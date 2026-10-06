25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

by

Some friendships are built on mutual understanding, while others survive mostly on sarcasm, arguments, and knowing exactly how to annoy each other. That’s pretty much the dynamic in Todd Clark’s comics.

The series follows Baker and Richard, two birds who can turn almost anything into a ridiculous conversation. From relationships and social media to everyday annoyances and Richard’s plans for world domination, you never quite know where their conversations will go.

Scroll down to meet these two slightly dysfunctional friends and enjoy some of Clark’s funniest comics.

More info: Instagram

#1

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

#2

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#3

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#4

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#5

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#6

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#7

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#8

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#9

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#10

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#11

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#12

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#13

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#14

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#15

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#16

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#17

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#18

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#19

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#20

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#21

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#22

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#23

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#24

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

#25

25 Funny Comics By Todd Clark That Take Everyday Life In Unexpected Directions

Image source: tcterritory123

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Modern family season 11
How Alex Dunphy Evolved On “Modern Family”
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2022
Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 7, 2026
3 min read
May, 13, 2026
I Create Comics That Give Advice About Simple Life Situations
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Sickening And Evil”: 38 Horrible Things People Have Heard Parents Telling Their Kids
3 min read
Apr, 10, 2026
I Was Bored, So I Drew Some Friends: Meet Jerry And Nibbles
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
24YO Ignores Grieving Mom After Dad’s Death, Attacks Her When She Refuses To Hand Over Inheritance
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025