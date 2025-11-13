Someone Built A $200 Million Village Of Disney-Like Castles, Realizes His Mistake When It’s Too Late

Hundreds of Disney catsle-like faux chateaux being built for wealthy Gulf investors have just got their new residents. Ghosts. The Burj Al Babas residential area project in Turkey’s northern Bolu province began in 2014, but its developer, the Sarot Group, has failed to come up with the required amount of money for finishing the medieval castles.

Image credits: Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images

Image credits: Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images

The Sarot Group was recently slapped with a court-ordered bankruptcy ruling over the Burj Al Babas’ $27 million debt. The suburb project was designed to include 732 chateau-style villas, swimming pools, Turkish baths, health and beauty centers, a shopping center and a mosque, according to its website. And even though customers from Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia have bought around 350 of the 587 kitsch villas built, it’s not enough.

Image credits: Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images

Image credits: AFP

“We couldn’t get about 7.5 million dollars receivables for the villas we have sold to Gulf countries,” Hurriyet newspaper quoted Sarot Group Chairman Mehmet Emin Yerdelen. “We applied for bankruptcy protection but the court ruled for bankruptcy. We will appeal the ruling.”

Image credits: Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images

Image credits: Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images

Image credits: Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images

Image credits: Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images

The court also ordered the group to stop all construction immediately leaving a site full of abandoned houses, but Yerdelen remains hopeful. “The project is valued at $200 million,” he said. “We only need to sell 100 villas to pay off our debt. I believe we can get over this crisis in four to five months and partially inaugurate the project in 2019.”

More info: burjalbabas.com

Image credits: Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images

People had a lot to say about this project and its fate

