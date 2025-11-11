Colourful Patterns Of Tulip Fields In Netherlands

Bernhard Lang from Germany is an aerial photographer who focuses on “the contrast between the beauty of the Earth and the impact of humans on it”.
The photographer captures stunning views from up above that would otherwise never be seen by many of us. He pays a lot of attention to patterns, shapes, and contrasting colours, and in his latest project the photographer shows us the beauty of tulip fields in the Netherlands as seen from the sky.
The colourful patterns of the pictures surprise and mesmerise viewers, making them think of what else is unseen.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | bernhardlang.de
