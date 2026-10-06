25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Some friendships are built on mutual understanding, while others survive mostly on sarcasm, arguments, and knowing exactly how to annoy each other. That’s pretty much the dynamic in Todd Clark’s comics.
The series follows Baker and Richard, two birds who can turn almost anything into a ridiculous conversation. From relationships and social media to everyday annoyances and Richard’s plans for world domination, you never quite know where their conversations will go.
Scroll down to meet these two slightly dysfunctional friends and enjoy some of Clark’s funniest comics.
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