Colourful Patterns Of Tulip Fields In Netherlands

by

Bernhard Lang from Germany is an aerial photographer who focuses on “the contrast between the beauty of the Earth and the impact of humans on it”.

The photographer captures stunning views from up above that would otherwise never be seen by many of us. He pays a lot of attention to patterns, shapes, and contrasting colours, and in his latest project the photographer shows us the beauty of tulip fields in the Netherlands as seen from the sky.

The colourful patterns of the pictures surprise and mesmerise viewers, making them think of what else is unseen.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | bernhardlang.de

Colourful Patterns Of Tulip Fields In Netherlands
Colourful Patterns Of Tulip Fields In Netherlands
Colourful Patterns Of Tulip Fields In Netherlands
Colourful Patterns Of Tulip Fields In Netherlands
Colourful Patterns Of Tulip Fields In Netherlands
Colourful Patterns Of Tulip Fields In Netherlands
Colourful Patterns Of Tulip Fields In Netherlands
Colourful Patterns Of Tulip Fields In Netherlands
Colourful Patterns Of Tulip Fields In Netherlands
Colourful Patterns Of Tulip Fields In Netherlands
Colourful Patterns Of Tulip Fields In Netherlands

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
23 Hilariously Ironic Comics Depicting Life’s Little Tragedies By “Tragic Glee” (New Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
Win Tickets to Zoë Kravitz’s New Thriller Blink Twice Starring Channing Tatum
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2024
Why Series 5 Of Doctor Who Marked A Turning Point For The Show
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2023
100 Years Project: I Captured Portraits And Dreams Of People From 1 To 100 Years Of Age
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Top Five Moments Of The Gen V Trailer
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2023
Boyfriend Is Livid After His Girlfriend’s Post In A Watchdog Group Reveals His Double Life
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.