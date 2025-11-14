Guy Shares His Experience That Made Him Realize How Important Platonic Intimacy Between Men Is

Even though people tend to be kind of forgiving if they see females hugging each other, holding hands or showing other kinds of affection, it’s way harder to discard assumptions about people’s sexuality that instantly pop into most people’s minds if they see men doing the same. Let alone sleeping in one bed! Artist and photographer Dorian “Scottie” Wilson took to Twitter to break the stereotype by sharing a wholesome story. His stand up carries a beautiful message that’s commonly overlooked – male friendships are important and vital. “Manhood, we’re told, leaves little room for the kind of emotional intimacy friendship requires. But men crave that closeness ― even those who do have friends say they wouldn’t mind being closer with them,” said Robert Garfield, a psychotherapist and the author of Breaking the Male Code: Unlocking the Power of Friendship. “While women are more inclined to network with other women and maintain their longstanding friendships, men tend to stash their friendships away like baseball cards,” he added. Knowing this, the example Dorian “Scottie” Wilson shared on Twitter is even more heartwarming. Scroll down to see for yourself!
More info: Twitter | Tumblr | Instagram
Twitter fell in love with Dorian “Scottie” Wilson after he shared this wholesome story, proving platonic male intimacy is possible
Image credits: eyeofscottie
Image credits: eyeofscottie
Image credits: eyeofscottie
Image credits: eyeofscottie
Image credits: eyeofscottie
Image credits: eyeofscottie
Image credits: eyeofscottie
Image credits: eyeofscottie
Image credits: eyeofscottie
Image credits: eyeofscottie
People jumped in with their thoughts and insights on the topic
People on the Internet jumped in to contribute to the topic
Follow Us