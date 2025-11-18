“He Needs A New Identity”: Man Looks Unrecognizable After Going To Turkish Plastic Surgery Clinic

by

A Turkish plastic surgery clinic shared before-and-after photos of a man’s facial transformation, and people remarked that he looked so different he might have to double-check when looking at himself in the mirror.

The patient underwent three procedures to drastically alter his appearance: a rhinoplasty (nose job), a lower blepharoplasty (lower eyelid rejuvenation), and orthognathic surgery (jawline correction), according to the Este Hospital.

Turkey has become a hotspot for cosmetic surgery. More than 100,000 people a year come to the Southeastern European country for surgeries like rhinoplasty, tummy tucks, breast reductions, chin implants, lip fillers, and breast implants, as per Clinic Spots.

The cost of these procedures is approximately 60% lower than in Europe and the US.

Image credits: Este Hospital Turkey

Image credits: Este Hospital Turkey

People were baffled by the man’s transformation, which shows him with a slimmer nose, a chiseled jawline, and no under-eye bags.

“That’s another human,” one commenter said.

“Outstanding work, but that’s not a correction; that’s a twist. I mean, he’s really a different person!” a separate user agreed.

“Do you still recognize yourself by looking in the mirror?” a third netizen added. “He has become a totally different person…”

“Was he trying to change his identity and hide from authorities?” someone else joked after another user said the man “needs a new identity” as a result of his transformation.

Image credits: Este Hospital Turkey

Image credits: Este Hospital Turkey

Another individual praised the surgeon’s work, writing, “I’m against surgery, but damn, it looks so natural.”

“Remarkable difference. He must be thrilled,” wrote somebody else.

These three procedures helped the man achieve “the Golden Ratio,” the Istanbul clinic said, a concept that refers to the symmetry and proportions of facial features.

Applied to facial aesthetics, it states that when a line is divided into two parts in a ratio of 1: 1.618, it creates proportions that some view as harmonious and more appealing.

As the Centre For Surgery notes, the Golden Ratio should be seen as only one among many tools or perspectives to understand facial attractiveness.

“While the Golden Ratio offers a framework, it’s crucial to factor in individual uniqueness and overall facial harmony when considering cosmetic enhancements,” the center advises.

