfying precisely because it was not already anticipated.
#22
When I was ten, Mr. Renner fixed my flat tire for free and told me to simply “pay it forward someday.” Forty years later, I found myself back in that same driveway, steadying the handlebars as his grandson took his very first ride.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700, Yunus Tuğ
#23
She sold her eggs to fertility clinics while in college, making tuition money by donating genetic material to wealthy families desperate for children. Twenty years later, when her own daughter needed a bone marrow transplant and the registry showed seventeen perfect matches, she realized all her biological children had registered to save each other, and her debt had created a family that didn’t know they were related, and capitalism had accidentally generated love.
Image source: omeoni, Getty Images
#24
My high school art teacher secretly paid my exam fees when my family couldn’t afford them. This morning, the scholarship fund I established in her name received its first major donation—from my own company’s annual arts grant.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700, Vitaly Gariev
Sharing that surprise can add another layer to the experience. Retelling unexpected good news allows someone to revisit the excitement, while another person’s enthusiastic response can provide additional social reinforcement. Their reaction may mirror the original surprise and help strengthen the emotional memory of the event.
Together, surprise, attention, and social connection show why happiness does not always require something extraordinary. Sometimes, a small moment becomes memorable simply because someone noticed it, appreciated it, and decided it was worth sharing.
#25
The haunted house had been on the market for decades until a deaf woman bought it, immune to the ghost’s endless screaming. The ghost, exhausted and finally seen, learned sign language just to say: “Thank you for staying.”
Image source: omeoni, Mark Stuckey
#26
The little boy waved at the elderly woman across the street every morning until one day she finally waved back with both hands and a smile bright enough to stop him in his tracks. Years later, at her hundredth birthday party, she told that little boy—now a grown man—that his tiny ritual reminded her every day that the world was still happy to see her.
Image source: ComfortableBeeX, Nathan Anderson
#27
Every Sunday, the little boy insisted on making his mother breakfast, even though he always burned the toast and spilled the juice. On Mother’s Day, he carried in a tray holding a silky French omelet, perfectly golden toast, and fresh berries—the special kind of breakfast only her little boy, now a chef, could have made.
Image source: ComfortableBeeX, Евгения
Happiness does not always arrive with a big celebration or a life-changing milestone. Sometimes, it is found in a message that came at just the right time, a small personal victory, an unexpected kindness, or a completely ordinary moment that somehow made the day better. As these posts show, even the simplest experiences can become meaningful when we take the time to notice and appreciate them.
The people sharing their happiness have managed to capture those moments in just a few words, but some of them carry a lot of meaning. Perhaps that is part of what makes these posts so relatable: they remind us that everyone has little moments worth celebrating, even if they might seem insignificant to someone else.
What is the smallest thing that made you genuinely happy recently? We would love to hear from you!
#28
For months, Mrs. Swift silently left fresh vegetables on my porch while I struggled through my final year of school. Today, I left my graduation photo on her doorstep with a note that read, “Your garden grew more than just vegetables; we grew this together.”
Image source: Active-Cold-3700, Elias Morr
#29
Exhausted after a double shift, I gently nudged my old golden retriever away and whispered, “Not today, buddy, I’m just too tired.” He trotted into the pantry and came back carrying a can of energy drink, dropping it softly at my feet.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700, Taylor Sondgeroth
#30
When we were kids, my little sister always left the last slice of cake for me without saying a word. Decades later, I opened my birthday card to find a voucher for a single slice at the local bakery—she’s still choosing me.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700, Polina Tankilevitch
#31
For the fourteenth night in a row, she asked for the same dinosaur book, and her father sighed as he sat beside her. But as her small fingers traced the Braille he had painstakingly learned just for her, his voice softened and the story felt new again.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#32
Andre said he’d moved to Budapest for her, but she never believed him, and her suspicions were confirmed when she saw him in Starbucks with another girl. When she confronted him, he replied in fluent Hungarian, “szeretlek” (I love you), “my teacher and I have been working on it for 2 months.”
Image source: Original-Loquat3788
#33
My old dog limped over to me yesterday evening and quietly placed his favorite toy at my feet. When I tossed it for him, he lit up like he was a puppy again.
Image source: Impressive-Lynx1401
#34
The single mom next door spent years watching my kids after school so I could finish my long nursing shifts. When I handed her son a brand-new soccer uniform bought with my first “RN” paycheck, I realized that for the first time in my life, I felt truly wealthy.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#35
For seven years I’ve opened the cafe at 5 AM for the quiet guy who always orders plain black coffee. Yesterday he finally smiled and slid me a little clay mug he made himself, glazed in the colors of a sunrise I’ve never actually seen because I’m always inside making his coffee.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#36
The librarian had been writing “This book changed my life” on random bookmarks for thirty years, hiding them in different books each week. When she retired, former patrons lined the street holding the books they’d found her notes in, each one telling her how that bookmark had found them exactly when they’d needed it, and she’d been right every time.
