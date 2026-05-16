Tucker Carlson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Tucker Carlson
May 16, 1969
San Francisco, California, US
57 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Tucker Carlson?
Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson is an American political commentator, recognized for his incisive style and outspoken conservative views across various media platforms. He has significantly influenced modern political discourse.
His breakout moment arrived with the launch of Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, where his nightly program quickly became one of the highest-rated shows in cable news history, shaping right-wing political conversations.
Early Life and Education
San Francisco, California, was the birthplace of Tucker Carlson, who experienced a significant family change when his mother left the family at age six, leading his father, Richard Warner Carlson, to raise him and his brother.
He attended La Jolla Country Day School and later St. George’s School in Rhode Island, before earning a Bachelor of Arts in History from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1991, where he pursued an early interest in journalism.
Notable Relationships
Tucker Carlson has been married to Susan Andrews since 1991, having met her during their time together at St. George’s School, where she was the headmaster’s daughter.
The couple shares four children: daughters Lillie, Hopie, and Dorothy, and a son, Buckley Carlson.
Career Highlights
Tucker Carlson’s career is highlighted by his influential role as host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, a program that garnered record-breaking viewership on Fox News from 2016 to 2023.
He also co-founded The Daily Caller, a prominent conservative news and opinion website, and currently hosts The Tucker Carlson Show podcast and Tucker on X, expanding his digital media footprint.
Follow Us