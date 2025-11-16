When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

by

Safe to say that the Salyers make up quite a unique family. It all started when identical twins Brittany and Briana met identical twins Josh and Jeremy at a twin festival in 2017. A year later, Brittany married Josh and Briana married Jeremy in a double wedding ceremony. What is even more surprising is that the sisters became pregnant only a few months apart and both gave birth to boys.

While technically the two boys are cousins, any genetic analysis would identify them as brothers because their parents are identical twins on both sides! The Salyers are quite active on Instagram and never fail to surprise their 160K followers with mirror-like pictures of both identical couples. Scroll down to see their unusual-yet-adorable family.

More info: Instagram

Meet the Salyers!

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

You’re not seeing double – identical twins Josh and Jeremy married identical twins Brittany and Briana, and then had babies only a month apart

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

Their kids are technically cousins, but any genetic analysis would identify them as siblings

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

The Salyers have over 160K followers on Instagram who love to see the life of the two identical families

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

“Sometimes the best things in life come in twos!” the Salyers wrote on Instagram

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

Both families apparently love wearing matching outfits that make their pictures even more eye-catching

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

We’re super excited to see how similar these two will look when they grow up!

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

Being a member of this unique family truly seems like a blast!

When Twins Marry Twins: Two Identical Families Go Viral On Instagram

Image credits: salyerstwins

