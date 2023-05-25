8 Best TV Shows Like The Orville

The Orville, an exceptional blend of science fiction and parody brought to life by Seth MacFarlane, stands as a remarkable example among countless television shows that skillfully combine humor with interplanetary fiction. The Orville was released in 2017, focusing on the adventures and misadventures of an exploratory spaceship, USS Orville. Show’s main highlight was Captain Ed Mercer and his complicated work experience with his ex-wife, Commander Kelly Greyson.
In 2018, season 2 of the show introduced many new mysterious intergalactic species and cleared the way for the third season, which made it to TV screens in June 2022. The show’s clever mix of comedy, science-fiction, and drama captivated audiences and left them craving for more. The good thing is that Hollywood is filled with TV shows that share the same genre and thematic elements. Let’s take a closer look at eight TV shows like The Orville, particularly when it comes to their fictional and parodic stories.
1. People Of Earth
People Of Earth by David Jenkins is a comedic TBS sci-fi series that follows the story of a skeptical journalist, Ozzie Graham, who interviews a support group, StarCrossed, to write more about their curious experiences. As Graham meets with the group in a Catholic Church, he discovers that the members believe aliens abducted them. Initially skeptical and uninterested, he delves deeper into the survivors’ experience and finds himself increasingly intrigued by their story. The comedic and fictional combination of the storyline is one of the primary elements that makes it perfect for viewers looking for TV shows like The Orville.
2. Rick And Morty
This animated series for adults, created by Justin Roiland, needs no introduction. In 2013, Roiland created the series for Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. The series went on to become a multi-award winning cultural icon. Rick and Morty follows the storyline of the Smith household and its quirky family members. Rick, who is the lead of the series, travels across dimensions with his anxious grandson, Morty. This humorous grandson-grandpa relationship is what drives the show, making it similar to The Orville. One notable aspect of the show is that both of its titular characters, Rick and Morty Smith, are voiced by Roiland himself.
3. Star Trek: Lower Decks
Star Trek: Lower Decks was created by Rick and Morty writer, Mike McMahan, in 2020. The show is centered around the quests of a lower-level Starfleet ship, the USS Cerritos. While the other Star Trek productions focus on the adventures of Captains, this animated show follows the lives of low-rank crew members on a ship, which makes it a unique Star Trek production. The show is a favorite among fans of the franchise.
4. Resident Alien
Chris Sheridan, created Resident Alien – an adaptation of the comic book series of the same name by Steve Parkhouse and Peter Hogan. The show follows up the story of an outer space invader assigned to eliminate Earth’s human population. Nevertheless, the alien forms an unexpected bond with Max Hawthorne, a boy who can see the alien’s true form, causing him to completely abandon the initial mission of destruction.
5. Future Man
This Hulu sci-fi comedy TV series is based on the unambitious Janitor and his adventures in saving the world. Future Man is produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, making it a legendary fictional TV show. The plot of the show centers around Josh Futterman, a janitor who spends his free time playing a seemingly unbeatable video game called “Biotic Wars.” As soon as he wins the final stage, two characters emerge from the game and ask for his help to save the world while traveling through time. The show premiered in 2017 and ended with the release of its third and final season in 2020.
6. Space Force
This American workplace satire series premiered in 2020 on Netflix. Netflix’s Space Force is one TV show notably like The Orville with similar dynamics and shenanigans. The show explores a new branch of the American military with “out-of-the-world” duties, blending traditional, comedic, and elaborate fictional genres. Two seasons of the show have already been released on Netflix. Unfortunately, Netflix did not move forward with a third season because of budget cuts.
7. Love Death + Robots
The director of Deadpool, Tim Miller, created the Netflix series Love Death + Robots. Each show episode tells a distinct story that revolves around one of the themes listed in the title: love, death, or robots. Additionally, the episodes are encapsulated tales with descriptive narratives that continue the storylines of the previous seasons. For fans who want similar themes to what The Orville offers but also like darker elements of sci-fi, this is the perfect recommendation.
8. Avenue 5
Armando Lannuci’s Avenue 5 focuses on the adventures of Captain Ryan Clark as the head of the intergalactic cruise ship. The story takes off when the ship drifts off course due to an accident. Clark finds himself frustrated and confused in the spaceship, lost in a vacuum and filled with panicking people. The interplanetary fictional genre is one TV show like The Orville that perfectly captures the heart of the show.