Image source: omeoni
#37
My granddaddy had worked since he was a little boy and never learned to read, but night after night for six months, he sat at the kitchen table sounding out words with a volunteer tutor. When my daughter was born, he settled his tiny great-granddaughter into his lap, opened Goodnight Moon and read her every single word himself.
Image source: Broad-Animator8629
#38
The moving truck arrived yesterday, and I braced myself for the noise of new upstairs neighbors. This morning, a crayon drawing slid under my door: a stick-figure family in big socks and a child’s shaky note, “We’re practicing our tiptoes so you can sleep.”
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#39
“It’s awfully late for a little girl to be out all alone: your daddy around?” “Over there,” The little girl said to the police officer as her relieved father rushed to hug her.
Image source: SnooPoems1025
#40
“I don’t know why I keep these cats around,” I grumble as I clean up their mess. Then, as I’m on hands and knees, one of them jumps onto my back, begins purring, and I fondly remember why.
Image source: ForgotToForgive
#41
My mom has been practicing sign language with so much care, and her fiancé’s face lit up with pure joy when he realized it. After he hugged her tenderly, she signed to him, “No more homemade signs, you deserve to be loved in your own language.”
Image source: MissLuckyPants88
#42
My nephew chased our puppy through the gardens all afternoon until they both fell over laughing and exhausted. Once he regained his breath, my nephew turned to me, very seriously, as if sharing a profound truth: “He’s teaching me how to be a dog.”
Image source: AIEquity
#43
I overheard my son whispering to his baby sister, teaching her the “important stuff” like where to find the biggest puddles to splash in. He finished with a solemn nod, “And when the world feels scary, just hide in Daddy’s arms; it’s the safest place, I checked.”
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#44
I was belting out the chorus at a red light, completely off-key and with far more enthusiasm than talent, when the man in the car beside me rolled down his window and started singing the next line just as badly. Before the light changed, he shouted his number to me, and somehow that ridiculous little duet turned into a marriage, three children and a dog.
Image source: Broad-Animator8629
#45
Gina and I moved to Pickford Hollow for its quaint, small-town feel, but I didn’t understand what everyone meant by “we take care of our own” until our first Saturday there. Someone must have mentioned that our three-year-old Molly was celebrating her birthday, because when the parade reached our corner, the marching band stopped, played “Happy Birthday,” and the whole street joined in while she stood there giggling like the day had been planned just for her.
Image source: Broad-Animator8629
#46
For years, my golden retriever would greeted me with a single, slobbery tennis ball the moment I unlocked the door. Today, as I brought my newborn home, he dropped the ball at my feet and hurried away, only to return with a soft, plush rattle.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#47
Instead of asking my neighbor to cut back the willow branch hanging over my driveway, I suggested we weave it into an arch between our homes. Last night, we stood beneath it strung with lanterns, laughing at how our little dispute turned into our favorite place to meet.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#48
Our grumpy old school bus driver never said a kind word, only barking, “Sit down and shut your traps.” But when the town cut the route, he started driving his old van down that dirt road every morning so the lonely kid at the end of it could still get to school.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#49
For thirty years, the school janitor quietly kept every thank-you note children slipped beneath his office door, even after the ink began to fade. At his retirement party, the new principal handed him one more and smiled, because hers was the first note in the box.
Image source: ComfortableBeeX
#50
For months, our rescue slept on the floor as if the bed belonged to a different life. During last night’s storm, he climbed up inch by inch and pressed his cold nose into my palm, finally deciding I was safe.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#51
The oldest dog at the shelter had been passed over for years because everyone wanted puppies. He squeezed his eyes shut and nuzzled against my chest as if asking for milk, and I said, “Let’s go home together, puppy.”
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#52
For a year, my silent, scowling roommate never said a word about my cooking, eating in stony silence. Yesterday she moved out and left a handwritten note taped to the fridge titled “Things I Will Miss”—with my terrible meatloaf at the very top of the list.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#53
The hacker could strip a corporate server in eleven seconds and had not left a trace in thirty years of work that technically did not exist. Her grandson’s first coding project had a syntax error on line seven, and she sat beside him for three hours not fixing it, asking questions instead, until he found it himself.
Image source: omeoni
#54
I donated a kidney to a stranger I met on a hospital bulletin board, a single mother who had nearly given up hope. Every year on our “anniversary,” she sends me a photo of her outrunning her two kids in the park—and I’ve framed every single one.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#55
I went over to apologize after my puppy Milo destroyed Mrs. Goodyear’s prize-winning roses. She just smiled, scratched behind his ears, and said, “It’s alright—the garden’s been too quiet,” then showed me the tiny sign she’d made: “Assistant Gardener: Milo.”
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#56
For years, I saved every extra dollar from my first job, remembering the old librarian who let me read in the warm library after school when I had nowhere else to go. Today, I handed her the keys to the small bookstore I just bought and named after her.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#57
We pooled our sticky pennies and dented dimes just to buy our beloved crossing guard Mrs. Lane a single, floating “Happy Retirement” balloon. As she wept, the cheap string in her hand seemed to anchor her to the earth more firmly than thirty years of traffic ever did.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#58
The night we met, Jack sat down beside me at the bar, threw out a ridiculous line from one of my favorite movies, and when I answered with the next line, he laughed and bought me a drink. Four years later, halfway through his wedding vows, Jack hit me with that same line completely out of nowhere, and I answered on instinct before realizing from his grin that he’d been waiting all day to see if I still remembered my part.
Image source: Broad-Animator8629
#59
He coached Little League with one rule: everyone plays, everyone matters, winning is optional. When parents complained their kids weren’t getting scouted, he said “they’re eight, let them be bad at things joyfully,” and twenty years later his teams had the highest college graduation rate in the county because he’d taught them that showing up beats being perfect.
Image source: omeoni
#60
Every morning, my little brother waved at the school bus from our porch, and the driver always waved back with a smile. Today, he finally climbed aboard for his first day of school, and the old driver grinned, “There’s my favorite little wave.”
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#61
This morning, I texted my dad a photo of my morning coffee held up toward the horizon where he lives, wishing him a Happy Father’s Day. A few minutes later, he sent back a selfie doing the exact same thing—grinning in my old high school hoodie like no time had passed at all.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#62
The old women sat in her rocking chair, in her youth she had fought for the world she loved to live. Now as she sat with the warmth of the sun upon her, she went to sleep peacefully, and left behind a healing world for her grandchildren.
Image source: Violet_Eyed_Phoenix
#63
Every morning, the little girl waved at the lonely man on his porch, never expecting more than the shy smile he slowly learned to give back. One morning, she found a child-sized mailbox he had built beside his own labeled, “For My Favorite Neighbor,” with her first letter already waiting inside.
Image source: ComfortableBeeX
#64
I told my wife I was too old to learn the guitar, but she bought me one anyway. Last night, our toddler drifted off to my shaky version of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” and for the first time, I didn’t feel too old for anything.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#65
I dropped a strawberry while doing the dishes, and before I could reach it, my scruffy shadow Waffles scooped it up. Instead of eating it, he sat at my feet and offered it back, tail wagging like he’d just saved the world.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#66
At the train station, I watched an old man struggle to lift his suitcase until a teenager sprinted over, hoisted it up, and walked him all the way to his platform. When the teen bowed goodbye, the old man’s voice cracked as he said, “My grandson used to do that,” and the boy answered, “It is my honor to have been your grandson today.”
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#67
I met my wife ice skating when we were just goofy teenagers; she slid to a stop in front of me and asked, “Can you hold something for me?”. When I said yes, she slipped her hand into mine and beamed gleefully at me: “Here”.
Image source: AIEquity
#68
My elderly Basset Hound struggled so much just to climb the single step onto the porch that I reached down to carry him. Shaking and spent, he stopped not to rest, but to offer me his only treasure: a cold, slime-covered tennis ball.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#69
The bus driver learned sign language so his one deaf passenger wouldn’t have to write down her stop every morning, and by year two, half the bus had learned basic signs just from watching their conversations. When she got her driver’s license and threw him a graduation party, forty strangers showed up, and they’d all become friends by learning to say “good morning” with their hands.
Image source: omeoni
#70
She spent her final years planting saplings across the barren wasteland, her strength fading with every hole she dug. She never saw them reach the clouds, but today, the rustling forest whispers her name to the sky.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#71
My evening jog was interrupted by a scruffy Labrador Retriever with a tennis ball in his mouth, so I threw it—only for him to return with a faded collar tag bearing an address. The address led me two blocks away to an elderly woman crying on her porch, whose “runaway boy” had been missing for three hours.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#72
For years, the janitor quietly paid for the young pianist’s lessons, never expecting anyone to know. At her debut concert, she left the stage before the applause ended, crossed the auditorium, and bowed to the only person who had seen a future in her long before she could.
Image source: ComfortableBeeX
#73
My mother always taught me to be kind to those the world chooses to overlook. Today, as I watched my daughter share her lunch with a homeless man, I realized my mother wasn’t truly gone—she was living through her.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#74
I was kicking myself as I stared at the empty tracks, realizing my watch was five minutes slow and I’d surely missed my ride. When the elderly attendant apologized for a ten-minute delay, I squeezed him so hard in relief that he grumbled about young people being happy for all the wrong reasons.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
#75
I grabbed my jack when I saw the new family staring at a flat tire in their driveway. By the time I reached the curb, three other neighbors were already kneeling beside it, arguing over who got there first.
Image source: Active-Cold-3700
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